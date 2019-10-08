Kejadian hipertensi di kota sukabumi fix

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KEJADIAN HIPERTENSI DI KOTA SUKABUMI (Diajukan untuk Memehuni Salah Satu Tugas Makalah Sistem Informasi Kesehatan) Disusun...
KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur kehadirat Allah SWT karena atas Rahmat dan Hidayah-Nya yang telah memberikan kemudahan kepada k...
DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR....................................................................................................
BAB V .......................................................................................................................
BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Hipertensi atau penyakit darah tinggi adalah gangguan pada pembuluh darah yang mengaki...
Berbagai data menunjukan bahwa hipertensi sebagian besar banyak diderita oleh lansia. Hal ini disebabkan oleh proses alami...
d. Mengidentifikasi berapa presentase penderita hipertensi yang ada di Sukabumi.
BAB II TINJAUAN PUSTAKA A. Pengertian Hipertensi Hipertensi adalah peningkatan tekanan darah sistolik lebih dari 140 mmHg ...
mencapai 8,9% dan prediksi terus mengalami peningkatan hingga tahun 2100. Struktur (menurut destriana dkk, 2017). Semakin ...
arteri sehingga tekanan darah cenderung meningkat. Biasanya stres bukan karena penyakit fisik tetapi lebih mengenai kejiwa...
kolumna medulla spinalis ganglia simpatis di toraks dan abdomen. Rangsangan pusat vasomotor dihantarkan dalam bentuk implu...
E. Manifestasi Hipertensi sulit dideteksi oleh seseorang sebab hipertensi tidak memiliki tanda/gejala khusus. Gejala-gejal...
F. Penatalaksanaan Penatalaksanaan pada hipertensi bertujuan mengurangi morbiditas dan mortalitas dan mengontrol tekanan d...
dimaksud adalah latihan menggerakkan semua nadi dan otot tubuh seperti gerak jalan berenang naik sepeda aerobik. Oleh kare...
2) Loop diuretik : Furosemide, Bumetanide, dan Torsemide. 3) Diuretik hemat kalium : Amilorid, Triamteren. Dapat menyebabk...
ACEI menghambat perubahan angiotensin I menjadi angiotensin II, dimana angiotensin II adalah vasokronstrikstor poten yang ...
e. CCB (Calcium Channel Blocker) CCB bekerja dengan menghambat influx kalsium sepanjang membran sel. Ada dua tipe kanal ka...
penggunaan kronik dosis rendah dapat meretensi air dan natrium, sehingga lebih efektif jika digunakan bersama diuretik. Pe...
menyebabkan penurunan tekanan perfusi yang kuat yang mengaktifkan refleks baroreseptor. Pengaktifan dari baroreseptor meny...
BAB III DATA TABEL DAN GRAFIK A. Hipertensi di Sukabumi Kota Sukabumi merupakan salah satu kota di Jawa Barat yang memilik...
Sumber : Dinas Kesehatan Kota Sukabumi, 2018 C. Diagram Data Lansia dengan Hipertensi di Kota Sukabumi Tahun 2018 7% 7% 6%...
BAB IV PEMBAHASAN A. Berdasarkan Data Tabel Berdasarkan tabel diatas menunjukan bahwa Puskesmas Baros merupakan Puskesmas ...
Salah satu upaya pencegahan hipertensi yaitu : menjaga berat badan ideal, berolah raga secara rutin biasanya untuk lansia ...
BAB V KESIMPULAN A. Kesimpulan Dari penjabaran diatas kita bisa menyimpulkan bahwa banyak sekali penderita hipertensi didu...
