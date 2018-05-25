-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Taking Cystic Fibrosis to School Even though Jessie has cystic fibrosis, she can still attend school and do many of the same things as her classmates. Written from Jessie s perspective, this book explains and educates her classmates about her condition.
Author : Cynthia S. Henry
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Cynthia S. Henry ( 9? )
Link Download : https://azuszenfonm1.blogspot.ca/?book=1891383094
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment