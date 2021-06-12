Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Transformation of Pesticides in the Environment Dr. Neethu Narayanan Agricultural Chemicals 1
Transformation of pesticides • Once released into the environment, pesticides are subject to processes of abiotic and biot...
Pesticide transformation Abiotic Chemical Oxidation Reduction Hydrolysis Photochemical Direct Indirect Biotic Microbial Cl...
An overview of transformations of pesticides in the environment 4
Oxidation • Oxidation of pesticides is a reaction process whereby the dissolved oxygen in the environment reacts with pest...
• Reduction of pesticides is a chemical reaction in which the substrate (pesticide) undergoes a reduction in oxidation sta...
• Hydrolysis is a pH dependent reaction in which pesticides react with water (i.e. Hydrogen ion and hydroxy ion) • Hydroly...
Photolysis/ Phototransformation • Chemical decomposition induced by light or other radiant energy • Involves the breakdown...
Photolysis of parathion 9
Direct photodegradation • Most pesticides show UV–Vis absorption bands at relatively short UV wavelengths • Since sunlight...
Microbial degradation • The transformation process that results when soil microorganisms (bacteria and fungi) either parti...
Pesticides can follow different pathways depending upon the microorganisms present Eg: Microbial degradation of 2, 4-D Pat...
Aerobic • Normally transformed into carbon dioxide and water • Process of microbial degradation that takes place in the ro...
Microorganism Pesticide Place of isolation Reference Bacteria Ochrobactrum sp. Methyl parathion Soil Qiu et al., 2006 Arth...
Microorganism Pesticide Place of isolation Reference Bacillus pumilus Chlorpyrifos Soil Anwar et al., 2009 Bacillus sp. Me...
Microorganism Pesticide Place of isolation Reference Fungus Aspergillus niger Endosulfan Soil Bhalerao & Puranik, 2007 Gan...
Mechanisms of microbial degradation • Mineralization – Conversion of a pesticide to inorganic compounds such as CO₂, H₂O a...
Major microbial degradation reactions • Hydrolysis : major critical reaction in pesticide degradation Eg: Carbofuran to ca...
• Dehalogenation: Reductive dehalogenation: replacement of halogens by H Eg: DDT to DDD Hydrolytic dehalogentaion: replace...
Factors affecting microbial degradation • Chemical structure and concentration of compound being degraded • Type and numbe...
Main environmental degradation routes for top 10 pesticide classes (Fenner et al., 2013) Pesticide class Major representat...
Pesticide class Major representative active substance and structural motif Major use category Percent of global pesticide ...
Pesticide class Major representative active substance and structural motif Major use category Percent of global pesticide ...
Classification of compounds based on persistence Low Persistence (T1/2 < 30 days) Moderate Persistence (T1/2 30 - 100 days...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Environment
67 views
Jun. 12, 2021

Transformation of pesticides in the environment

Transformation of pesticides in the environment

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Fate of the Species: Why the Human Race May Cause Its Own Extinction and How We Can Stop It Fred Guterl
(3/5)
Free
Greywater, Green Landscape: How to Install Simple Water-Saving Irrigation Systems in Your Yard Laura Allen
(0/5)
Free
The Grid: The Fraying Wires Between Americans and Our Energy Future Gretchen Bakke
(4/5)
Free
A Ditch in Time: The City, the West and Water Patricia Nelson Limerick
(4/5)
Free
Planting in a Post-Wild World: Designing Plant Communities for Resilient Landscapes Thomas Rainer
(4/5)
Free
Serious Microhydro: Water Power Solutions from the Experts Scott Davis
(0/5)
Free
The Big Necessity: The Unmentionable World of Human Waste and Why It Matters Rose George
(4.5/5)
Free
Junkyard Planet: Travels in the Billion-Dollar Trash Trade Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
Cartographies of Danger: Mapping Hazards in America Mark Monmonier
(0/5)
Free
Eradicating Ecocide 2nd edition: Laws and Governance to Stop the Destruction of the Planet Polly Higgins
(0/5)
Free
Adapt: How Humans Are Tapping into Nature's Secrets to Design and Build a Better Future: How Humans Are Tapping into Nature's Secrets to Design and Build a Better Future Amina Khan
(0/5)
Free
Making Sustainability Work: Best Practices in Managing and Measuring Corporate Social, Environmental, and Economic Impacts Marc J. Epstein
(3/5)
Free
Unscrewed: Salvage and Reuse Motors, Gears, Switches, and More from Your Old Electronics Ed Sobey
(4.5/5)
Free
