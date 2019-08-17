Cartography. by Kenneth Field

















Book details







Title: Cartography.

Author: Kenneth Field

Pages: 556

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781589484399

Publisher: ESRI Press









Description



Cartography. by Kenneth Field A lavishly illustrated reference guide, Cartography. by Kenneth Field is an inspiring and creative companion along the nonlinear journey toward making a great map. This sage compendium for contemporary mapmakers distills the essence of cartography into useful topics, organized for convenience in finding the specific idea or method you need. Unlike books targeted to deep scholarly discourse of cartographic theory, this book provides sound, visually compelling information that translates into practical and useful tools for modern mapmaking. At the intersection of science and art, this book serves as a guidepost for designing an accurate and effective map.













