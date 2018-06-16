Synnopsis :

Helps veterinary nurses with various types of calculations. This book includes numerous worked examples to develop the reader s confidence in carrying out the procedures involved. It enables the reader to progress from an explanation of the arithmetic principles involved, to the application of these principles to useful veterinary calculations.



