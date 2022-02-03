Successfully reported this slideshow.
NCompass Live: Intentional Design: Crafting a Mutually Beneficial Internship Program in a University Archives

Feb. 03, 2022
NCompass Live - February 2, 2022
http://nlc.nebraska.gov/ncompasslive/

In early 2020, archivists in higher education rushed to modify and create digital projects that would sustain them and their student employees and interns, during an unknown stretch of working from home. As the pandemic settled in and working from home expectations changed, students continued to need work and learning opportunities.

In this panel, the presenters will address planning for remote, in-person, and hybrid projects in outreach, digital initiatives, and processing for student workers. The presenters will discuss the implementation of different student projects and consider lessons learned. The presenters will ideate a more formalized internship design and workflow, looking to increase remote collaboration with students even as they return to full time in-person work. Through this work, the presenters plan to create student projects that are mutually beneficial and leave the students with a sense of purpose, accomplishment, and support they can carry with them to their classes and their future employment.

Presenters: Wendy Guerra, Digital Initiatives Archivist; Claire Du Laney, Outreach Archivist; Lori Schwartz, Hagel Archivist; Archives and Special Collections, University of Nebraska at Omaha.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License

  1. 1. Intentional Design Crafting a Mutually Beneficial Internship Program in a University Archives and Special Collections February 2, 2022 UNO Libraries' Archives and Special Collections
  2. 2. UNO Libraries' Archives and Special Collections Claire Du Laney | she, her Outreach Archivist Wendy Guerra, | she, her Digital Initiatives Archivist Lori Schwartz, | she, her Hagel and Technical Services Archivist
  3. 3. Land Acknowledgement It is appropriate to acknowledge that UNO occupies the traditional treaty lands of the Omaha and Otoe-Missouria Tribal Nations whose sovereignty existed long before the state of Nebraska. We would also like to express our respect to the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, the Santee Sioux Tribe of Nebraska, and over 170 other tribes represented within the Omaha area. Please take a moment to consider the legacies of more than 150 years of displacement, violence, settlement, and survival that bring us together here today. At the University of Nebraska, we respect and seek out inclusion of differences, realizing we can learn from each other, and we look forward to building long-lasting relationships with the Indigenous People of Nebraska. UNL Native American Coalition UNO Libraries' Archives and Special Collections
  4. 4. Context... • Pandemic and going remote • Born of necessity • Project floaters • Short-term project creation and management • Ethical considerations UNO Libraries' Archives and Special Collections
  5. 5. Projects and Our Students: Processing Worked with 7 students: • 2 interns (1 remote) • 5 student employees (3 remote) Projects: • Processing small collection from start to finish (in-person) • Evaluation and suggested arrangement & description of digital collection (remote) • Metadata enhancement and cleanup in ArchivesSpace (remote) • Additional description in ArchivesSpace (remote) UNO Libraries' Archives and Special Collections
  6. 6. Projects and Our Students: Digital Initiatives UNO Libraries' Archives and Special Collections Worked with 6 students: • 4 interns (3 remote and 1 hybrid) • 2 student employees (remote and hybrid) Projects: • Scanning • Post-processing of digital objects with trial versions of Adobe Acrobat, Bridge, and Photoshop • MODS creation with trial version of Oxygen XML editor • Digital asset management in Islandora
  7. 7. Projects and Our Students: Outreach Worked with three (3) students: • 2 practicum students • 1 long-term grant student Areas of success: • Exhibits • Primary source research • Trust-building Areas improved by program framework: • Project direction • Project clarity UNO Libraries' Archives and Special Collections
  8. 8. Internship Program Design • Own experiences and ideas • Design a well-rounded, mutually beneficial experience shaped by empathy and ethics • Tracks...main projects and side projects UNO Libraries' Archives and Special Collections
  9. 9. Internship Program Design • Learning plan: importance of learning plan and objectives and setting things up ahead of time, planning • Required readings • Informational Interviews • Final Presentation • Exit interview UNO Libraries' Archives and Special Collections
  10. 10. Application UNO Libraries' Archives and Special Collections
  11. 11. Lessons (Being) Learned Pilot 1 • Flexibility is key for interns who are full-time otherwise occupied (school and/or work) • Learning plan required by school program may need supplementing • What is reasonable for processing in 15 hours • Send follow up emails with project expectations • Intern hired! UNO Libraries' Archives and Special Collections
  12. 12. Lessons (Being) Learned Pilot 2 • Structure & learning plan are essential • Importance of sticking to learning plan for projects for the sake of supervisor time commitments • Not assuming communication, but making communication happen between supervisors • Take metrics from time tracking to plan for future intern projects. • Example: social media template • LOT of pressure in a short time and a shallow experience • Don't underestimate the importance of the readings UNO Libraries' Archives and Special Collections
  13. 13. Moving Forward: see what happens this semester UNO Libraries' Archives and Special Collections
  14. 14. Thank you! Wendy Guerra: wguerra@unomaha.edu Claire Du Laney: cdulaney@unomaha.edu Lori Schwartz: lschwartz@unomaha.edu UNO Libraries' Archives and Special Collections

