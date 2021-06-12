Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Transport of Pesticides in the Environment Dr. Neethu Narayanan Agricultural Chemicals 1
When a pesticide is applied to a field, it gets distributed in the environment For example, parathion was aerially applied...
Law of conservation of matter Parathion was being distributed throughout the environment and also becoming mineralized to ...
Pesticide fate processes in the environment • Transfer: The way in which a pesticide is distributed between solids and liq...
5
Adsorption • Phenomenon whereby the molecules of a fluid come up against a solid surface and are retained on it at a given...
Factors affecting adsorption Organic matter content Clay content and type Soil moisture Pesticide chemistry and soil pH 7
Different pesticide transfer and transport processes • Volatilization • Leaching • Run off 8
• Process by which a compound evaporates to the atmosphere from another environmental compartment • Once volatilized, a pe...
Factors affecting volatilization Vapour pressure Soil temperature Porosity Degree of adsorption of pesticides 10
• Downward movement of pesticide through soil profile along with water • Pesticides that readily leach beyond the root zon...
Factors affecting leaching Chemical characteristics of the pesticides- Water solubility Degree of adsorption Soil characte...
• Movement of adsorbed and dissolved pesticides along with surface water • Occur when a heavy rainfall or excessive irriga...
Factors affecting run off Soil slope Rainfall intensity Pesticide characteristics Degree of adsorption of pesticides 14
Pesticide movement ratings (Cecil Tharp, 2010) Common name Pesticide movement rating Soil half life in days(persistence) W...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Environment
71 views
Jun. 12, 2021

Transport of pesticides in environment

Transport of pesticides in environment

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Transport of pesticides in environment

  1. 1. Transport of Pesticides in the Environment Dr. Neethu Narayanan Agricultural Chemicals 1
  2. 2. When a pesticide is applied to a field, it gets distributed in the environment For example, parathion was aerially applied at 1 lb per acre (about 15 mg/cm²). The amount that was detected on the leaves directly after application was little more than 0.1 mg/cm². About 98% didn’t reach the leaves. The undetected amount went elsewhere in the environment, being distributed in the different environmental compartments Where did the parathion go? Answer can be explained with the help of “Law of Conservation of Matter” 2
  3. 3. Law of conservation of matter Parathion was being distributed throughout the environment and also becoming mineralized to CO₂, H₂0 and phosphates. 3
  4. 4. Pesticide fate processes in the environment • Transfer: The way in which a pesticide is distributed between solids and liquids (e.g., between soil and soil water) or between solids and gases (as between soil and the air it contains) • Transport: The movement from one environmental compartment to another, such as the leaching of pesticides through soil to ground water, volatilization into the air, or runoff to surface water • Transformation: Biological and chemical processes that change the structure of a pesticide or completely degrade it 4
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. Adsorption • Phenomenon whereby the molecules of a fluid come up against a solid surface and are retained on it at a given time, establishing a partition balance • Adsorption is the result of the electrical attraction between charged particles, pesticide molecules (sorbate) and soil particles (adsorbent) • Pesticide molecules that are positively charged are attracted and can bind to negatively charged particles of clay and organic matter • Decreased bioavailability • Reduced toxicity • Reduced leaching and other transport properties 6
  7. 7. Factors affecting adsorption Organic matter content Clay content and type Soil moisture Pesticide chemistry and soil pH 7
  8. 8. Different pesticide transfer and transport processes • Volatilization • Leaching • Run off 8
  9. 9. • Process by which a compound evaporates to the atmosphere from another environmental compartment • Once volatilized, a pesticide can move in air currents away from the treated surface- vapour drift • Vapour drift differs from dust or spray drift in that it occurs after the pesticide is completely deposited onto treated surfaces Volatilization 9
  10. 10. Factors affecting volatilization Vapour pressure Soil temperature Porosity Degree of adsorption of pesticides 10
  11. 11. • Downward movement of pesticide through soil profile along with water • Pesticides that readily leach beyond the root zone of the soil - greatest potential to pollute ground water • Pesticides are frequently leached through the soil by the effect of rain or irrigation water • Pesticide must be sufficiently soluble in water for leaching to take place Leaching 11
  12. 12. Factors affecting leaching Chemical characteristics of the pesticides- Water solubility Degree of adsorption Soil characteristics- Texture and organic matter content Volume of water flow 12
  13. 13. • Movement of adsorbed and dissolved pesticides along with surface water • Occur when a heavy rainfall or excessive irrigation takes place shortly after a pesticide is applied to the soil surface • Pesticide can enter rivers and reservoirs Run off 13
  14. 14. Factors affecting run off Soil slope Rainfall intensity Pesticide characteristics Degree of adsorption of pesticides 14
  15. 15. Pesticide movement ratings (Cecil Tharp, 2010) Common name Pesticide movement rating Soil half life in days(persistence) Water solubility (mg/L) Sorption coefficient (Kₒc) 2,4-D dimethylamine salt Moderate 10 796,000 20 Acephate Low 3 818,000 2 Aldicarb High 30 6,000 30 Benomyl Low 67 2 1,900 Bifenthrin Very Low 26 0.1 240,000 Captan Very Low 2.5 5.1 200 Carbaryl Low 10 120 300 Carbofuran Very High 50 351 22 Chlorpyrifos Very Low 30 0.4 6,070 Diazinon Low 40 60 1,000 Dimethoate Moderate 7 39,800 20 Endosulfan Very Low 50 0.32 12,400 Esfenvalerate Very Low 35 0.002 5,300 Glyphosate isopropylamine Very Low 47 900,000 24,000 Malathion Very Low 1 130 1,800 Methomyl High 30 58,000 72 Methyl Bromide Very High 55 13,400 22 Methyl Parathion Very Low 5 60 5,100 Picloram Salt Very High 90 200,000 16 Permethrin Very Low 30 0.006 100,000 Simazine High 60 6.2 130 Triclopyr amine salt Very High 46 2,100,000 20 Trifluralin Very Low 60 0.3 8,000 15

×