NCompass Live: 2022 One Book One Nebraska: 'The Bones of Paradise'

Jan. 13, 2022
Education

January 12, 2022
NCompass Live - http://nlc.nebraska.gov/ncompasslive/

In this eighteenth year of One Book One Nebraska, Nebraska libraries and other literary and cultural organizations continue to plan activities and events to encourage all Nebraskans to read and discuss the same book. Join us to hear more about this state reading promotion activity, sponsored by the Nebraska Center for the Book, Humanities Nebraska, and the Nebraska Library Commission.

We are very pleased to announce that our featured guest will be Jonis Agee, author of the 2022 selection The Bones of Paradise: A Novel (William Morrow, 2016).

Join Author Jonis Agee, Nebraska Library Commission Communication Coordinator Tessa Terry, Humanities Nebraska Director of Literary Programs Erika Hamilton, Nebraska Center for the Book President Christine Walsh, and Nebraska Center for the Book Board Member Becky Faber to:

Learn about how to create a successful local reading promotion using Nebraska’s year-long, statewide celebration featuring The Bones of Paradise, by Jonis Agee.
Brainstorm strategies to read and discuss The Bones of Paradise.
Find tools to help engage your community in local activities to encourage them to come together through literature to explore this work in community-wide reading programs.
Learn about the 2022 Celebration of Nebraska Books, which will celebrate this book, along with the winners of the 2022 Nebraska Book Awards.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License

NCompass Live: 2022 One Book One Nebraska: 'The Bones of Paradise'

  1. 1. 2022 One Book One Nebraska The Bones of Paradise: A Novel by Jonis Agee
  2. 2. One Book One Nebraska ■ Encourages Nebraskans across the state to read and discuss one book, chosen from books written by Nebraska authors or that have a Nebraska theme or setting. ■ Committee of the Nebraska Center for the Book selected this book from a list of titles nominated by Nebraskans from across the state. ■ Sponsored by: - Nebraska Center for the Book - Humanities Nebraska - Nebraska Library Commission - Regional Library Systems
  3. 3. One Book One Nebraska 2005-2022
  4. 4. A multigenerational family saga set in the unforgiving Nebraska Sand Hills in the years following the massacre at Wounded Knee—an ambitious tale of history, vengeance, race, guilt, betrayal, family, and belonging, filled with a vivid cast of characters shaped by violence, love, and a desperate loyalty to the land. The Bones of Paradise: A Novel
  5. 5. Nebraskans Actively Engaged throughout 2022 Book Club kits circulating Check out News/Events: onebook.nebraska.gov
  6. 6. Join the Conversation https://www.facebook.com/OneBookOneNebraska
  7. 7. Create a Local Program ■ Publicity Toolkit: - Request bookmarks and business cards - Print posters in a variety of sizes ■ Book Club Kits ■ Local activity: Host the author or a scholar listed on the Speakers Bureau of Humanities Nebraska. Visit https://humanitiesnebraska.org/sp eaker/ for a list of speakers, including Jonis Agee!
  8. 8. Celebration of Nebraska Books ■ Join us for the Celebration of Nebraska Books, Fall 2022! ■ The Celebration is free and open to the public. ■ 2022 One Book Presentation ■ Presentation of the Nebraska Center for the Book’s Nebraska Book Awards, Mildred Bennett Award, and Jane Geske Award. ■ Announcement of the 2023 OBON selection
  9. 9. http://centerforthebook.nebraska.gov/obon-nomination.asp
  10. 10. For more information: Tessa Terry Nebraska Library Commission Communications Coordinator tessa.terry@nebraska.gov 402-471-3434 http://onebook.nebraska.gov/2022/index.aspx

