Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Neil Theise, MD Department of Pathology New York University School of Medicine New York City What Lies Between: Interstiti...
 Full disclosures:
 Full disclosures: • “Allopathic” trained physician
 Full disclosures: • “Allopathic” trained physician • Liver Pathologist
 Full disclosures: • “Allopathic” trained physician • Liver Pathologist • Jewish, Zen Buddhist, Shamanic practitioner
 Full disclosures: • “Allopathic” trained physician • Liver Pathologist • Jewish, Zen Buddhist, Shamanic practitioner • H...
The “allopathic” view of histologic anatomy
What is Optical Biopsy ? 9 Physical Biopsy Optical Biopsy En-face view In-vivo Microscopic Minimally invasive Instantaneou...
Probe based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy How it works:  Fluorescein: extracellular contrast  492 nm absorption spectrum...
pCLE fixed focal depth Esophagus
pCLE fixed focal depth Stomach
pCLE fixed focal depth Small Intestine
pCLE fixed focal depth Large Intestine
But in the biliary and pancreatic ducts, something weird appears by pCLE… The “reticular pattern.”
Normal Common Bile Duct
 Arteries? Veins?  Muscularis mucosae?  Mucosal crypts?  Peribiliary glands?  Submucosal capillaries? Normal Common B...
Real spaces NOT artifactual spaces!
CD34: endothelial cells of blood vessels but not lymphatics CD31 (PECAM-1): diverse endothelial cells LYVE-1: lymphatic va...
CD34 Vimentin frozen frozen fixed fixed
Negative markers: (D2-40) CD31 ERG LYVE-1 Smooth Muscle Actin CD117 (c-kit) Nuclear b-catenin
Implications  Invasion into submucosa potentiates metastasis  Circumferential compression: • outward, by impacted stone ...
Implications  Invasion into submucosa potentiates metastasis  Circumferential compression: • outward, by luminal tumor o...
Implications  Invasion into submucosa potentiates metastasis  Circumferential compression: • outward, by luminal tumor o...
Space of Mall
Space of Mall
Space of Mall
Space of Mall
Implications  Invasion into submucosa potentiates metastasis  Circumferential compression: • outward, by luminal tumor o...
Is this something special about the bile duct…?
10x CD34, 40x
Digestive Tract: Implications  Submucosal compressibility creates “shock absorber” functionality  Peristalsis drives lym...
Digestive Tract: Implications  Submucosal compressibility creates “shock absorber” functionality  Peristalsis drives int...
Digestive Tract: Implications  Submucosal compressibility creates “shock absorber” functionality  Peristalsis drives int...
Digestive Tract: Implications  Submucosal compressibility creates “shock absorber” functionality  Peristalsis drives int...
Digestive Tract: Implications  Submucosal compressibility creates “shock absorber” functionality  Peristalsis drives int...
Is this something special about the digestive tract…?
PREDICTS
Seen in: Perivascular stroma
Seen in: Urinary bladder submucosa
Seen in: Bronchial submucosa and peri-cartilagenous soft tissue
Debby Green Iyengar Yoga Instructor Certified Rolfer
Seen in: Fascia
Skin
So if its not vascular and not lymphatic, what is it?
Pre-obstructed bowel (incarcerated hernias)  Specimens from 6 patients
Pre-obstructed bowel (incarcerated hernias)  Immunostains positive for plasma proteins: IgG, IgM, IgA, C-reactive protein...
Pre-obstructed bowel (incarcerated hernias)  Immunostains positive for plasma proteins: IgG, IgM, IgA, C-reactive protein...
Wiki: Lymph is the fluid that circulates throughout the lymphatic system. The lymph is formed when the interstitial fluid ...
Therefore this space links to the lymphatics.
Ulcerated surface CA of stomach Invasive tumor
Dermal invasion of melonoma
So if its neither vascular nor lymphatic, but pre-lymphatic, it must be the interstitium!
Function of Interstitial Spaces and Matrix • Regulates fluid flow – Cell nourishment and health – Morphogenesis, regenerat...
Function of Interstitial Spaces and Matrix Swartz and Fleury, Ann Rev Biomed Eng 2007 Interstitial flow
Interstitial spaces x3; Ex: Liver Intercellular spaces Space of Disse Space of Mall
Fascia…? Something old or something new?
An osteopathic view… Hugh Ettlinger, DO, FAAO, FCA Zina Pelkey, DO, FCA
Grey’s Anatomy 1994
Grey’s Anatomy 1994 Grey’s Anatomy 1915
Grey’s Anatomy 1994 Grey’s Anatomy 1915 “Teased Rat Dermis” 1889 Gerald Yeo
Is this interstitium? (what is interstitium?) Is this fascia? (what is fascia?) “The fascial system consists of the three-...
Is this interstitium? (what is interstitium?) Is this fascia? (what is fascia?) “The fascial system consists of the three-...
Carla Stecco MD, ... Raffaele De Caro MD, inFunctional Atlas of the Human Fascial System, 2015
Carla Stecco MD, ... Raffaele De Caro MD, inFunctional Atlas of the Human Fascial System, 2015
Carla Stecco MD, ... Raffaele De Caro MD, inFunctional Atlas of the Human Fascial System, 2015
 What lies between: Continuity…
Mucosa Muscularis Mucosae Submucosa Hyaluronic Acid
Hyaluronic Acid Submucosa Muscularis Propria
Muscularis Propria Subserosa/Mesentery Hyaluronic Acid
Allopathic views… Osteopathic views… Other views…?
Chinese medicine…?
Acupuncture…?
Theise ND. Now you see it, now you don’t. Nature, May 2005 “Cell doctrine: modern biology and medicine see the cell as the...
Li G, et al. Physiology and cell biology of acupuncture observed in calcium signaling activated by acoustic shear wave. Pf...
Piezo-electricity
Piezo-electricity Chi…? Prana…?
Tibetan pulse diagnosis…?
and…?
Dept. of Medicine, Digestive Disease Division Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center  Petros Benias, MD (now Northwell) ...
Henry David Thoreau “When any real progress is made, we unlearn and learn anew what we thought we knew before.”
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice

