NCompass Live: Team Up with Your Community!

NCompass Live - August 24, 2022

http://nlc.nebraska.gov/ncompasslive/



We all know teamwork makes the dream work, but obstacles big and small can keep us from doing as much collaborative work as we'd like. Based on results of the IMLS-funded HEAL (Healthy Eating and Active Living) at the Library via Co-Developed Programming, you'll learn some of the amazing ways rural librarians are already teaming up with everyone from regional hospitals to passionate individuals to make their communities healthier, more inclusive places. This highly interactive session will include community conversations about your experiences teaming up with others - with the ultimate goal of creating a publicly accessible, real world toolkit to help rural librarians do more by leveraging the power of partnerships.



Presenter: Noah Lenstra, Assistant Professor of Library and Information Science, University of North Carolina Greensboro.