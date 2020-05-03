Successfully reported this slideshow.
Service Level Agreement in Cloud Computing: An Overview
Dr. Neelesh Jain 8770193851 Follow me: Youtube/FB : DrNeeleshjain Introduction: Cloud computing is an internet based compu...
Dr. Neelesh Jain 8770193851 Follow me: Youtube/FB : DrNeeleshjain Benefits of Cloud Computing Cloud Computing has numerous...
Dr. Neelesh Jain 8770193851 Follow me: Youtube/FB : DrNeeleshjain Necessity of Cloud Computing. ● The Availability Of Reso...
Dr. Neelesh Jain 8770193851 Follow me: Youtube/FB : DrNeeleshjain Importance of SLA ● The consumer can get the information...
Dr. Neelesh Jain 8770193851 Follow me: Youtube/FB : DrNeeleshjain Service level agreements in Cloud computing A Service Le...
Dr. Neelesh Jain 8770193851 Follow me: Youtube/FB : DrNeeleshjain TYPES OF SLA Service-level agreement provides a framewor...
KEY COMPONENT OF SERVICE-LEVEL AGREEMENT
Dr. Neelesh Jain 8770193851 Follow me: Youtube/FB : DrNeeleshjain TYPES OF SLA There are two types of SLAs from the perspe...
TYPES OF SLA Infrastructure SLA: Key Contractual Elements of an Infrastructural SLA
Dr. Neelesh Jain 8770193851 Follow me: Youtube/FB : DrNeeleshjain TYPES OF SLA Application SLA. In the application co-loca...
TYPES OF SLA Application SLA: Key Contractual Elements of an Infrastructural SLA
Dr. Neelesh Jain 8770193851 Follow me: Youtube/FB : DrNeeleshjain LIFE CYCLE OF SLA Each SLA goes through a sequence of st...
Dr. Neelesh Jain 8770193851 Follow me: Youtube/FB : DrNeeleshjain Literature Review LinIin et al [l] mentioned the four ma...
Dr. Neelesh Jain 8770193851 Follow me: Youtube/FB : DrNeeleshjain Literature Review Rajkumar et al[7] discussed the hierar...
Dr. Neelesh Jain 8770193851 Follow me: Youtube/FB : DrNeeleshjain Issues and Challenges 1. Computation management of risk ...
Dr. Neelesh Jain 8770193851 Follow me: Youtube/FB : DrNeeleshjain Conclusion and Future Enhancement SLA is a legal, formal...
Service level agreement in cloud computing an overview

In the presentation overview of Service Level Agreement in Cloud Computing is discussed. Also introduction to Cloud Computing, and its benefits are too discussed.

