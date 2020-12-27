Index of Industrial Production | IIP | Economics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION (IIP)
Index of Industrial Production  Index of Industrial Production (IIP) shows the performance of different industrial sector...
Importance of IIP  IIP is the only measure on the physical volume of production  Used by public/Government agencies incl...
4 IIP Index Structure Made by: Mohit
Classification of IIP 5 Mining Manufacturing Electricity WEIGHTAGE 77.633% 14.373%7.994% Majorly divided into three sector...
Highlights of Changes Introduced : 2011-12 Compared to 2004-05 Base Year 6  Clubbing of new groups as compared to previou...
PRE-COVID TRENDS 7 Source: CNBC  Jan 2020 IIP came at 2% (MoM) which turns out to positive comparing it with Dec; -0.3% ...
TRENDS IN IIP 2020 8 Source: CNBC  IIP expands to 3.6% in the month of October  It was big recover over the past few mon...
SECTOR-WISE GROWTH: OCT 2020 9 Source: CNBC MANUFACTURING: showed a growth of 3.5% ELECTRICITY: There was huge growth of 1...
GDP AND IIP 10 India Industrial Output Shrinks for 5th Month Industrial production in India shrank 10.4 percent year-on-ye...
EFFECT OF COVID 11  The industrial production had witnessed a 5.2 per cent growth in February this year. Thereafter it re...
CHALLENGES FACED 12  IIP turns out to be a not-so-good indicator of actual industrial growth  The six-week lag in releas...
THANK YOU Kartikeya Chauhan( 20DM101) Kishan Kumar (20DM104) Mohan Nihal (20DM123) Mohit Singhla (20DM125) Neha Virmani (2...
  1. 1. INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION (IIP)
  2. 2. Index of Industrial Production  Index of Industrial Production (IIP) shows the performance of different industrial sectors of the Indian economy.  Estimated and published on a monthly basis by the Central Statistical Organization (CSO)  “It is a composite indicator that measures the short-term changes in the volume of production of a basket of industrial products during a given period with respect to that in a chosen base period.” 2 Made by: Mohit & Neha
  3. 3. Importance of IIP  IIP is the only measure on the physical volume of production  Used by public/Government agencies including Ministry of Finance, Reserve Bank of India etc.  All-India IIP data is used for estimation of Gross Value Added of manufacturing sector  Data is also used extensively by analysts, financial intermediaries and private companies 3 Made by: Mohit & Neha
  4. 4. 4 IIP Index Structure Made by: Mohit
  5. 5. Classification of IIP 5 Mining Manufacturing Electricity WEIGHTAGE 77.633% 14.373%7.994% Majorly divided into three sectors :  Mining  Manufacturing  Electricity Made by: Mohit
  6. 6. Highlights of Changes Introduced : 2011-12 Compared to 2004-05 Base Year 6  Clubbing of new groups as compared to previous ones  Some items added, some have been deleted  The number of source agencies reporting data got changed  27 nonmetallic minerals designated as minor minerals  Including data on electricity generation from renewable sources Made by: Kartikeya
  7. 7. PRE-COVID TRENDS 7 Source: CNBC  Jan 2020 IIP came at 2% (MoM) which turns out to positive comparing it with Dec; -0.3%  Feb. 2020 CPI stood at 6.58 made a sharp fall of full 1% point below as compared to Jan 2020  Therefore, in the starting of year 2020, growth up and inflation down was the “Double Delight” Indian economy had 0.00% 5.00% 10.00% Oct 2019 Nov Dec Jan 2020 Feb 4.62% 5.54% 7.35% 7.60% 6.58% CPI (in %age) -5.0% 0.0% 5.0% -4.3% -3.8% 1.8% -0.3% 2.0% IIP (in %age) Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan 2019 2020 Made by: Neha
  8. 8. TRENDS IN IIP 2020 8 Source: CNBC  IIP expands to 3.6% in the month of October  It was big recover over the past few months  Festive seasons would have pushed to build more inventories  Consumer non-durable grown by 7.5% and durable goods by17.6% having the advantage of base effect  Other categories also showed a good growth majorly benefiting from the base effect -20.00% -15.00% -10.00% -5.00% 0.00% 5.00% -16.50% -10.70% -7.30% 0.20% 3.60% Industrial Output (In %) June July August Sept. Oct Made by: Neha & Mohit
  9. 9. SECTOR-WISE GROWTH: OCT 2020 9 Source: CNBC MANUFACTURING: showed a growth of 3.5% ELECTRICITY: There was huge growth of 11.2% in the electricity but was not given much weightage as oct 2019 was a washout month because of rains and stood -12% MINING: the only sector which showed the negative growth in the month of Oct. 3.5% 11.2% -1.5% -0.6% 4.9% 1.4% -4.0% -2.0% 0.0% 2.0% 4.0% 6.0% 8.0% 10.0% 12.0% Sectorwise Growth (In %) Oct Sep Manufacturing Electricity Mining Made by: Neha & Mohit
  10. 10. GDP AND IIP 10 India Industrial Output Shrinks for 5th Month Industrial production in India shrank 10.4 percent year-on-year in July of 2020, following a downwardly revised 15.8 percent fall in June and compared to forecasts of an 11.5 percent drop. India Industrial Output Falls More than Forecast India's industrial production slumped 8.0 percent from a year earlier in August 2020, following a revised 10.8 percent tumble in the previous month and compared to market expectations of a 7.5 percent contraction. India Industrial Output Growth Strongest since February Industrial production in India jumped 3.6 percent year-on-year in October of 2020, following an upwardly revised 0.5 percent rise in September and beating market forecasts of 1.1 percent. Made by: M. Nihal
  11. 11. EFFECT OF COVID 11  The industrial production had witnessed a 5.2 per cent growth in February this year. Thereafter it recorded a contraction of 18.7 per cent in March, (-) 57.3 per cent in April, (-) 33.4 in May, (-) 16.6 in June and (-) 10.8 in July this year.  Manufacturing contracted 20.6% in March while electricity generation shrank 6.8%, compared with 11.5% growth in February. Mining output was flat in March after it grew 9.7% in February.  PMI for services was 5.4, 12.6 and 33.7 in April, May and June, respectively. These numbers were 27.4, 30.8 and 47.2 for manufacturing.  Capital goods(barometer of investment) and consumer durables saw the steepest fall in output at 35.6% and 33.1%, respectively Made by: Kishan
  12. 12. CHALLENGES FACED 12  IIP turns out to be a not-so-good indicator of actual industrial growth  The six-week lag in releasing India's IIP numbers is relatively long  IIP series suffers from old problems of unreliability and high volatility  Data collected in manufacturing industry is only for organized sector which constitute of 25% only  Source of data is always doubtful Made by: Neha & Nihal
  13. 13. THANK YOU Kartikeya Chauhan( 20DM101) Kishan Kumar (20DM104) Mohan Nihal (20DM123) Mohit Singhla (20DM125) Neha Virmani (20DM134) GROUP 11