Clearing the Air: SHORTLISTED FOR THE ROYAL SOCIETY SCIENCE BOOK PRIZE 2019 Tim Smedley
(5/5)
Free
Floodpath: The Deadliest Man-Made Disaster of 20th-Century America and the Making of Modern Los Angeles Jon Wilkman
(4.5/5)
Free
Analytical Fracture Mechanics David J. Unger
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Ecological Planet: An Introduction to Earth's Major Ecosystems John Kricher
(0/5)
Free
Pipe Dreams: The Urgent Global Quest to Transform the Toilet Chelsea Wald
(0/5)
Free
Garbology: Our Dirty Love Affair With Trash Edward Humes
(4.5/5)
Free
Zero Waste Home: The Ultimate Guide to Simplifying Your Life by Reducing Your Waste Bea Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Our Livable World: Creating the Clean Earth of Tomorrow Marc Schaus
(0/5)
Free
The Boom: How Fracking Ignited the American Energy Revolution and Changed the World Russell Gold
(3.5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4.5/5)
Free
Holding Back the River: The Struggle Against Nature on America's Waterways Tyler J. Kelley
(4/5)
Free
The Unnatural World: The Race to Remake Civilization in Earth's Newest Age David Biello
(0/5)
Free
The Source: How Rivers Made America and America Remade Its Rivers Martin Doyle
(3.5/5)
Free
Floodpath: The Deadliest Man-Made Disaster of 20th Century America and the Making of Modern Los Angeles Jon Wilkman
(5/5)
Free
Burn: Using Fire to Cool the Earth Albert Bates
(5/5)
Free
Solar Power: Off Grid Power That Anyone Can Use Mark J. Carlton
(4/5)
Free
How moss revealed undetected air pollution PBS NewsHour
(0/5)
Free
Green Living Bundle: 3 in 1 Bundle, Creative Recycling Side, Go Zero Waste, and Living With a Green Heart Rene Hedley
(5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Transformation of pesticides in the environment

  1. 1. Transformation of Pesticides in the Environment Dr. Neethu Narayanan Agricultural Chemicals 1
  2. 2. Transformation of pesticides • Once released into the environment, pesticides are subject to processes of abiotic and biotic transformation, often inducing the formation of stable compounds • Most important mechanisms for detoxifying pesticides in soils • They differ in – Environmental behaviour (persistence, mobility, degradability) – (Eco)toxicological profile from the starting molecule • Generally pesticide transformation products will have a lower toxicity to biota than the parent compound • However, in some instances a transformation product may be more toxic Eg: Transformation of Aldrin to Dieldrin Aldrin: Rat acute oral LD50 = 67mg/kg Dieldrin: Rat acute oral LD50 = 37mg/kg 2
  3. 3. Pesticide transformation Abiotic Chemical Oxidation Reduction Hydrolysis Photochemical Direct Indirect Biotic Microbial Classification of transformation of pesticides in the environment 3
  4. 4. An overview of transformations of pesticides in the environment 4
  5. 5. Oxidation • Oxidation of pesticides is a reaction process whereby the dissolved oxygen in the environment reacts with pesticides • Oxidation process can also be achieved by singlet oxygen, ozone, hydrogen peroxide or hydroxy radicals • Hydroxy radical (.OH) are the primary agents that bring about chemical oxidation of pesticides in water or atmosphere • The radical can be formed from either the pesticides or from other molecules in the environment • Eg: p,p’-DDT undergoes both oxidation and reduction in soil 5
  6. 6. • Reduction of pesticides is a chemical reaction in which the substrate (pesticide) undergoes a reduction in oxidation state • The reducing agents in the environment are usually +H • Eg: Malathion undergoes a reduction reaction in acidic aquatic environment which proceed by the substitution of one of the ethyl group with +H resulting into the formation of two functional isomeric molecules of malathion monoacid at the end of one half life. However, malathion diacid would be the product at extended reaction time Reduction 6
  7. 7. • Hydrolysis is a pH dependent reaction in which pesticides react with water (i.e. Hydrogen ion and hydroxy ion) • Hydrolysis is one of the most common reactions that most pesticides undergo in the environment • Most organophosphates and carbamates have particularly shown to be highly responsive to hydrolysis reaction under alkaline condition • A pesticide that is very soluble in water will tend not to accumulate in soil or biota because of its stronger polar nature and it will degrade via hydrolysis which is the reaction that is favoured in water • Eg: Hydrolysis of atrazine in water Hydrolysis 7
