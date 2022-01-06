NCompass Live: Teen Titles of 2021: Books They Will Read

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
NCompass Live - http://nlc.nebraska.gov/ncompasslive/
January 5, 2022
Brief book talks and reviews of new titles recommended to school and public librarians, covering both middle and high school levels, that were published within the last year.
Presenter: Sally Snyder, Coordinator of Children and Young Adult Library Services, Nebraska Library Commission.
Be the first to like this
NCompass Live - http://nlc.nebraska.gov/ncompasslive/ January 5, 2022 Brief book talks and reviews of new titles recommended to school and public librarians, covering both middle and high school levels, that were published within the last year. Presenter: Sally Snyder, Coordinator of Children and Young Adult Library Services, Nebraska Library Commission.
Total views
59
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0