DAFTAR PUSTAKA Infodatin. 2014. Hipertensi. Jakarta: Pusat Data dan Informasi Kementrian Kesehatan RI Indonesia Kemenkes R...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kejadian hipertensi di kota sukabumi fix

16 views

Published on

Kejadian hipertensi di kota sukabumi

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kejadian hipertensi di kota sukabumi fix

  1. 1. KEJADIAN HIPERTENSI DI KOTA SUKABUMI (Diajukan untuk Memehuni Salah Satu Tugas Makalah Sistem Informasi Kesehatan) Disusun Oleh : Kelas 4A Sarjana Keperawatan 1. ARDLYANSYA BAN A. NIM.C1AA16015 2. ERICK NIRWANA NIM.C1AA16029 3. MIRNAWATI NIM.C1AA16055 4. NENDEN HASANAH NIM.C1AA16071 5. RATU S. RAFIAH N. NIM.C1AA16079 SEKOLAH TINGGI ILMU KESEHATA SUKABUMI SARJANA KEPERAWATAN 2019
  2. 2. KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur kehadirat Allah SWT karena atas Rahmat dan Hidayah-Nya yang telah memberikan kemudahan kepada kami sehingga kami bisa menyelesaikan makalah ini dengan tepat waktu. Kami mengucapkan terikamasih kepada semua pihak yang telah berkontribusi sehingga dapat terselesakannya makalah ini dengan judul “Kejadian Hipertensi di Sukabumi”. Kami menyadari bahwa makalah ini masih jauh dari kata sempurna dan masih banyak kesalahan serta kekurangan didalamnya. Untuk itu kami mengharapkan kritik serta saran dari pembaca untuk makalah ini, supaya makalah ini nantinya dapat menjadi makalah yang baik lagi. Sukabumi, September 2019 Penyusun
  3. 3. DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR.................................................................................................... 2 DAFTAR ISI................................................................................................................... 3 BAB I............................................................................................................................... 5 PENDAHULUAN .......................................................................................................... 5 A. Latar Belakang................................................................................................... 5 B. Rumusan Masalah.............................................................................................. 6 C. Tujuan................................................................................................................. 6 BAB II ............................................................................................................................. 8 TINJAUAN PUSTAKA................................................................................................. 8 A. Pengertian Hipertensi........................................................................................ 8 B. Hipertensi Pada Lansia ..................................................................................... 8 C. Jenis Hipertensi................................................................................................ 10 D. Patofisiologi ...................................................................................................... 10 E. Manifestasi........................................................................................................ 12 F. Penatalaksanaan............................................................................................... 13 BAB III.......................................................................................................................... 20 DATA TABEaL DAN GRAFIK ................................................................................. 20 A. Hipertensi di Sukabumi................................................................................... 20 B. Tabel Data Jumlah Lansia dan Lansia dengan Hipertensi di Kota Sukabumi Tahun 2018............................................................................................. 20 C. Diagram Data Lansia dengan Hipertensi di Kota Sukabumi Tahun 2018. 21 BAB IV.......................................................................................................................... 22 PEMBAHASAN ........................................................................................................... 22 A. Berdasarkan Data Tabel ................................................................................. 22 B. Berdasarkan Data Diagram ............................................................................ 22 C. Analisa Opini.................................................................................................... 22
  4. 4. BAB V ........................................................................................................................... 24 KESIMPULAN ............................................................................................................ 24 A. Kesimpulan....................................................................................................... 24 B. Saran ................................................................................................................. 24 DAFTAR PUSTAKA................................................................................................... 25
  5. 5. BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Hipertensi atau penyakit darah tinggi adalah gangguan pada pembuluh darah yang mengakibatkan suplai oksigen dan nutrisi yang dibawa oleh darah terhambat sampai ke jaringan tubuh yang membutuhkannya. Hipertensi merupakan gejala dari sebuah sindroma, kemudian akan memicu pengerasan pembuluh darah sampai terjadi kerusakan target organ terkait. Secara umum, hipertensi merupakan suatu keadaan tanpa gejala, yang ditandai dengan tekanan darah tinggi di dalam arteri sehingga menyebabkan peningkatan risiko terhadap penyakit-penyakit yang berhubungan dengan kardiovaskuler seperti stroke, gagal ginjal, serangan jantung, dan kerusakan ginjal (Sudoyo, 2014). Faktor-faktor resiko yang menyebabkan tekanan darah meningkat antara lain usia, keturunan, kebiasaan merokok, konsumsi garam berlebih, kolesterol, stres, dan berat badan berlebih. Gejala yang utama pada penderita hipertensi secara umum sering terjadi yaitu sakit kepala sampai ke tengkuk bagian belakang dan tengkuk terasa pegal. Hipertensi ini dapat mengakibatkan terjadinya komplikasi terutama pada sistem kardiovaskuler seperti stroke dan gagal jantung. Perlu dilakukan usaha untuk menekannya dengan pengobatan yang tepat sehingga tekanan darah dapat terkontrol ke tingkat yang normal (Marisna, 2017). Hasil penelitian Badan Penelitian dan Kementrian Kesehatan RI tahun 2018 menyatakan Jawa Barat merupakan propinsi yang memiliki prevalensi tertinggi kedua dengan persentase (40.5%) setelah Kalimantan Timur (39.5%), Jawa Tengah (38.5%) dan Kalimantan Barat (37.5%). Terbesar di propinsi Kalimantan Selatan (44.1%), dan terendah pada propinsi Papua (22.2%) Angka ini menunjukan bahwa di Jawa Barat angka kejadian hipertensi masih tergolong tinggi (Riskesdas, 2018).
