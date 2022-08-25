Successfully reported this slideshow.
NCompass Live: Team Up with Your Community!

Aug. 25, 2022
NCompass Live - August 24, 2022
http://nlc.nebraska.gov/ncompasslive/

We all know teamwork makes the dream work, but obstacles big and small can keep us from doing as much collaborative work as we'd like. Based on results of the IMLS-funded HEAL (Healthy Eating and Active Living) at the Library via Co-Developed Programming, you'll learn some of the amazing ways rural librarians are already teaming up with everyone from regional hospitals to passionate individuals to make their communities healthier, more inclusive places. This highly interactive session will include community conversations about your experiences teaming up with others - with the ultimate goal of creating a publicly accessible, real world toolkit to help rural librarians do more by leveraging the power of partnerships.

Presenter: Noah Lenstra, Assistant Professor of Library and Information Science, University of North Carolina Greensboro.

We all know teamwork makes the dream work, but obstacles big and small can keep us from doing as much collaborative work as we'd like. Based on results of the IMLS-funded HEAL (Healthy Eating and Active Living) at the Library via Co-Developed Programming, you'll learn some of the amazing ways rural librarians are already teaming up with everyone from regional hospitals to passionate individuals to make their communities healthier, more inclusive places. This highly interactive session will include community conversations about your experiences teaming up with others - with the ultimate goal of creating a publicly accessible, real world toolkit to help rural librarians do more by leveraging the power of partnerships.

Presenter: Noah Lenstra, Assistant Professor of Library and Information Science, University of North Carolina Greensboro.

