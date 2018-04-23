[PDF] Download ePUB download The Information Governance Toolkit: Data Protection, Caldicott, Confidentiality on any device Full version



Confidentiality in the relationship between the patient and doctor/primary healthcare team is a cornerstone in medical practice. Only when the patient is sure that the information they supply is treated confidentially will they be able to seek help without fear that their rights on privacy dignity and integrity are at risk. The Information Governance Toolkit provides primary health care teams and NHS professionals with the information to assist them in dealing with the legal ethical and social issues of information governance in relation to accessing patients data. It covers the problems that can arise from the computerization of patient records and guides practitioners through tackling real difficulties that can arise when trying to implement the current legislation rules and policies. For all those that are involved in the development and implementation of privacy policies in healthcare organisations including doctors and members of primary health care teams this book will be essential reading.

