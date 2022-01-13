NCompass Live: 2022 One Book One Nebraska: 'The Bones of Paradise'

January 12, 2022

In this eighteenth year of One Book One Nebraska, Nebraska libraries and other literary and cultural organizations continue to plan activities and events to encourage all Nebraskans to read and discuss the same book. Join us to hear more about this state reading promotion activity, sponsored by the Nebraska Center for the Book, Humanities Nebraska, and the Nebraska Library Commission.



We are very pleased to announce that our featured guest will be Jonis Agee, author of the 2022 selection The Bones of Paradise: A Novel (William Morrow, 2016).



Join Author Jonis Agee, Nebraska Library Commission Communication Coordinator Tessa Terry, Humanities Nebraska Director of Literary Programs Erika Hamilton, Nebraska Center for the Book President Christine Walsh, and Nebraska Center for the Book Board Member Becky Faber to:



Learn about how to create a successful local reading promotion using Nebraska’s year-long, statewide celebration featuring The Bones of Paradise, by Jonis Agee.

Brainstorm strategies to read and discuss The Bones of Paradise.

Find tools to help engage your community in local activities to encourage them to come together through literature to explore this work in community-wide reading programs.

Learn about the 2022 Celebration of Nebraska Books, which will celebrate this book, along with the winners of the 2022 Nebraska Book Awards.