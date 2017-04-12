ENSAYO IMPORTANCIA DE LA SOCIOLOGÍA JURÍDICA POR SANDRA ELENA CÁRDENAS UNIVERSIDAD POPULAR DEL CESAR VALLEDUPAR-CESAR 10 M...
IMPORTANCIA DE LA SOCIOLOGÍA JURÍDICA Dada la naturaleza del presente estudio, no es posible analizar exhaustivamente todo...
a la protección de los valores fundamentales del orden social, esto es lo que se ha dado en llamar la salvaguarda de los b...
empíricos de actitudes o comportamientos jurídicos y finalmente, para otros tantos ella se extiende hasta abarcar cuanto a...
interrogante, mientras que responder al segundo tal vez sea más propio de la teoría del Derecho. Así, puede decirse, en un...
interrogante, mientras que responder al segundo tal vez sea más propio de la teoría del Derecho. Así, puede decirse, en un...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ensayo de sociologia juridica

35 views

Published on

trabajo de 5 semestre de derecho, realizado con el fin de dar a conocer conceptoc previos de sociologia juridica.
se sube para que sirva de ayuda a otros estudiantes.

Published in: Law
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
35
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Ensayo de sociologia juridica

  1. 1. ENSAYO IMPORTANCIA DE LA SOCIOLOGÍA JURÍDICA POR SANDRA ELENA CÁRDENAS UNIVERSIDAD POPULAR DEL CESAR VALLEDUPAR-CESAR 10 MARZO DE 2017
  2. 2. IMPORTANCIA DE LA SOCIOLOGÍA JURÍDICA Dada la naturaleza del presente estudio, no es posible analizar exhaustivamente todo lo que los diversos países se ha escrito sobre el tema que nos ocupa, la situación general de las ciencias sociales, en relación a las ciencias naturales, es la de que presentan una penuria respecto a la delimitación de su esfera u objeto de estudio. La sociología del derecho no podía constituir una excepción en relación a la situación de referencia. La sociología se define, de modo general, como la ciencia de la sociedad. De un modo más concreto. La sociología examina el comportamiento humano en el ámbito social, dado que particularmente se interesa por los modelos de comportamientos de toda la sociedad. El estudio de las relaciones sociales y de la interacción entre las personas requiere del análisis de las reglas de organización social, de los conflictos y cambios sociales. La imposición de un orden social no se realiza sin que surjan conflictos relativos de las reglas sociales, esos conflictos conllevan a una alteración de las organizaciones de la sociedad, ósea un cambio social. Las instituciones sociales están organizadas para establecer modelos de conducta, de comportamiento. Estas instituciones tienen cierto grado de compulsión, el acento se pone en reglas, leyes y posible recriminación y pena, sus mejores ejemplos son la ley y la administración. Norma, proceso y sanción son tres componentes fundamentales de cualquier institución de control social, orientadas a asegurar la disciplina social, afianzando las pautas de conducta que el poder reclama. La última autoridad. Las normas jurídicas, sociales, éticas y religiosas, que todas las sociedades tienen, así como la práctica corriente de las mismas, evidencian criterios para la evaluación de las acciones sociales. De conformidad con estos criterios, cada acción se calificará como legítima, ética mente valiosa, ajustada a la praxis y racional en el contexto social, si se ajusta a las normas establecidas. Una conducta racional así determinada es realizable para los miembros de la sociedad porque corresponde a las normas de acción y a la praxis usual que ofrece para todos los mundos de la experiencia y no sólo para personas que puedan colocarse en situaciones excepcionales. La relatividad de la desviación depende de los diferentes contextos sociales; como dicen algunos criminólogos de izquierda (Spitzer, 1980), la desviación no puede ser entendida independientemente de una dinámica del control, el estatus de desviado debe ser entendido en el contexto del conflicto político económico, de lo contrario, quedaría dentro de la psicología individual ocultando la naturaleza política social de esta definición y las relaciones injustas que se desarrollan en la sociedad, las cuales generan ideas e intereses opuestos, así como en los conflictos políticos