Service level agreement in cloud computing an overview

  Service Level Agreement in Cloud Computing: An Overview
  Introduction: Cloud computing is an internet based computing, providing the on demand self services over the internet for the use of servers, storage space or disk, different platforms and applications to any cloud user. The cloud computing services are `Pay as per your usage' based on the agreement between the Cloud Service Provider and Cloud customer. Service Level Agreement (SLA) is a contract between service provider and the third party such as Cloud user or Broker(agent), where service conditions are formally or legally defined. Oftenly Service Level Agreement(SLA) is used to define the terms of the delivery period of the service, and the different performance parameters of service to be provided by the provider.
  Benefits of Cloud Computing Cloud Computing has numerous advantages. Some of them are listed below - ● One can access applications as utilities, over the Internet. ● One can manipulate and configure the applications online at any time. ● It does not require to install a software to access or manipulate cloud application. ● Cloud Computing offers online development and deployment tools, programming runtime environment through PaaS model. ● Cloud resources are available over the network in a manner that provide platform independent access to any type of clients. ● Cloud Computing offers on-demand self-service. The resources can be used without interaction with cloud service provider. ● Cloud Computing is highly cost effective because it operates at high efficiency with optimum utilization. It just requires an Internet connection ● Cloud Computing offers load balancing that makes it more reliable.
  Necessity of Cloud Computing. ● The Availability Of Resources. ● The Flexibility Of Providing The IT Services In Cloud Computing. ● The Ability Of Refreshing An Aging Infrastructure With Less Price. ● Economically Supporting For New IT Services And Many User. ● Freeing The Staff Members And To Be Engaged In Other Projects.
  Importance of SLA ● The consumer can get the information about the service providers. ● SLA describes the complete information about the service and the type of services (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS) that are provided to a particular consumer. ● SLA describes the purpose and objectives based on business level policies, which includes the part of the service provider and the customer. ● The consumers will be able to identify the key security and management strategies of agreement. ● SLA is used to monitor the quality of service, performance, response time from the service point of view. ● The consumer can get the idea about the requirements for the management of the service in case of poor performance.
  Service level agreements in Cloud computing A Service Level Agreement (SLA) is the bond for performance negotiated between the cloud services provider and the client. Earlier, in cloud computing all Service Level Agreements were negotiated between a client and the service consumer. Nowadays, with the initiation of large utility-like cloud computing providers, most Service Level Agreements are standardized until a client becomes a large consumer of cloud services. Service level agreements are also defined at different levels which are mentioned below: ● Customer-based SLA ● Service-based SLA ● Multi level SLA
  TYPES OF SLA Service-level agreement provides a framework within which both seller and buyer of a service can pursue a proﬁtable service business relationship. It outlines the broad understanding between the service provider and the serviceconsumer for conducting business and forms the basis for maintaining a mutually beneﬁcial relationship. From a legal perspective, the necessary terms and conditions that bind the service provider to provide services continually to the service consumer are formally deﬁned in SLA. There are two types of SLAs from the perspective of application hosting. 1. Infrastructure SLA 2. Application SLA
  KEY COMPONENT OF SERVICE-LEVEL AGREEMENT
  TYPES OF SLA There are two types of SLAs from the perspective of application hosting. 1. Infrastructure SLA 2. Application SLA Infrastructure SLA. The infrastructure provider manages and offers guarantees on availability of the infrastructure, namely, server machine, power,network connectivity, and so on. Enterprises manage themselves, their applications that are deployed on these server machines. The machines are leased to the customers and are isolated from machines of other customers.
  TYPES OF SLA Infrastructure SLA: Key Contractual Elements of an Infrastructural SLA
  TYPES OF SLA Application SLA. In the application co-location hosting model, the server capacity is available to the applications based saolely on their resource demands.Hence, the service providers are ﬂexible in allocating and de-allocating computing resources among the co-located applications. Therefore, the service providers are also responsible for ensuring to meet their customer's application SLOs. For example, an enterprise can have the following application SLA with a service provider for one of its application, as shown in Table
  TYPES OF SLA Application SLA: Key Contractual Elements of an Infrastructural SLA
  LIFE CYCLE OF SLA Each SLA goes through a sequence of steps starting from identiﬁcation of terms and conditions, activation and monitoring of the stated terms and conditions, and eventual termination of contract once the hosting relationship ceases to exist. Such a sequence of steps is called SLA life cycle and consists of the following ﬁve phases: 1. Contract deﬁnition 2. Publishing and discovery 3. Negotiation 4. Operationalization 5. De-commissioning
  Literature Review LinIin et al [l] mentioned the four main goals with respect to SLA - Oriented Utility Computing i.e. The Customer driven management of service support, identifying computational risk, suitable strategies for managing the resources and computation management of risk. Yun et al[3] discussed the profit oriented issues and weak point in traditional technologies. Slavatore et al[5] presented that applications should act in support of their users and should be able to make the available cloud services in SLA negotiation and management.
  Literature Review Rajkumar et al[7] discussed the hierarchical scheduling, and the need of job prioritization. Sherif et al[8] presented that in the fast growing and unpredictable environments, the approaches are based on capacity planning and workload forecasting techniques, that are in challenging conditions.
  Issues and Challenges 1. Computation management of risk to maintain the allocation of resources based on SLA [1]. 2. Applications should act in care of their customers and should be capable to make the accessible cloud services in SLA negotiation [5]. 3. User waiting in the queue for a long period to avail service [7]. 4. Performance of the service affected because of peak level of workload. The customers will not be satisfied because of poor performance and the income will be affected [8]. 5. Service cost related problems [8]. 6. Not providing the specified amount of resources [21]
  Conclusion and Future Enhancement SLA is a legal, formal and negotiated document that defines the service in terms of quantitative and qualitative metrics. The metrics which is involved in SLA should be proficient of being measured on a consistent basis, and the SLA should be evaluated by that metrics. SLA plays a role in the life cycle of the service. SLA cannot guarantee that the consumer can access the service as described in the SLA document. In future our work is focused on developing a approach to certify that the service is provided according the specified level of quality which is mentioned in the SLA.
  Thank you !