20 views

Published on

For the Pacific College of Oriental Medicine Sept 2019

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

What lies between: Interstitium, fascia, and questions of culture and practice

  1. 1. Neil Theise, MD Department of Pathology New York University School of Medicine New York City What Lies Between: Interstitium, Fascia, & Questions of Culture and Practice
  2. 2.  Full disclosures:
  3. 3.  Full disclosures: • “Allopathic” trained physician
  4. 4.  Full disclosures: • “Allopathic” trained physician • Liver Pathologist
  5. 5.  Full disclosures: • “Allopathic” trained physician • Liver Pathologist • Jewish, Zen Buddhist, Shamanic practitioner
  6. 6.  Full disclosures: • “Allopathic” trained physician • Liver Pathologist • Jewish, Zen Buddhist, Shamanic practitioner • Human with Ehlers-Danlos who has benefited therapeutically (and humanly) from Iyengar yoga, osteopathy, acupuncture, tai chi, and physiotherapy.
  7. 7. The “allopathic” view of histologic anatomy
  8. 8. What is Optical Biopsy ? 9 Physical Biopsy Optical Biopsy En-face view In-vivo Microscopic Minimally invasive Instantaneous imaging 9 Transverse view Ex-vivo Microscopic Invasive Delayed imaging
  9. 9. Probe based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy How it works:  Fluorescein: extracellular contrast  492 nm absorption spectrum  Depth of focus; ~70 mM
  10. 10. pCLE fixed focal depth Esophagus
  11. 11. pCLE fixed focal depth Stomach
  12. 12. pCLE fixed focal depth Small Intestine
  13. 13. pCLE fixed focal depth Large Intestine
  14. 14. But in the biliary and pancreatic ducts, something weird appears by pCLE… The “reticular pattern.”
  15. 15. Normal Common Bile Duct
  16. 16.  Arteries? Veins?  Muscularis mucosae?  Mucosal crypts?  Peribiliary glands?  Submucosal capillaries? Normal Common Bile Duct
  17. 17. Real spaces NOT artifactual spaces!
  18. 18. CD34: endothelial cells of blood vessels but not lymphatics CD31 (PECAM-1): diverse endothelial cells LYVE-1: lymphatic vascular endothelial cells D2-40: lymphatic vascular endothelial cells
  19. 19. CD34 Vimentin frozen frozen fixed fixed
  20. 20. Negative markers: (D2-40) CD31 ERG LYVE-1 Smooth Muscle Actin CD117 (c-kit) Nuclear b-catenin
  21. 21. Implications  Invasion into submucosa potentiates metastasis  Circumferential compression: • outward, by impacted stone or tumor • inward, by tumor or nodes  Sclerosis (e.g. PSC, biliary atresia) activation of endothelial/fibroblastic cells?
  22. 22. Implications  Invasion into submucosa potentiates metastasis  Circumferential compression: • outward, by luminal tumor or stone • inward, by extrinsic tumor or nodes  Sclerosis (e.g. PSC, biliary atresia) activation of endothelial/fibroblastic cells?
  23. 23. Implications  Invasion into submucosa potentiates metastasis  Circumferential compression: • outward, by luminal tumor or stone • inward, by extrinsic tumor or nodes  Sclerosis (e.g. PSC, biliary atresia) activation of endothelial/fibroblastic cells? Intrahepatic features of LBDO
  24. 24. Space of Mall
  25. 25. Space of Mall
  26. 26. Space of Mall
  27. 27. Space of Mall
  28. 28. Implications  Invasion into submucosa potentiates metastasis  Circumferential compression: • outward, by luminal tumor or stone • inward, by extrinsic tumor or nodes  Sclerosis (e.g. PSC, biliary atresia) due to activation of CD34+ fibroblastic cells?
  29. 29. Is this something special about the bile duct…?
  30. 30. 10x CD34, 40x
  31. 31. Digestive Tract: Implications  Submucosal compressibility creates “shock absorber” functionality  Peristalsis drives lymphatic flow along the digestive tract  Lymphatic flow parallels luminal flow: communication? Other functionalities?  Tumor invasion into submucosa potentiates metastasis  Endothelial/fibroblastic cells may mediate peri-tumoral sclerosis.  Sclerosis (e.g. PSC, biliary atresia) activation of endothelial/fibroblastic cells?
