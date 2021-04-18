Successfully reported this slideshow.
What Experts Are Talking About SEO Myths In 2021!
Many businesses get into SEO so that they can be number one and grow their business. But many SEO myths are existing within the space of marketing that is simply not true.
Thank you https://www.softwarefirms.co/blog/what-experts-talking-about-seo-myths
Marketing
Apr. 18, 2021

Clear Up some biggest SEO myths In 2021.

It’s digital time; SEO services are evolving than ever before.
Today, 68% of online experiences begin with a search engine.
If you want to grow your business, it is better to keep yourself known with SEO myths and facts.
For more information, hit the below link.
https://bit.ly/3mWLolb

Clear Up some biggest SEO myths In 2021.

  2. 2. Many businesses get into SEO so that they can be number one and grow their business. But many SEO myths are existing within the space of marketing that is simply not true. Many businesses get into SEO so that they can be number one and grow their business. But many SEO myths are existing within the space of marketing that is simply not true. INTRODUCTION
  3. 3. 1. Keyword Stuffing Myth: Some SEOs believe that keyword stuffing is a legitimate way to rank higher. Truth: Good. It is a good thing to use keywords on your page for ranking, but it is nowhere true that keyword stuffing is a legitimate way.
  4. 4. 2. Link Building Overshadows Content Myth. Link building is the most critical step in SEO, it's even more important than content, and marketers should focus on building links for their websites at the expense of content relevance and quality. Truth: This is not true, links can improve your rankings but only if it is natural, relevant and reputable to your page.
  5. 5. 3. PPC Advertising Boost Rankings Myth Practicing PPC is the fastest way to improve your rankings.Google prefers those who can spend money on advertising to get the highest rankings in organic search. Truth: Google's ranking does not depend on a single factor, however, the ranking algorithm for organic search results is different from Paid Ads.
  6. 6. 4. Mobile Optimization Isn’t Important. Myth: Google doesn't care if your page is optimized or not. It will rank simply because it has relevant content. Truth: Google prefers sites that pass the mobile-friendly test. Yes, you heard that right. Your business won't lead in today's mobile-oriented world and won't show up in local searches unless it's optimized for mobile.
  7. 7. 5. It’s a One-Time Thing Myth: If I have good positions in search results, I should stop paying experts. Truth: SEO is something that requires constant effort, constant research, constant tweaking, and even regular reporting. I know it's painful for those looking for the magic to happen. But it's true, SEO is not a day's or a month's or six months' practice.
  8. 8. 6. Domain Age Is a Ranking Factor Myth: The fact that my site is old and ranks well suggests that the age of the domain plays a role in ranking. Truth: The reality is that old sites have been working for a very long time. If we compare five year old sites that have consistently built valuable links with sites that have just been around for 5 months or 5 years, we will see that due to the high volume of links.
  9. 9. 7. Image Optimization Is Not Needed Myth: No more need to optimize your images. Truth: This is very wrong! Image optimization is crucial for your website. You can get people to come to your site from the search results through images.
  10. 10. 8. Social Media Doesn’t Affect Your SEO Myth: The digital marketing community has been debating for years whether Google uses signals from social media in its algorithm. Truth: Social media affects your SEO. Social sharing increases the number of links, but it also shows Google that you are more popular and give people valuable content.
  11. 11. 9. Longer Content Is The Only Way To Rank Higher. Myth: You have to write a lot of content to get on the first page of Google. Truth: This one is really common, as it used to be true a decade ago. You had to write a lot of content, and Google looked for consistency in quantity.
  12. 12. 10. SEO Is Inexpensive Myth: If you are in the market for SEO services, one of the things you often hear is that SEO is cheap. Truth: This is a false rumor and you may see cheaper SEO alternatives on the market, but it is not cheap. Some small agencies offer affordable services from other agencies, but that doesn't mean it's cheap.
  13. 13. Thank you https://www.softwarefirms.co/blog/what-experts-talking-about-seo-myths