que precipitan su condensación y las subsiguientes prácticas violentas de castigo. La producción de la desviación envuelve todos los aspectos del proceso a través del cual la población está estructural mente generada; para un análisis objetivo de la desviación necesitamos examinar las características estructurales y las dimensiones económicas y políticas de la sociedad en la cual surgen estas definiciones e imágenes. Uno de los temas más polémicos dentro del derecho penal es la respuesta a la pregunta de qué hechos convierte en delito, o sea el proceso de selección de lo que debe y puede proteger, de acuerdo con la naturaleza instrumental del derecho penal el cual está dedicado
  3. 3. a la protección de los valores fundamentales del orden social, esto es lo que se ha dado en llamar la salvaguarda de los bienes jurídicos. Es opinión muy extendida que éstos no reciban, ni deban recibir, una protección absoluta y uniforme del derecho, sino selectiva, fragmentaria. Sólo se protege los bienes más valiosos para la convivencia; lo hace, además, exclusivamente frente a los ataques más intolerables de que pueden ser objeto, esto es lo que caracteriza la naturaleza de la intervención penal por lo cual sólo debe sancionar algunas modalidades de conducta que lesionen o pongan en peligro bienes jurídicos, es decir, los comportamientos más peligrosos y repudiados por la sociedad. El intervencionismo estatal en el ámbito punitivo no debe significar que el derecho a castigar del Estado se ejercite con una extensión máxima respecto a cualquier bien jurídico y cualquiera que sea la entidad del ataque a los mismos, sino que debe limitarse a una intervención mínima indispensable. En consecuencia, el derecho penal realiza una función insustituible, porque la vida en común de los seres humanos sólo es viable si se garantizan eficazmente estos bienes jurídicos. Si no existiera una instancia superior que asegurase la inviolabilidad de la vida, la salud, la libertad, etc., no habría convivencia posible al menos en el estadio actual del desarrollo social. Los criterios de limitación del legislador en la tarea de configurar bienes jurídicos sólo se pueden encontrar en una fuente jerárquica superior que se imponga por su propia naturaleza; así, la norma constitucional aparece como el instrumento más idóneo para orientar la selección de los bienes jurídicos que deben ser protegidos. Se ha aducido la existencia de bienes jurídicos de tutela penal que se deben obtener a partir de los bienes que la constitución reconoce, o sea a partir de los valores e intereses reconocidos por ella, bienes llamados constitucionales y que llegan a establecer una jerarquía en cuanto al valor que se les da. Otros autores han preferido establecer en lugar de valores constitucionales criterios inspiradores provenientes de la constitución para tratar de encontrar en sus normas el contenido material respecto de los bienes jurídicos y con base en ellos intentar determinar las reglas y los elementos esenciales de convivencia. Los criterios de limitación del legislador en la tarea de configurar bienes jurídicos sólo se pueden encontrar en una fuente jerárquica superior que se imponga por su propia naturaleza; así, la norma constitucional aparece como el instrumento más idóneo para orientar la selección de los bienes jurídicos que deben ser protegidos. Se ha aducido la existencia de bienes jurídicos de tutela penal que se deben obtener a partir de los bienes que la constitución reconoce, o sea a partir de los valores e intereses reconocidos por ella, bienes llamados constitucionales y que llegan a establecer una jerarquía en cuanto al valor que se les da. Otros autores han preferido establecer en lugar de valores constitucionales criterios inspiradores provenientes de la constitución para tratar de encontrar en sus normas el contenido material respecto de los bienes jurídicos y con base en ellos intentar determinar las reglas y los elementos esenciales de convivencia. En materia de su ubicación teórica, para algunos la sociología del derecho es simplemente un sector de la investigación sociológica caracterizado por la peculiaridad de su objeto. Para otros, como lo mencionamos anteriormente, es el marco genérico de estudio de la interacción entre la sociedad y el Derecho; mientras que para otros se circunscriben al ámbito de los análisis