  32. 32. Digestive Tract: Implications  Submucosal compressibility creates “shock absorber” functionality  Peristalsis drives interstitial and therefore lymphatic flow along the digestive tract  Lymphatic flow parallels luminal flow: communication? Other functionalities?  Tumor invasion into submucosa potentiates metastasis  Endothelial/fibroblastic cells may mediate peri-tumoral sclerosis.  Sclerosis (e.g. PSC, biliary atresia) activation of endothelial/fibroblastic cells?
  33. 33. Digestive Tract: Implications  Submucosal compressibility creates “shock absorber” functionality  Peristalsis drives interstitial and therefore lymphatic flow along the digestive tract  Submucosal space is compressible and distensible  endothelial/fibroblastic cells?
  34. 34. Digestive Tract: Implications  Submucosal compressibility creates “shock absorber” functionality  Peristalsis drives interstitial and therefore lymphatic flow along the digestive tract  Submucosal space is compressible and distendible  Tumor invasion into submucosa potentiates metastasis  endothelial/fibroblastic cells?
  35. 35. Digestive Tract: Implications  Submucosal compressibility creates “shock absorber” functionality  Peristalsis drives interstitial and therefore lymphatic flow along the digestive tract  Submucosal space is compressible and distendible  Tumor invasion into submucosa potentiates metastasis  CD34+ fibroblastic cells may mediate peri-tumoral sclerosis.  endothelial/fibroblastic cells?
  36. 36. Is this something special about the digestive tract…?
  37. 37. PREDICTS
  38. 38. Seen in: Perivascular stroma
  39. 39. Seen in: Urinary bladder submucosa
  40. 40. Seen in: Bronchial submucosa and peri-cartilagenous soft tissue
  41. 41. Debby Green Iyengar Yoga Instructor Certified Rolfer
  42. 42. Seen in: Fascia
  43. 43. Skin
  44. 44. So if its not vascular and not lymphatic, what is it?
  45. 45. Pre-obstructed bowel (incarcerated hernias)  Specimens from 6 patients
  46. 46. Pre-obstructed bowel (incarcerated hernias)  Immunostains positive for plasma proteins: IgG, IgM, IgA, C-reactive protein, albumin, A1AT
  47. 47. Pre-obstructed bowel (incarcerated hernias)  Immunostains positive for plasma proteins: IgG, IgM, IgA, C-reactive protein, albumin, A1AT Lymph?
  48. 48. Wiki: Lymph is the fluid that circulates throughout the lymphatic system. The lymph is formed when the interstitial fluid (the fluid which lies in the interstices of all body tissues) is collected through lymph capillaries. It is then transported through lymph vessels to lymph nodes before emptying ultimately into the right or the left subclavian vein, where it mixes back with blood. Since the lymph is derived from the interstitial fluid, its composition continually changes as the blood and the surrounding cells continually exchange substances with the interstitial fluid.
  49. 49. Therefore this space links to the lymphatics.
  50. 50. Ulcerated surface CA of stomach Invasive tumor
  51. 51. Dermal invasion of melonoma
  52. 52. So if its neither vascular nor lymphatic, but pre-lymphatic, it must be the interstitium!
  53. 53. Function of Interstitial Spaces and Matrix • Regulates fluid flow – Cell nourishment and health – Morphogenesis, regeneration, cell function in general • Permeability and movement – Cells – Liquids and solutes • Mechanical properties (resistance to compression) Interstitial flow Swartz and Fleury, Ann Rev Biomed Eng 2007
  54. 54. Function of Interstitial Spaces and Matrix Swartz and Fleury, Ann Rev Biomed Eng 2007 Interstitial flow
  55. 55. Interstitial spaces x3; Ex: Liver Intercellular spaces Space of Disse Space of Mall
  56. 56. Fascia…? Something old or something new?
  57. 57. An osteopathic view… Hugh Ettlinger, DO, FAAO, FCA Zina Pelkey, DO, FCA
  58. 58. Grey’s Anatomy 1994
  59. 59. Grey’s Anatomy 1994 Grey’s Anatomy 1915
  60. 60. Grey’s Anatomy 1994 Grey’s Anatomy 1915 “Teased Rat Dermis” 1889 Gerald Yeo