  6. 6. Berbagai data menunjukan bahwa hipertensi sebagian besar banyak diderita oleh lansia. Hal ini disebabkan oleh proses alamiah menjadi tua akan mengakibatkan para lanjut usia mengalami perubahan fisik dan mental, yang mempengaruhi kondisi kesehatan, ekonomi dan sosialnya (Komnas Lansia, 2018). Lanjut usia adalah seseorang yang mencapai usia 60 tahun ka atas, berdasarkan Undang-Undang No. 13 tahun 1998 tentang Kesejahteraan Lanjut Usia. Secara global populasi lansia di prediksi terus mengalami peningkatan, UN, World Population Properties, The 2012 Revolution menyebutkan bahwa proporsi lansia di tahun 2013 mencapai 13,4% penduduk dunia, sedangkan untuk Indonesia proporsi lansia di tahun 2013 mencapai 8,9% dan prediksi terus mengalami peningkatan hingga tahun 2100. Struktur (menurut destriana dkk, 2017). B. Rumusan Masalah Berdasarkan data dan uraian di latar belakang banyak sekali penderita hipertensi di dunia, maka kelompok akan menjelaskan tentang hipertensi dan berapa presentase penderita hipertensi yang ada di Sukabumi. C. Tujuan 1. Tujuan Umum Tujuan umum dalam penelitian ini adalah untuk memenuhi salah satu tugas dari Mata Kuliah Sistem Informasi Kesehatan. 2. Tujuan Khusus Adapun tujuan khusus dari pembuatan masyarakat ini adalah : a. Mengidentifikasi gambaran tentang hipertensi b. Mengidentifikasi gambaran tentang bagaimana penatalaksaannya hipertensi c. Mengidentifikasi gambaran tentang bagaimana hipertensi itu terjadi
  7. 7. d. Mengidentifikasi berapa presentase penderita hipertensi yang ada di Sukabumi.
  8. 8. BAB II TINJAUAN PUSTAKA A. Pengertian Hipertensi Hipertensi adalah peningkatan tekanan darah sistolik lebih dari 140 mmHg dan tekanan darah diastolik lebih dari 90 mmHg pada dua kali pengukuran dengan selang waktu lima menit dalam keadaan cukup istirahat/tenang. Peningkatan tekanan darah yang berlangsung dalam jangka waktu lama dapat menyebabkan kerusakan pada ginja, jantung, dan otak bila tidak dideteksi secara dini dan mendapat pengobatan yang memadai (Kemenkes RI, 2013). Tekanan darah tinggi (hipertensi) adalah suatu peningkatan abnormal tekanan darah dalam pembuluh darah arteri secara terus menerus lebih dari suatu periode. Hal ini terjadi bila arteriole-arteriole konstriksi. Konstriksi arteriole membuat darah sulit mengalir dan meningkatkan tekanan melawan dinding arteri (Udjianti, 2011). Menurut WHO (World Health Organization), batas normal adalah 120-140 mmHg sistolik dan 80-90 mmHg diastolik. Jadi seseorang disebut mengidap hipertensi jika tekanan darah sistolik ≥ 160 mmHg dan tekanan darah diastolik ≥ 95 mmHg dan tekanan darah perbatasan bila tekanan darah sistolik antara 140 mmHg- 160 mmHg dan tekanan darah diastolik antara 90 mmHg-95 mmHg. B. Hipertensi Pada Lansia Lanjut usia adalah seseorang yang mencapai usia 60 tahun ka atas, berdasarkan Undang-Undang No. 13 tahun 1998 tentang Kesejahteraan Lanjut Usia. Secara global populasi lansia di prediksi terus mengalami peningkatan, UN, World Population Properties, The 2012 Revolution menyebutkan bahwa proporsi lansia di tahun 2013 mencapai 13,4% penduduk dunia, sedangkan untuk Indonesia proporsi lansia di tahun 2013
  9. 9. mencapai 8,9% dan prediksi terus mengalami peningkatan hingga tahun 2100. Struktur (menurut destriana dkk, 2017). Semakin bertambah tua umurnya, proporsi lansia yang mengalami keluhan kesehatan semakin besar. Sebanyak 37,11 persen penduduk pra lansia mengalami keluhan kesehatan dalam sebulan terakhir, meningkat menjadi 48,39 persen pada lansia muda, meningkat lagi menjadi 57,65 persen pada lansia madya, dan proporsi tertinggi pada lansia tua yaitu sebesar 64,01 persen. Pola yang sama juga terjadi baik menurut tipe daerah maupun jenis kelamin (menurut destriana dkk, 2017). Keluhan kesehatan tidak selalu mengakibatkan terganggunya aktivitas sehari-hari, namun terjadinya keluhan kesehatan dan jenis keluhan yang dialami oleh penduduk dapat menggambarkan tingkat / derajat kesehatan secara kasar. Bertambahnya umur, fungsi fi siologis mengalami penurunan akibat proses penuaan sehingga penyakit tidak menular banyak muncul pada lanjut usia. Masalah degeneratif juga menurunkan daya tahan tubuh sehingga lansia rentan terkena infeksi penyakit menular (menurut destriana dkk, 2017). Menurut data WHO, di seluruh dunia sekitar 972 juta orang atau 26,4% orang di seluruh dunia mengidap hipertensi, angka