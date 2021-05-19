NCompass Live: Going Solo in the Library

NCompass Live - May 19, 2021

How do you run a library when you are the only paid staff? From books to volunteers, budget to programming, learn what it takes to prosper as a solo librarian. Librarian Sherri will discuss her strategies to keep sane in a busy workplace. She’ll speak about purchasing books, passive and active readers’ advisory, utilizing volunteers, simple programing ideas, patrons, and some budgeting. We will save time for questions, suggestions, and brainstorming.



Presenter: Sherri Lemhouse, Librarian, Brownsville (OR) Community Library.