Role Playing Scenarios
Education
May. 13, 2021

Role Playing Scenarios

NCompass Live - May 12, 2021
http://nlc.nebraska.gov/NCompassLive/
Changing the Behavior Game: Build Relationships to Change the Culture of your Library

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
Role Playing Scenarios

  1. 1. Role Playing Scenario 1: Fred, 11 years old, comes running into the library, bouncing a basketball, and talking loudly to kids already in the library. A little bit later Fred starts bouncing and playing with the ball in the library. A little bit later staff again hears Fred bouncing and playing with the basketball in the library. The next day, Fred comes back in. Staff greets Fred and lets Fred know they are glad to see him. Staff asks to chat for a minute. Staff goes over what happened the day before and asks Fred how they could avoid that happening again. Staff and Fred agree on a solution. When Fred is in the library, staff makes a point to “catch Fred being good”, and to ask him about the basketball team he’s on, and/or his favorite team. Scenario 2: Staff notices one of the kids holding a door for another library patron and throwing away a piece of trash left by one of the computers. Scenario 3: There is a group of kids at the computers, and the noise level continues to rise. One of the kids (Susie) seems to be the loudest. Scenario 4: An adult patron complains to staff about noise level coming from the kids play area. Scenario 5: A kid, who is normally upbeat and energetic, seems especially quiet and withdrawn.
  2. 2. Potential solutions for the scenarios: #1. Staff politely asks Fred to walk, hold the ball still, and lower his voice. Fred appears annoyed, but does slow down, holds onto ball, and lowers voice. Staff thanks Fred. Staff asks Fred to chat. Fred seems reluctant but follows staff to private-ish area. Staff asks Fred how he is doing, and tries to get to know Fred a little better by asking him if he plays on a basketball team, and what his favorite team is. Staff asks Fred what he thinks the solution to bouncing the basketball is, and offers Fred a few suggestions. Fred still seems annoyed but agrees to hold onto the ball and not bounce it. Staff thanks Fred. (Ball deposit box as another solution) Staff says “Hey Fred, since you’re still playing with your basketball in the library even though we’ve already talked about it twice, I’m really sorry, but I have to ask you to leave for the day. Take a few minutes to get your things and say goodbye to your friends. Please come back tomorrow!” Fred gathers things and leaves library. Staff greets Fred and lets Fred know they are glad to see him. Staff asks to chat for a minute. Staff goes over what happened the day before and asks Fred how they could avoid that happening again. Staff and Fred agree on a solution. When Fred is in the library, staff makes a point to “catch Fred being good”, and to ask him about the basketball team he’s on, and/or his favorite team. #2 Staff thanks kid for holding door open and throwing away trash that isn’t theirs. #3 Staff asks Susie to come over to the children’s desk, shows Susie the Mindful Brain Breaks cards, asks her to pick one, and then does activity with Susie. Staff has Susie choose two more cards. She may not calm down and might eventually have to leave, but she has also learned some calming techniques #4 Staff says “Thank you for bringing it to my attention. This tends to be a busy time of day, with lots of kids and people coming and going. I’m sorry the noise is distracting/bothering you. I will go speak to the kids and see if they can bring the noise down a little bit.” Staff then talks with kids about lowering the volume. If the patron won’t let it go, ask them if they’d like to speak to the director OR let them know when there are times the library is quieter #5 Staff gently approaches kid, says they seem a little down today, and asks them how they are doing. Staff asks if they’d like to go chat someplace a little more private. The kid says they just found out they’ll be moving out of state, and they don’t want to move. Staff gives them time to say what’s on their mind, listens without interrupting, gives complete attention to them (does not multi-task, look at phone, look around room, etc.), reflects back what they are hearing (“It seems like you are upset about moving.”), and validates what they kid is saying (“It’s totally normal to feel that way”). Staff is there to listen and be supportive, not to problem-solve or “fix” the situation.