ini kemungkinan akan meningkat menjadi 29,2% di tahun 2025. Dari 972 juta pengidap hipertensi, 333 juta berada di negara maju dan 639 sisanya berada di negara berkembang, termasuk Indonesia (Yonata, 2016). Penyakit terbanyak pada usia lanjut berdasarkan Riset Kesehatan Dasar tahun 2013 adalah hipertensi. dengan prevalensi 45,9% pada usia 55-64 tahun, 57,6% pada usia 65,74% dan 63,8% pada usia ≥ 75 tahun (Infodatin Kemenkes RI, 2016). Lanjut usia menurut UU RI no 13 tahun 1998 dalam Indriana dkk, (2010) adalah mereka yang telah memasuki usia 60 tahun ke atas. Jenis hipertensi yang khas ditemukan pada lansia adalah isolated systolic hypertension (ISH), dimana tekanan sistoliknya saja yang tinggi (diatas 140 mmHg), namun tekanan diastolik tetap normal (dibawah 90 mmHg) (Arif, 2013). Lansia sering terkena hipertensi disebabkan oleh kekakuan pada
  10. 10. arteri sehingga tekanan darah cenderung meningkat. Biasanya stres bukan karena penyakit fisik tetapi lebih mengenai kejiwaan. Akan tetapi bisa juga karena pengaruh stress tersebut maka penyakit fisik bisa muncul akibat lemah dan rendahnya daya tahan tubuh pada saat tersebut (Mardiana, 2014). C. Jenis Hipertensi Menurut julianti (2009) menyatakan bahwa hipertensi digolomngkan menjadi 2 (dua) yaitu: 1. Hipertensi primer atau esensial Merupakan hipertensi yang belum diketahui penyebabnya. Dari sejumlah penderita secara umum, 90% penderita hipertensi termasuk golongan ini. 2. Hipertensi sekunder atau non esensial Merupakan hipertensi yang sudah diketahui penyebabnya. Dari total jumlah penderita hipertensi, 10% dari golongan hipertensi sekunder. Penyebab hipertensi sekunder yaitu gangguan pada endokrin (adrenal, tiroid, hipofisis dan paratiroid), penyakit ginjal, kelainan hormonal, obat oral kontrasepsi. D. Patofisiologi Tekanan arteri sistemik adalah hasil dari perkalian cardiac output (curah jantung) dengan total tahanan perifer. Cardiac output (curah jantung) diperoleh dari perkalian antara stroke volume dengan heart rate (denyut jantung). Pengaturan tahanan perifer dipertahankan oleh sistem saraf otonom dan sirkulasi hormon. Empat sistem kontrol yang berperan dalam mempertahankan tekanan darah antara lain sistem baroreseptor arteri, pengaturan volume cairan tubuh, sistem renin angiotensin dan autoregulasi vaskular (Udjianti, 2011). Mekanisme yang mengontrol konstriksi dan relaksasi pembuluh darah terletak di vasomotor, pada medulla di otak. Pusat vasomotor ini bermula jaras saraf simpatis, yang berlanjut ke bawah korda spinalis dan keluar dari
  11. 11. kolumna medulla spinalis ganglia simpatis di toraks dan abdomen. Rangsangan pusat vasomotor dihantarkan dalam bentuk implus yang bergerak kebawah melalui sistem saraf simpatis ke ganglia simpatis. Titik neuron preganglion melepaskan asetilkolin, yang akan merangsang serabut saraf paska ganglion ke pembuluh darah, dimana dengan dilepaskannya norepineprin mengakibatkan konstriksi pembuluh darah (Padila, 2013). Berbagai faktor seperti kecemasan dan ketakutan dapat mempengaruhi respon pembuluh darah terhadap rangsangan vasokontriksi. Individu dengan hipertensi sangat sensitif terhadap norepinefrin, meskipun tidak diketahui dengan jelas mengapa hal tersebut bisa terjadi (Padila, 2013). Meski etiologi hipertensi masih belum jelas, banyak faktor diduga memegang peranan dalam genesis hiepertensi seperti yang sudah dijelaskan dan faktor psikis, sistem saraf, ginjal, jantung pembuluh darah, kortikosteroid, katekolamin, angiotensin, sodium, dan air (Syamsudin, 2011). Sistem saraf simpatis merangsang pembuluh darah sebagai respon rangsang emosi, kelenjar adrenal juga terangsang, mengakibatkan tambahan aktivitas vasokontriksi. Medulla adrenal mensekresi epinefrin, yang menyebabkan vasokontriksi. Korteks adrenal mensekresi kortisol dan steroid lainnya, yang dapat memperkuat respon vasokonstriktor pembuluh darah (Padila, 2013). Vasokonstriksi yang mengakibatkan penurunan aliran ke ginjal, menyebabkan pelepasan renin. Renin merangsang pembentukan angiotensin I yang kemudian diubah menjadi angiotensin II, suatu vasokonstriktor kuat, yang pada gilirannya merangsang sekresi aldosteron oleh korteks adrenal. Hormon ini menyebabkan retensi natrium dan air oleh tubulus ginjal, menyebabkan peningkatan volume intra vaskuler. Semua faktor ini cendrung mencetuskan keadaan hipertensi (Padila, 2013).