  8. 8. Photolysis/ Phototransformation • Chemical decomposition induced by light or other radiant energy • Involves the breakdown of organic pesticides by direct or indirect energy from sunlight • Photolytic reactions occur near the surface of the ground (in the top few hundredths of an inch) or near water surfaces, where light can penetrate • Soil photolysis is a measure of the degradation rate of pesticides in surface soil due to light decomposition • Water photolysis is a measure of the degradation of pesticides in surface water due to light decomposition • The absorption maxima of 240–310 nm in UV region is mandatory to exhibit photodegradation of OPs 8
  9. 9. Photolysis of parathion 9
  10. 10. Direct photodegradation • Most pesticides show UV–Vis absorption bands at relatively short UV wavelengths • Since sunlight reaching the Earth’s surface (mainly UV-A, with varying amounts of UV-B) contains only a very small amount of short wave length UV radiation, the direct photodegradation of pesticides by sunlight is expected to be, in general, of only limited importance • Based on the absorption of light by a molecule • This can then transfer energy from its excited state to the pesticides, that can then undergo various reactions as following direct photodegradation • Advantage: Possibility of using light of wavelengths shorter than those corresponding to the absorption band of pesticides Indirect photodegradation 10
  11. 11. Microbial degradation • The transformation process that results when soil microorganisms (bacteria and fungi) either partially or completely metabolize (break down) a pesticide • The rate of microbial degradation of pesticides increases in soil which is subjected to one or more previous applications of the same pesticide or another pesticide with a similar chemical structure. This phenomenon is known as accelerated or enhanced degradation • When exposed to pesticides, microorganisms of the receptor ecosystems can be eliminated (sensitive strains), unaffected (indifferent strains) or can be selected (user strains) • This last class is particularly interesting as it includes microorganisms able to biotransform or degrade the contaminant • These shifts in microbial communities can lead to environmental perturbation and to an alteration of the ecosystem functioning 11
  12. 12. Pesticides can follow different pathways depending upon the microorganisms present Eg: Microbial degradation of 2, 4-D Pathway a : Bacteria Flavobacterina and Arthrobacter Sp. Pathway b : Fungus Aspergillus niger 12
  13. 13. Aerobic • Normally transformed into carbon dioxide and water • Process of microbial degradation that takes place in the root zone of soils and surface water Anaerobic • Microorganism degradation may produce additional end products such as methane • Microorganisms using anaerobic metabolism for breaking down pesticides are typical in: waterlogged soils in terrestrial systems, bottom sediments of ponds, lakes, and rivers, groundwater Types of microbial metabolism 13
  14. 14. Microorganism Pesticide Place of isolation Reference Bacteria Ochrobactrum sp. Methyl parathion Soil Qiu et al., 2006 Arthrobacter sp. Endosulfan Soil Weir et al., 2006 Sphingomonas spp. Isoproturon Soil Bending & Rodríguez, 2007 Burkholderia sp. Fenitrothion Soil Hong et al., 2007 Sphingomonas sp. Chlorpyrifos Wastewater Li et al., 2007 Enterobacter spp. Chlorpyrifos Soil Singh et al., 2004 Acinetobacter radioresistens Methyl parathion Liu et al., 2007 Ochrobactrum sp., Castellaniella sp., Variovorax sp., Pseudomonas sp., Psychrobacter sp. Igepal CO-210 Igepal CO-520 Sewage sludge DiGioia et al., 2008 Pseudomonas frederiksbergensis Dimetoate, Malathion Soil Al-Qurainy & Abdel-Megeed, 2009 Organisms isolated that degrade pesticides (Laura and Enrique, 2011) 14
  15. 15. Microorganism Pesticide Place of isolation Reference Bacillus pumilus Chlorpyrifos Soil Anwar et al., 2009 Bacillus sp. Mesotrione Soil Battison et al., 2009 Serratia liquefaciens, Serratia marcescens, Pseudomonas sp. Diazinon Soil Cycón et al., 2009 Enterobacter aerogenes Bifenthrin Fenpropathrin Cypermetrine Sewage sludge Liao et al., 2009 Pseudomonas putida, Burkholderia gladioli. Prophenofos Soil Malghani et al., 2009 Stenotrophomonas sp. DDT Soil Mwangi et al., 2010 Providencia stuartii Chlorpyrifos Soil Rani et al., 2009 Pseudomonas putida Propiconazole Tea rhizosphere Sarkar et al., 2009 Micrococcus sp. Diuron Diuron storage Sharma et al., 2010 Sphingobium sp. Methyl parathion Fenpropathrin Sewage sludge Yuanfan et al., 2010 15
  16. 16. Microorganism Pesticide Place of isolation Reference Fungus Aspergillus niger Endosulfan Soil Bhalerao & Puranik, 2007 Ganoderma australe Lindane Pinus pinea stump Rigas et al., 2007 Trichosporon sp. Chlorpyrifos Sewage sludge Xu et al., 2007 Verticillium sp. Chlorpyrifos Soil Fang et al., 2008 T. versicolor (R26) Atrazine Soil Bastos & Magan, 2009 Aspergillus sydowii, Bionectria sp., Penicillium miczynskii, Trichoderma sp. DDD Marine sponge Ortega et al. 2010 Algae Chlorophyceae sp., Scenedesmus spp., Chlamydomonas sp., Stichococcus sp., Chlorella sp., Cyanobacteria Nostoc spp. Fenamiphos Soil Cáceres et al., 2008 Anabaena sp. Fenamiphos Water Cáceres et al., 2008 16
