Section 0 - Service Manual 0-0 0-09803/9350-4 Notes:
Section 1 - General Information 1-0 1-09803/9350-4 Notes:
Page No.Contents Section 1 - General Information 1-i 1-i Introduction About this Manual .....................................
This Factory Service Repair Manual offers all the service and repair information about JCB 8014 8016 8018 8020 Mini Excavator. The information on this manual covered everything you need to know when you want to repair or service JCB 8014 8016 8018 8020 Mini Excavator.

Machine Model and Serial Numbers:

Machine Model and Serial Numbers:

– 8014 from serial number 1156000

– 8016 from serial number 1155000

– 8018 from serial number 1046000

– 8020 from serial number 1284000

Service Repair Manual Covers:

General Information
Care and Safety
Maintenance
Attachments
Body and Framework
Electrics
Controls
Hydraulics
Gearboxes
Track and Running Gear
Engine

This manual can be used by anyone from a first time owner/amateur to a professional technician.Even the most novice mechanic can also easily follow the step-by-step guides which are made simple by the illustrations and drawings.Keep this manual handy and use it often. Performing routine, preventive maintenance will save you time & money by helping to prevent premature failure and unnecessary repairs.

Jcb 8020 mini excavator service manual

  1. 1. Copyright � 2004 JCB SERVICE. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted in any form or by any other means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying or otherwise, without prior permission from JCB SERVICE. World Class Customer Support 9803/9350-4 Publication No. Issued by JCB Technical Publications, JCB Aftermarket Training, Woodseat, Rocester, Staffordshire, ST14 5BW, England. Tel +44 1889 591300 Fax +44 1889 591400 Service Manual 8014, 8016, 8018, 8020 Section 1 - General Information Section 2 - Care and Safety Section 3 - Maintenance Section A - Attachments Section B - Body and Framework Section C - Electrics Section D - Controls Section E - Hydraulics Section F - Gearboxes Section J - Track and Running Gear Section K - Engine 717260
  2. 2. Section 0 - Service Manual 0-0 0-09803/9350-4 Notes:
  3. 3. Copyright � 2004 JCB SERVICE. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted in any form or by any other means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying or otherwise, without prior permission from JCB SERVICE. World Class Customer Support 9803/9350-4 Publication No. Issued by JCB Technical Publications, JCB Aftermarket Training, Woodseat, Rocester, Staffordshire, ST14 5BW, England. Tel +44 1889 591300 Fax +44 1889 591400 Section 1 General Information Service Manual - 8014, 8016, 8018, 8020 Section 1 - General Information Section 2 - Care and Safety Section 3 - Maintenance Section A - Attachments Section B - Body and Framework Section C - Electrics Section D - Controls Section E - Hydraulics Section F - Gearboxes Section J - Track and Running Gear Section K - Engine 717260
  4. 4. Section 1 - General Information 1-0 1-09803/9350-4 Notes:
  5. 5. Page No.Contents Section 1 - General Information 1-i 1-i Introduction About this Manual ...................................................................................... 1-1 Machine Model and Serial Number .......................................................1-1 Using the Service Manual .....................................................................1-1 Section Numbering ................................................................................1-1 Left Side, Right Side ..............................................................................1-2 Cross References ..................................................................................1-2 Identifying Your Machine ........................................................................... 1-3 Machine Identification Plate ..................................................................1-3 Component Identification Plates ............................................................1-4 Standard Torque Settings Zinc Plated Fasteners and Dacromet Fasteners ....................................... 1-6 Introduction ............................................................................................1-6 Bolts and Screws ...................................................................................1-6 Hydraulic Connections ............................................................................. 1-10 'O' Ring Face Seal System ..................................................................1-10 'Torque Stop' Hose System .................................................................1-13 O-Ring Face Seal .................................................................................... 1-14 Introduction ..........................................................................................1-14 Machines Affected ...............................................................................1-14 Procedure ............................................................................................1-15 Key Points ...........................................................................................1-15 General ................................................................................................1-17 Service Tools Numerical List .......................................................................................... 1-18 Tool Detail Reference .............................................................................. 1-21 Section B - Frame and Bodywork ........................................................1-21 Section C - Electrics ............................................................................1-25 Section E - Hydraulics .........................................................................1-26 Section K - Engine ...............................................................................1-31 Service Consumables Sealing and Retaining Compounds ......................................................... 1-32 Terms and Definitions Colour Coding .......................................................................................... 1-33 Hydraulic Schematic Colour Codes .....................................................1-33