  12. 12. E. Manifestasi Hipertensi sulit dideteksi oleh seseorang sebab hipertensi tidak memiliki tanda/gejala khusus. Gejala-gejala yang mudah untuk diamati seperti terjadi pada gejala ringan yaitu pusing atau sakit kepala, cemas, wajah tampak kemerahan, tengkuk terasa pegal, cepat marah, telinga berdengung, sulit tidur, sesak napas, rasa berat di tengkuk, mudah lelah, mata berkunang-kunang, mimisan (keluar darah di hidung) (Fauzi, 2014 dalam Ignatavicius, Workman, & Rebar, 2017). Selain itu, hipertensi memiliki tanda klinis yang dapat terjadi, diantaranya adalah (Smeltzer, 2013): 1. Pemeriksaan fisik dapat mendeteksi bahwa tidak ada abnormalitas lain selain tekanan darah tinggi. 2. Perubahan yang terjadi pada retina disertai hemoragi, eksudat, penyempitan arteriol, dan bintik katun-wol (cotton-wool spots) (infarksio kecil), dan papiledema bisa terlihat pada penderita hipertensi berat. 3. Gejala biasanya mengindikasikan kerusakan vaskular yang saling berhubungan dengan sistem organ yang dialiri pembuluh darah yang terganggu. 4. Dampak yang sering terjadi yaitu penyakit arteri koroner dengan angina atau infark miokardium. 5. Terjadi Hipertrofi ventrikel kiri dan selanjutnya akan terjadi gagal jantung. 6. Perubahan patologis bisa terjadi di ginjal (nokturia, peningkatan BUN, serta kadar kreatinin). 7. Terjadi gangguan serebrovaskular (stroke atau serangan iskemik transien [TIA] yaitu perubahan yang terjadi pada penglihatan atau kemampuan bicara, pening, kelemahan, jatuh mendadak atau hemiplegia transien atau permanen).
  13. 13. F. Penatalaksanaan Penatalaksanaan pada hipertensi bertujuan mengurangi morbiditas dan mortalitas dan mengontrol tekanan darah dalam pengobatan hipertensi. Ada dua cara yaitu pengobatan non-farmakologi (perubahan gaya hidup) dan pengobatan farmakologi (Pudiastusti, 2011). Berikut ini algoritma pengobatan hipertensi menurut Amin Huda & Hardhi Kusuma (2016). 3. Terapi Non Farmakologi a. Pengurangan Berat Badan Penderita hipertensi yang obesitas dianjurkan untuk menurunkan berat badan membatasi asupan kalori dan peningkatan pemakaian kalori (Pudiastuti, 2011). Syamsudin (2011) menambahkan untuk perbanyak buah dan sayuran yang masih segar dalam konsumsi harian. b. Menghentikan Kebiasaan Merokok Merokok berhubungan langsung dengan hipertensi tetapi merupakan faktor utama penyebab kardiovaskuler. Penderita hipertensi sebaiknya dianjurkan untuk berhenti merokok (Pudiastuti, 2011). c. Menghindari Alkohol Alkohol dapat meningkatkan tekanan darah dan menyebabkan resistensi terhadap obat antihipertensi. Penderita yang meminum alkohol sebaiknya membatasi asupan etanol sekitar 1 ons sehari (Pudiastuti, 2011). d. Membatasi Asupan Garam Kurangi asupan garam sampai kurang dari 100 mmol per hari atau kurang dari 2,3 gram natrium atau kurang dari 6 gram NaCl. Penderita hipertensi dianjurkan juga untuk menjaga asupan kalsium dan magnesium. e. Melakukan Aktivitas Fisik Aktivitas fisik salah satunya bisa dilakukan dengan olahraga. Olahraga secara teratur dapat menyerap atau menghilangkan endapan kolesterol pada pembuluh darah nadi. Olahraga yang
  14. 14. dimaksud adalah latihan menggerakkan semua nadi dan otot tubuh seperti gerak jalan berenang naik sepeda aerobik. Oleh karena itu olahraga secara teratur dapat menghindari terjadinya komplikasi hipertensi (Corwin, 2009). f. Penurunan Stres Stres menstimulasi sistem saraf simpatis, meningkatkan vasokontriksi, resistensi vaskular sistemik, curah jantung, dan tekanan darah. Teknik relaksasi salah satunya seperti masase untuk mengembalikan dan memperlancar simpul saraf dapat dilakukakan untuk menurunkan tekanan darah (Sukadiyanto, 2010). 4. Terapi Farmakologi (Dipiro et al, 2015) Ada sembilan kelas obat antihipertensi. Lima diantaranya merupakan agen primer (pilihan pertama), yaitu Diuretik, β blocker, ACEI (Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitor), ARB (Angiotensin Reseptor II Blocker), dan CCB (Calcium Channel Blocker). Sedangkan 4 lainnya merupakan alternatif yang dapat digunakan setelah penderita mendapatkan obat pilihan pertama, yaitu α blocker, agonis α-2 sentral, inhibitor adrenergik, dan vasodilator. Pemilihan obat pada terapi hipertensi tergantung pada derajat peningkatan tekanan darah dan ada tidaknya komplikasi. a. Diuretik Bekerja dengan cara menyebabkan diuresis, meningkatkan ekskresi Na, Cl, dan air sehingga volume plasma berkurang dan terjadi penurunan curah jantung (cardiac output) yang pada akhirnya menyebabkan penurunan tekanan darah. Obat-obatan diuretik diberikan pada pagi hari untuk single dose, atau pada pagi dan sore hari untuk 2 kali pemberian. Hal ini untuk mencegah terjadinya nokturia diuresis. Ada 4 kelompok diuretik, yaitu: 1) Diuretik Tiazid : HCT (hidroklorotiazid), Klortalidon, Indapamid, dan Metolazone.
