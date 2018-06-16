Successfully reported this slideshow.
[GIFT IDEAS] Wound Management in Small Animals: A Practical Guide for Veterinary Nurses and Technicians by Louise O Dwyer
Book details Author : Louise O Dwyer Pages : 168 pages Publisher : Butterworth-Heinemann Ltd 2007-04-26 Language : English...
Description this book A practical guide to various aspects of wound management in veterinary practice. This text for veter...
Synnopsis :
A practical guide to various aspects of wound management in veterinary practice. This text for veterinary nurses/technicians covers both traditional and controversial methods of treatment with information and explanations of techniques. It is useful for those who wish to improve their practice and understand all phases of wound healing.

Author : Louise O Dwyer
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Louise O Dwyer ( 9✮ )
Link Download : https://leadpasticoy.blogspot.com/?book=0750688319

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
×