Book 1 in the Peaches Monroe series. In this novel from USA Today bestselling author Mimi Strong, a Hollywood hunk falls f...
●Written By: Mimi Strong ●Narrated By: Saskia Maarleveld ●Publisher: Tantor Media ●Date: February 2014 ●Duration: 9 hours ...
Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No cat...
OR instant access to download Stardust audiobook
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Stardust By Mimi Strong listen to audiobooks for free online

7 views

Published on

[AUDIOBOOK FREE] Stardust By Mimi Strong listen to audiobooks for free online

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Stardust By Mimi Strong listen to audiobooks for free online

  1. 1. Book 1 in the Peaches Monroe series. In this novel from USA Today bestselling author Mimi Strong, a Hollywood hunk falls for a sassy, curvy bookstore manager. Contains mature themes. There I was, minding my own business at Peachtree Books when this lunatic comes racing in the door and knocks me into his arms. I would have ripped him a new one, but he was kinda familiar, and hot. Like I- want-to-have-your-beautiful-babies-now hot. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK Stardust | free online Audio Books Stardust best audiobook ever Stardust best audiobook of all time Stardust favorite audiobook Stardust best audiobooks all time Stardust audiobook voice over Stardust favorite audiobooks Stardust best long audiobooks
  2. 2. ●Written By: Mimi Strong ●Narrated By: Saskia Maarleveld ●Publisher: Tantor Media ●Date: February 2014 ●Duration: 9 hours 33 minutes LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use). Enjoy your Free Audibook!. Join Over 100.000 Happy Listeners. How to download? Enjoy Books in a whole new way. Greats narrators make a story come alive Be more productive. Transform your commute,workout or chores into listening time Listen anytime,anywhere . Listen on your laptop,smartphone or tablet.Listen in your car,on a run,in the office,in the gym... Why Audiobooks? Link in page 4 to listen or download book
  4. 4. OR instant access to download Stardust audiobook

×