  15. 15. 2) Loop diuretik : Furosemide, Bumetanide, dan Torsemide. 3) Diuretik hemat kalium : Amilorid, Triamteren. Dapat menyebabkan hiperkalemia, terutama pada pasien penyakit ginjal kronik, diabetes dan terapi kombinasi dengan ACEI, ARB, AINS, atau suplemen kalium. 4) Antagonis Aldosteron, juga termasuk diuretik hemat kalium: Spironolakton, Eplerenone. Spironolakton dapat menyebabkan ginekomastia pada 10% pasien. b. β blocker Mekanisme kerjanya tidak diketahui tetapi dapat melibatkan menurunnya curah jantung melalui kronotropik negatif dan efek inotropik jantung dan inhibisi pelepasan renin dari ginjal. β blocker dibedakan menjadi 4 kelompok berdasarkan sifatnya, yaitu: 1) Kardioselektif, bekerja selektif pada reseptor β1 di jantung: Atenolol, Bisoprolol, Metoprolol, dan Betaxolol. 2) Nonselektif, bekerja pada reseptor β1 dan β2 : Nadolol, Propanolol, Timolol, dan Sotalol. Tidak boleh digunakan pada pasien asma atau bronkhitis. 3) Memiliki Aktivitas Simpatomimetik Intrinsik: Acebutolol, Carteolol, Penbutolol, dan Pindolol. 4) Campuran α dan β blocker : Karvedilol, Labetolol. Efek samping blokade reseptor β pada miokardium adalah bradikardi, ketidaknormalan konduksi atrioventrikular (AV), dan gagal jantung akut. Penghentian β blocker secara cepat dapat menyebabkan angina tidak stabil, infark miokard, dan bahkan kematian pada pasien-pasien dengan resiko tinggi penyakit koroner. Karena itu dosis harus diturunkan perlahan-lahan selama 1-2 minggu sebelum penghentian. c. ACEI (Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitor)
  16. 16. ACEI menghambat perubahan angiotensin I menjadi angiotensin II, dimana angiotensin II adalah vasokronstrikstor poten yang juga merangsang sekresi aldosteron. ACEI juga memblok degradasi bradikinin dan merangsang sintesa zat-zat yang menyebabkan vasodilatasi, termasuk prostaglandin E2 dan prostasiklin. Yang termasuk dalam kelompok ACEI adalah: Kaptopril, Benazepril, Delapril, Enalapril, Fosinopril, Lisinopril, Perindopril, Kuainapril, Ramipril, dan Ilazapril. Penggunaan kaptopril sebaiknya pada saat perut kosong, karena absorbsinya dapat berkurang 30-40% jika diberikan bersama makanan. Efek samping pada penggunaan ACEI yaitu :batuk kering (pada 20% pasien), hiperkalemia (monitoring), neutropenia, agranulosit, glomerulonefritis, proteinuria, dan gangguan fungsi ginjal. ACEI dikontaindikasikan pada wanita hamil dan pasien dengan riwayat angioedema. d. ARB (Angiotensin Reseptor II Blocker) ARB menghambat secara langsung reseptor angiotensin II tipe 1 (ATI) yang memediasi efek angiotensin II yang sudah diketahui pada manusia: vasokonstriksi, pelepasan aldosteron, aktivasi simpatetik, pelepasan hormon antidiuretik dan kontriksi arteriol dari glomerulus. ARB tidak memblok reseptor angiotensin II tipe 2 (AT2). Jadi efek yang menguntungkan dari stimulus AT2 (seperti vasodilatasi, perbaikan jaringan dan penghambatan pertumbuhan sel) tetap utuh dengan menggunakan ARB. Yang termasuk kelompok ARB adalah: Kandesartan, Eprosartan, Irbesartan, Losartan, Olmesartan, Telmisartan, dan Valsartan. Efek sampingnnya adalah insufisiensi ginjal, hiperkalemia, dan hipotensi ortostatik. ARB tidak menyebabkan batuk seperti ACEI, karena tidak mencegah pemecahan bradikinin. Tidak boleh digunakan pada wanita hamil.