  4. 4. empíricos de actitudes o comportamientos jurídicos y finalmente, para otros tantos ella se extiende hasta abarcar cuanto atañe a las funciones del Derecho, sí como sus mecanismos de producción y aplicación. Hoy en día marcar una frontera entre la sociología jurídica y otras disciplinas sociales resulta inocuo, también sabemos que es necesario establecer alguna identidad epistémica entre las diferentes disciplinas. Lo ciertos es que la sociología jurídica posee una vocación interdisciplinaria y transdiciplinaria. Situación positiva ya que a través de ella se promueve un abordaje del conocimiento integral que da cabida a un espacio más abierto para la creación del conocimiento. La sociología jurídica, tiene como otra de sus características, la crítica al positivismo jurídico. La positivización del derecho entiende que la norma jurídica como producto que emana exclusivamente del Estado y que ese es su objeto, desde esta postura, deja a un lado, los efectos del derecho en las relaciones sociales y por otro, el positivismo jurídico no reconoce el surgimiento de espacios sociales no regulados por el ordenamiento jurídico, el llamado pluralismo jurídico. Esta mirada fue la que se validó por la academia. La sociología jurídica posee unos rasgos distintivos que la diferencia de otras disciplinas sociales y del derecho, alrededor del significado de la sociología jurídica se ha desarrollado importantes debates, que tienen como finalidad delimitar el sentido y el concepto de esta disciplina. El punto central gira en torno al reconocimiento de la sociología del derecho como una disciplina autónoma, perteneciente al campo de la sociología general, que aporta importantes elementos para la comprensión del fenómeno del derecho y su relación con los fenómenos sociales. La sociología del derecho es la parte de la sociología que se encarga de estudiar lo jurídico como resultado de la interacción social. La preocupación por establecer la relación entre Derecho y Sociedad es muy vieja y se concretó en la antigüedad griega en un interés sobre las formas de gobierno, de ejercerlo y de aplicar las leyes, cuestionando o justificando de entrada la legitimidad de los seres humanos que ejercen la autoridad o que tienen la potestad de elaborar leyes que serán obedecidas por todos los miembros de una comunidad1 . El origen formal de la sociología del derecho se deriva del boom de la filosofía positivista. Todo sistema jurídico eficaz supera cierto umbral de integración de conflictos y regulación de conductas. Ahora bien, el problema que se puede plantear es que procediendo de este modo se corre el riesgo de sustituir una tesis que pretendía ser sintética (es decir, verdadera por contraste con una realidad empírica) por otra que es analítica (es decir, verdad simplemente por definición). Si para que sirva como mecanismo de integración y regulación de conductas un sistema jurídico requiere que se cumplan sus normas de manera general, entonces necesita tener algún grado de eficacia. Pero como eficacia significa cumplimiento de normas, entonces no es conceptual mente posible que exista un sistema jurídico con una cierta eficacia sin que se dé el correspondiente grado de cumplimiento, y por tanto, de regulación de conductas. Por definición, pues, todo sistema jurídico eficaz cumple con la función de control social y sólo cumplen con tal función los sistemas jurídicos eficaces. Los estudios de sociología jurídica deberían contestar al primer
  5. 5. interrogante, mientras que responder al segundo tal vez sea más propio de la teoría del Derecho. Así, puede decirse, en una primera aproximación, que tiene sentido que la teoría del Derecho aborde el tema de las funciones del Derecho siempre que lo haga a un nivel abstracto como el citado. Dicho esto, sin embargo, no desaparecen los problemas conceptuales implicados en esta cuestión.
  6. 6. interrogante, mientras que responder al segundo tal vez sea más propio de la teoría del Derecho. Así, puede decirse, en una primera aproximación, que tiene sentido que la teoría del Derecho aborde el tema de las funciones del Derecho siempre que lo haga a un nivel abstracto como el citado. Dicho esto, sin embargo, no desaparecen los problemas conceptuales implicados en esta cuestión.

×