  1. 1. Welcome Day-Spring 2020 Team Up with Your Community! Dr. Noah Lenstra, MLIS Associate Professor of Library & Information Science lenstra@uncg.edu / @NoahLenstra Design courtesy Tammy Gruer This presentation is part of a project financially supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum & Library Services: RE-246336- OLS-20
  2. 2. Ripped from the headlines LEXINGTON, Nebraska — There were over 200 people in attendance at the Lexington Public Library’s first community potluck and street dance on Friday, Aug. 12. The community members were asked to provide a dish to share at the potluck, while tacos were provided by El Sazon Taquisas. The music entertainment for the street dance was provided by DJ Lopez, a Lexington native. In addition to the dancing, children in attendance were able to jump around in two bounce houses provided by Angel Vazquez Diversiones and Chavez Saavedra. Funds for the event were provided by the Lexington Community Foundation.
  3. 3. Also ripped from the headlines
  4. 4. Getting started What or who are your library's "go-to" partners - the ones you work the most or the best with? Take a moment to write in the chat Or, alternatively, what are your biggest frustrations as it relates to community partnership work
  5. 5. For today Part 1 – A bit of background and research Part 2 – Introducing our model
  6. 6. LetsMoveInLibraries.org What does Teaming Up With Your Community look like for you? What comes to mind when YOU think of teaming up with YOUR community?
  7. 7. LetsMoveInLibraries.org What librarians often ask What librarians could ask Do I have the space for this? Who could I work with? Do I have the budget for this? Who could I work with? Do I have the staffing for this? Who could I work with? Can “I” do this? Who could I work with?
  8. 8. Research LetsMoveInLibraries.org Semi-Structured interviews with individuals from organizations that have worked with public librarians on community-based Healthy Eating and Active Living initiatives # Interviews Library front-lines 44 Library leadership 25 Total 69 Grant # RE-246336-OLS-20 S e c t o r N o n - p r o f i t H o s p i t a l C o o p e r a t i v e E x t e n s i o n I n d i v i d u a l V o l u n t e e r B u s i n e s s K - 1 2 S c h o o l P a r k s a n d R e c r e a t i o n S N A P - E d C i t y G o v e r n m e n t H e a l t h D e p a r t m e n t S e n i o r A g e n c y U n i t e d W a y B o y s a n d G i r l s C l u b C o m m u n i t y c o a l i t i o n Y M C A T o t a l # 16 6 4 4 4 3 5 4 2 5 2 2 1 1 1 60
  9. 9. My findings Partner evolution in thoughts about public libraries • Stage 1: Library => Book Repository • Stage 2: Library => Trusted Resource (Always there, people turn to them, stable, trusted: Space to use for food distribution, programs, meetings, etc.) • Stage 3: Librarian => Partner (We work together to figure out what to do) LetsMoveInLibraries.org
  10. 10. My Dream I want more partners to get to Stage 3 faster How have you gotten the word out that your library is a key community partner? LetsMoveInLibraries.org
  11. 11. LetsMoveInLibraries.org Success has four ingredients: #1 - Culture in which library staff seen as experts #2 - Culture in which library staff encouraged to dream, and to take risks [including with outside partners!!] #3 - Culture in which library staff have access to professional development, and to resources (via Friends of the Library) #4 – Culture in which [insert goal] part of the work the library sees itself doing through partnerships My findings
  12. 12. INSERT MORE SECTORS HERE
  13. 13. LetsMoveInLibraries.org Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. (2017). Achieving Health Equity: Fun and Fitness in a library parking lot. https://www.rwjf.org/en/library/features/achieving-health-equity.html Shared use of the library: An emerging model for partnerships
  14. 14. Framing (and theory) matters LetsMoveInLibraries.org Two ways to think about a StoryWalk: 1) A convenient way to keep providing programming during a pandemic 2) A catalyst to community partnerships
  15. 15. Ripple Effects LetsMoveInLibraries.org “There are many reasons I love the {StoryWalk} project: We now have a partnership with our county parks department. This Picture Book Walk has truly been a joint effort, with the library and the parks department sharing ideas and tasks. As a result, we now have a working partnership. We know how to work together to get things done. The potential in this new relationship is vast.”
  16. 16. Health happens in libraries LetsMoveInLibraries.org
  17. 17. LOTS happens in libraries LetsMoveInLibraries.org • Health • Economic development • Digital inclusion • Lifelong learning • Cultural heritage • Etc. [insert community priority here]
  18. 18. How can we shift from “being all things to all people” to “adding value to our community priorities”?
  19. 19. Part 1 - Closing Dialogue LetsMoveInLibraries.org What do YOU want from partners? What do YOU have to offer partners? How do you communicate these things?
  20. 20. How can you build better partnerships within your community? Part 2 – The model
  21. 21. Our Model: ● The overarching model of the toolkit is the garden lifecycle. ● Some partnerships are perennials, others are annuals. ● Learn to recognize the difference. Learn to let go, but also learn how to nurture promising opportunities, with the awareness that as in a real garden, there are NO GUARANTEES OF SUCCESS ● And yet every season we’re back in the garden…
  22. 22. Four parts ● Planting the Seeds ● Nurturing the Seedlings ● Harvesting Your Bounty
  23. 23. The Seeds The bud: You and your partners need to build trust! You also need to build trust among your board, staff, friends that this work is worth doing! ● Start INTERNALLY ● What groups/organizations do your library staff, board, friends represent? ● Use these strong ties to build out inter- organizational partnerships!
  24. 24. Why am I a library worker? What purposes do I serve in my community?
  25. 25. Confidence is a key ingredient in the process of building partnerships.
  26. 26. Role-playing exercise What’s your “networking introduction”? How do you respond when someone says “It must be great to sit around and read books all day”?
  27. 27. Once you are established in the community and it is known that the library is open to partnering with other organizations, you still need to be out there actively speaking on behalf of the library.
  28. 28. Part 2. Nurturing the Seedlings
  29. 29. Building partnerships similar to going on dates. First date (coffee) Actively listen to your potential partner. Basic small talk Tell the potential partner about you Do your goals overlap? Ask. Second date (lunch) Pitch your idea Want to try a small project together?
  30. 30. The Seedlings From root to stem: You and your partners need to have a strong foundation to grow and blossom and flourish! ● Strategically fill in gaps in your community ● Set up a structure to document and vet
  31. 31. Part 3. Harvesting your Bounty
  32. 32. The Bounty ● Take it to the next level: Grants and other long-term collaborations ● Always set time aside to celebrate your successes. ● How do you document what comes from teaming up with others?
  33. 33. Reflecting and Getting Ready for Next Year ● Growing pains: Common challenges and common solutions ● Sustaining and letting go: Are your partnerships perennials or annuals?
  34. 34. Have you ever had to let go of a partnership? What did that look like?
  35. 35. FOR DISCUSSION • What have you heard that is new to you? • What is needed to better understand this topic? • How can we do this presentation better? Other ideas?
  36. 36. • https://letsmovelibraries.org/about-us/heal/ • Project website • Subscribe to monthly newsletter to get key updates Learn more (Grant # RE-246336-OLS-20)
  37. 37. Learn more Closing The Gap: Public Libraries and Public Health September 8, 2022 https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/306/Navigating-Rural-Health-Resources-Webina Navigating Rural Health Resources is a webinar series hosted by the Office of Primary Care and Rural Health that highlights state and federal programs relevant to rural and underserved Kansas in hopes to connect local providers and communities to useful resources and tools.
  38. 38. LetsMoveInLibraries.org Thank you! Noah Lenstra Associate Professor of Library and Information Science at University of North Carolina at Greensboro lenstra@uncg.edu @NoahLenstra @LetsMoveLibrary http://letsmovelibraries.org/