  17. 17. e. CCB (Calcium Channel Blocker) CCB bekerja dengan menghambat influx kalsium sepanjang membran sel. Ada dua tipe kanal kalsium: high voltage channel (tipe L) dan low voltage channel (tipe T). CCB yang ada hanya menghambat kanal tipe L, yang menyebabkan vasodilatasi koroner dan perifer. Ada dua subkelas CCB, yaitu: 1) Dihidropiridin: Amlopidin, Felopidin, Isradipin, Lekardipin, Nicardipin, Nifedipin, dan Nisolpidin. Efek samping dari dihidropiridin adalah pusing, flushing, sakit kepala, hiperplasia gusi, edema perifer, perubahan mood, dan gangguan gastrointestinal. Nifedipin dapat meningkatkan resiko kardiovaskular. 2) Non dihidropiridin: Diltiazem dan Verapamil. Menurunkan denyut jantung dan memperlambat konduksi nodal atriventrikular. Efek sampingnya adalah anorexia, nausea, edema perifer, dan hipotensi. Verapamil menyebabkan konstipasi pada 7% pasien. f. α blocker Yang termasuk α blocker adalah Doxazosin, Prazosin, dan Terazosin. Bekerja pada pembuluh darah perifer dan menghambat pengambilan katekolamin pada sel otot halus, menyebabkan vasodilatasi dan menurunkan tekanan darah. Efek samping berat yang mungkin terjadi adalah fenomena dosis pertama yang ditandai dengan pusing sementara atau pingsan, palpitasi, dan bahkan sinkope 1-3 jam setelah dosis pertama. Untuk mengatasinya, dilakukan pemberian dosis awal dan peningkatan dosis saat mau tidur. Hipotensi ortostatik dan pusing dapat berlanjut dengan pemberian terus-menerus. α blocker melewati sawar darah- otak dan dapat menyebabkan efek samping pada CNS seperti kehilangan tanaga, letih, dan depresi. Penggunaan dosis tinggi atau
  18. 18. penggunaan kronik dosis rendah dapat meretensi air dan natrium, sehingga lebih efektif jika digunakan bersama diuretik. Penggunaannya harus hati-hati pada pasien lansia. g. Agonis α-2 sentral Klonidin dan Metildopa menurunkan tekanan darah terutama dengan merangsang reseptor adrenergik di otak. Perangsangan ini menurunkan aliran simpatetik dari pusat vasomotor di otak dan meningkatkan tonus vagal. Penurunan aktivitas simpatetik, bersamaan dengan meningkatnya aktivitas parasimpatetik, dapat menurunkan denyut jantung, cardiac output, total peripheral resistance, aktivitas plasma rennin, dan reflex baroreseptor. Efek sampingnya adalah sedasi dan mulut kering. Penggunaan kronis dapat menyebabkan retensi natrium. Penghentian agonis α-2 sentral secara tiba-tiba dapat menyebabkan rebound hypertension. Efek ini diduga disebabkan oleh meningkatnya pelepasan norepinefrin sewaktu klonidin diberhentikan tiba-tiba. h. Inhibitor adrenergic Reserpin menurunkan tekanan darah dengan mengosongkan norepinefrin dari ujung saraf simpatetik dan memblok perjalanan norepinefrin ke granul penyimpanannya. Reserpin juga mengosongkan katekolamin dari otak dan miokardium, mengakibatkan sedasi, depresi, dan berkurangnya curah jantung. Efek sampingnya adalah depresi (pada dosis > 0,25 mg/hari), hidung tersumbat, meningkatnya sekresi asam lambung, diare, dan bradikardi. Dapat menyebabkan resistensi natrium yang signifikan sehingga harus dikombinasi dengan diuretik tiazid. i. Vasodilator Efek antihipertensi dari hidralazin dan minoksidil disebabkan oleh relaksasi langsung otot polos arteriolar tetapi tidak menyebabkan vasodilatasi ke pembuluh darah vena. Kedua obat juga
  19. 19. menyebabkan penurunan tekanan perfusi yang kuat yang mengaktifkan refleks baroreseptor. Pengaktifan dari baroreseptor menyebabkan meningkatnya aliran simpatetik, sehingga meningkatkan denyut jantung, curah jantung, dan pelepasan renin. Akibatnya terjadi takifilaksis, efek hipotensi akan hilang dengan pemakaian seterusnya. Efek ini dapat diatasi dengan penggunaan bersama β blocker atau diuretic.