  17. 17. Mechanisms of microbial degradation • Mineralization – Conversion of a pesticide to inorganic compounds such as CO₂, H₂O and inorganic ions – Support microbial growth using the pesticide as carbon and energy source • Cometabolism – A microbial population growing on one compound may fortuitously transform a contaminating chemical – does not directly provides carbon and energy for microbial growth during degradation process – Also called co- oxidation or gratuitous or fortuitous metabolism – Usually the primary substrate induces production of enzymes that alter the molecular structure of pesticides – This transformation may result in minor modification of the molecule or may lead to incomplete or even complete degradation 17
  18. 18. Major microbial degradation reactions • Hydrolysis : major critical reaction in pesticide degradation Eg: Carbofuran to carbofuran phenol • S oxydation: S Sulfoxide Sulfone Eg: Aldicarb to aldicarb sulfoxide then to aldicarb sulfone • Epoxidation: Addition of oxygen to double bond Epoxides are recalcitrant to microbial attack Persist in the environment for a long time Eg: Heptachlor to heptachlor epoxide 18
  19. 19. • Dehalogenation: Reductive dehalogenation: replacement of halogens by H Eg: DDT to DDD Hydrolytic dehalogentaion: replacement of halogens by OH • Nitro reduction: Reduction of NO₂ to NH₂ Eg: Parathion to amino parathion • Replacement of S with O Eg: Parathion to paraoxon 19
  20. 20. Factors affecting microbial degradation • Chemical structure and concentration of compound being degraded • Type and number of organisms present • Soil water content:  Waterlogged conditions in combination with high nutrients promote anaerobic microbes  Extremely dry conditions limit microbial conditions • Acidity: Acidity depresses the growth of bacteria than fungi • Nutrients: Addition of exogenous nutrients increase microbes • Temperature :  Higher temperature doesn’t promote microbial growth  Certain microorganisms are well adapted to colder climates  Microbial degradation decreases dramatically below 10°C and ceases to operate at temperatures below 5°C in all environments • Faster degradation in tropical regions than temperate regions 20
  21. 21. Main environmental degradation routes for top 10 pesticide classes (Fenner et al., 2013) Pesticide class Major representative active substance and structural motif Major use category Percent of global pesticide use Main environmental degradation route Dithiocarbamates Mancozeb Fungicides 7.1 Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis Organophosphates Chlorpyrifos Insecticides 6.7 Microbial transformation (oxidation and hydrolysis) Phenoxy alkanoic acids 2,4-D Herbicides 4.7 Microbial transformation (oxidative dealkylation and aromatic ring cleavage) 21
  22. 22. Pesticide class Major representative active substance and structural motif Major use category Percent of global pesticide use Main environmental degradation route Amides S- Metalachlor Herbicides 4.2 Microbial transformation (hydrolysis and glutathione coupling) Bipyridyls Diquat Herbicides 3.2 Only very slowly biotransformed due to strong sorption to soil matrix Triazines Tributhylazine Herbicides 2.3 Microbial transformation (oxidative dealkylation and hydrolysis) 22
  23. 23. Pesticide class Major representative active substance and structural motif Major use category Percent of global pesticide use Main environmental degradation route Triazoles, diazoles Propiconazole Fungicides 2 Slow microbial transformation (oxidation); phototransformation of specific representatives Carbamates Pirimicarb Insecticides/ Herbicides 2 Ready microbial or base-catalyzed transformation (hydrolysis of ester bond); phototransformation of specific representatives Urea derivatives Isoproturon Herbicides 1.7 Microbial transformation (oxidative dealkylation and hydrolysis Pyrethroids Cypermethrin Insecticides 1.3 Microbial transformation (hydrolysis, oxidation); phototransformation (direct and indirect) 23
  24. 24. Classification of compounds based on persistence Low Persistence (T1/2 < 30 days) Moderate Persistence (T1/2 30 - 100 days) High Persistence (T1/2 > 100day) Aldicarb Aldrin Bromacil Captan Atrazine Chlordane Dalapon Carbaryl Lindane Dicamba Carbofuran Paraquat Malathion Diazinon Picloram Methyl Parathion Endrin Trifluralin Permethrin Parathion DDT 2, 4-D Glyphosate ------ 2, 4, 5-T Heptachlor ------ 24

×