  61. 61. Is this interstitium? (what is interstitium?) Is this fascia? (what is fascia?) “The fascial system consists of the three-dimensional continuum of soft, collagen containing, loose and dense fibrous connective tissues that permeate the body. It incorporates elements such as adipose tissue, adventitiae and neurovascular sheaths, aponeuroses, deep and superficial fasciae, epineurium, joint capsules, ligaments, membranes, meninges, myofascial expansions, periostea, retinacula, septa, tendons, visceral fasciae, and all the intramuscular and intermuscular connective tissues including endo-/peri-/epimysium. The fascial system surrounds, interweaves between, and interpenetrates all organs, muscles, bones and nerve fibers, endowing the body with a functional structure, and providing an environment that enables all body systems to operate in an integrated manner.” Stecco C, Adstrum S, Hedley G, Schleip R, Yucesoy CA Update on fascial nomenclature. J Bodyw Mov Ther. 2018; 22: 354.
  62. 62. Is this interstitium? (what is interstitium?) Is this fascia? (what is fascia?) “The fascial system consists of the three-dimensional continuum of soft, collagen containing, loose and dense fibrous connective tissues that permeate the body. It incorporates elements such as adipose tissue, adventitiae and neurovascular sheaths, aponeuroses, deep and superficial fasciae, epineurium, joint capsules, ligaments, membranes, meninges, myofascial expansions, periostea, retinacula, septa, tendons, visceral fasciae, and all the intramuscular and intermuscular connective tissues including endo-/peri-/epimysium. The fascial system surrounds, interweaves between, and interpenetrates all organs, muscles, bones and nerve fibers, endowing the body with a functional structure, and providing an environment that enables all body systems to operate in an integrated manner.” Stecco C, Adstrum S, Hedley G, Schleip R, Yucesoy CA Update on fascial nomenclature. J Bodyw Mov Ther. 2018; 22: 354. But what about dermis and visceral submucosae?
  63. 63. Carla Stecco MD, ... Raffaele De Caro MD, inFunctional Atlas of the Human Fascial System, 2015
  64. 64. Carla Stecco MD, ... Raffaele De Caro MD, inFunctional Atlas of the Human Fascial System, 2015
  65. 65. Carla Stecco MD, ... Raffaele De Caro MD, inFunctional Atlas of the Human Fascial System, 2015
  66. 66.  What lies between: Continuity…
  67. 67. Mucosa Muscularis Mucosae Submucosa Hyaluronic Acid
  68. 68. Hyaluronic Acid Submucosa Muscularis Propria
  69. 69. Muscularis Propria Subserosa/Mesentery Hyaluronic Acid
  70. 70. Allopathic views… Osteopathic views… Other views…?
  71. 71. Chinese medicine…?
  72. 72. Acupuncture…?
  73. 73. Theise ND. Now you see it, now you don’t. Nature, May 2005 “Cell doctrine: modern biology and medicine see the cell as the fundamental building block of living organisms, but this concept breaks down at different perspectives and scales.”
  74. 74. Li G, et al. Physiology and cell biology of acupuncture observed in calcium signaling activated by acoustic shear wave. Pflugers Arch. 2011; 462: 587-97. “The validity of cell doctrine depends on the scale at which the body is observed. To limit ourselves to the perspective of this model may mean that explications of some bodily phenomena remain outside the capacity of modern biology. It is perhaps time to dethrone the doctrine of the cell, to allow alternative models of the body for study and exploitation in this new, postmodern era of biological investigation.”
  75. 75. Piezo-electricity
  76. 76. Piezo-electricity Chi…? Prana…?
  77. 77. Tibetan pulse diagnosis…?
  78. 78. and…?
  79. 79. Dept. of Medicine, Digestive Disease Division Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center  Petros Benias, MD (now Northwell)  David Carr-Locke, MD (now Cornell)  Darren Buonocore  Markus Miranda Dept. of Pathology (Electron Microscopy Laboratory) Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center  Jason Reidy, PhD Dept. of Pathology, NYU School of Medicine  Sue Kornacki, Stella Gordin Rebecca Wells Laboratory, Dept. of Medicine, Gastroenterology University of Pennsylvania  Jessica Llewelyn, PhD  Bridget Sackey, PhD Acknowledgments
  80. 80. Henry David Thoreau “When any real progress is made, we unlearn and learn anew what we thought we knew before.”

×