  20. 20. BAB III DATA TABEL DAN GRAFIK A. Hipertensi di Sukabumi Kota Sukabumi merupakan salah satu kota di Jawa Barat yang memiliki penderita hipertensi. Berdasarkan data yang diperoleh dari Dinas Kesehatan Kota Sukabumi jumlah lansia dan lansia dengan hipertensi tahun 2018 dapat dilihat pada tabel berikut : B. Tabel Data Jumlah Lansia dan Lansia dengan Hipertensi di Kota Sukabumi Tahun 2018 No. Puskesmas Lansia dengan % Orang Hipertensi 1 Baros 1793 1161 64.7 2 Cipelang 1792 879 49.0 3 Selabatu 1866 912 48.8 4 Sukakarya 1463 712 48.6 5 Tipar 1758 850 48.3 6 Naggleng 1542 732 47.4 7 Gedong Panjang 1721 809 47.0 8 Pabuaran 1316 612 46.5 9 Limusnunggal 1737 809 46.5 10 Cikundul 2055 933 45.4 11 Ciberem Hilir 2131 833 39.0 12 Sukabumi 4076 1529 37.5 13 Karang Tengah 2699 1008 37.3 14 Lembursitu 1866 912 36.0 s15 Benteng 2700 520 19.2 Total 30291 12891 42.5
  21. 21. Sumber : Dinas Kesehatan Kota Sukabumi, 2018 C. Diagram Data Lansia dengan Hipertensi di Kota Sukabumi Tahun 2018 7% 7% 6% 7% 6% 7% 5%7%8% 7% 13% 8% 8% 4% cipelang selabatu sukakarya tipar nanggleng gedong panjang pabuaran limus nunggal cikundul ciberem hilir sukabumi karang tengah
  22. 22. BAB IV PEMBAHASAN A. Berdasarkan Data Tabel Berdasarkan tabel diatas menunjukan bahwa Puskesmas Baros merupakan Puskesmas dengan kejadian lansia hipertensi terbanyak yaitu sebesar 67.7% atau 1.161 kejadian lansia dengan hipertensi dari total 1.793 jiwa. B. Berdasarkan Data Diagram Dan jika dilihat dari diagram lingkaran diatas dari total 12.891 jiwa yang menderita hipertensi terbanyak yaitu berada di Kabupten Sukabumi dengan jumlah 13% atau sekitar 1.529 jiwa. C. Analisa Opini Dari data yang sudah kami ambil dapat disimpulkan bahwa masih tingginya angka kejadian hipertensi di Kota Sukabumi yaitu sebesar 42.5% atau sebesar 12.891 jiwa dari total lansia di Kota Sukabumi sebesar 30.291 jiwa. Hal ini menunjukkan bahwa sistem pelayanan puskesmas di Sukabumi cukup baik karena angka harapan hidup lansia tinggi dan angka kejadian hipertensi di Kota Sukabumi tidak melewati angka harapan hidup lansia. Penyebab hipertensi biasanya terjadi karena factor usia dan gejala utama pada penderita hipertensi secara umum sering terjadi yaitu sakit kepala sampai ke tengkuk bagian belakang dan tengkuk terasa pegal. Hipertensi ini dapat mengakibatkan terjadinya komplikasi terutama pada sistem kardiovaskuler seperti stroke dan gagal jantung. Perlu dilakukan usaha untuk menekannya dengan pengobatan yang tepat sehingga tekanan darah dapat terkontrol ke tingkat yang normal.
  23. 23. Salah satu upaya pencegahan hipertensi yaitu : menjaga berat badan ideal, berolah raga secara rutin biasanya untuk lansia bisa berjalan 2-3 jam setiap minggu, konsumsi makanan rendah lemak dan kaya serat contohnya roti dari biji-bijian utuh, beras merah serta bua dan sayuran. Kurangi garam, kurangi alcohol dan berhenti merokok.
  24. 24. BAB V KESIMPULAN A. Kesimpulan Dari penjabaran diatas kita bisa menyimpulkan bahwa banyak sekali penderita hipertensi didunia terutama di sukabumi, dari permasalah tersebut salah satu penyebab semakin tingginya pengidap hipertensi adalah pengetahuan dari sumber daya manusianya. Kita sebagai mahasiswa sekaligus generasi akademisi tentunya harus tau tentang hiperensi tersebut. Maka kami menyusun makalah ini, supaya generasi muda lebih mengetahui mengenai hipertensi. Diharapkan generasi muda ini bisa mengambil ilmu dan sekaligus mengaplikasikannya dikehidupannya serta memberikan informasi terhadap tetangga, orang tua, teman dan sebagainya. B. Saran Kami menyadari bahwa dalam pembuatan makalah ini masih banyak kekurangannya, maka dari itu kami mohon kritik dan sarannya yang membangun agar makalah ini menjadi lebih baik lagi.
  25. 25. DAFTAR PUSTAKA Infodatin. 2014. Hipertensi. Jakarta: Pusat Data dan Informasi Kementrian Kesehatan RI Indonesia Kemenkes RI. 2013. Tekanan Darah Tinggi. Jakarta: Kementrian Kesehatan RI Seke, P. A., Bidjuni, H. J., & Lolong, J. (2016). Hubungan Kejadian Stres Dengan Penyakit Hipertensi Pada Lansia Di Balai Penyantunan Lanjut Usia Senjah Cerah Kecamatan Mapanget Kota Manado. e-journal Keperawatan(e-Kp) , Volume 4 Nomor 2. Zaenurrohmah, D. H., & Rachmayanti, R. D. (2017). Hubungan Pengetahuan Dan Riwayat Hipertensi Dengan Tindakan Pengendalian Tekanan Darah Pada Lansia. Jurnal Berkala Epidemiologi, Volume 5 Nomor 2, Mei 2017, hlm. 174-184. Riskesdas. 2018. Prevelensi Hipertensi. Jakata: Riset Kesehatan Dasar WHO. 2018. Prevalensi hipertensi di Negara maju. Jenewa: Word Healt Organization

×