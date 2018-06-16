-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Helps veterinary nurses with various types of calculations. This book includes numerous worked examples to develop the reader s confidence in carrying out the procedures involved. It enables the reader to progress from an explanation of the arithmetic principles involved, to the application of these principles to useful veterinary calculations.
Author : Margaret C. Moore
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Margaret C. Moore ( 10✮ )
Link Download : https://leadpasticoy.blogspot.com/?book=0632054980
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment