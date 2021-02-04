NCompass Live: 2021 One Book One Nebraska: 'Prairie Forge'

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2021 One Book One Nebraska Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II by Jam...
One Book One Nebraska ■ Encourages Nebraskans across the state to read and discuss one book, chosen from books written by ...
One Book One Nebraska 2005-2021
Prairie Forge takes readers across the entire state of Nebraska during the scrap metal drive early in America’s involvemen...
Nebraskans Actively Engaged throughout 2021 Book Club kits circulating Check out News/Events: onebook.nebraska.gov
Join the Conversation https://www.facebook.com/OneBookOneNebraska
Create a Local Program ■ Publicity Toolkit: - Request bookmarks and business cards - Print posters in a variety of sizes ■...
Celebration of Nebraska Books ■ Join us for the Celebration of Nebraska Books, Fall 2021! ■ The Celebration is free and op...
http://centerforthebook.nebraska.gov/obon-nomination.asp
For more information: Tessa Terry Nebraska Library Commission Communications Coordinator tessa.terry@nebraska.gov 402-471-...
NCompass Live - February 3, 2021
http://nlc.nebraska.gov/NCompassLive/
In this seventeenth year of One Book One Nebraska, Nebraska libraries and other literary and cultural organizations continue to plan activities and events to encourage all Nebraskans to read and discuss the same book. Join us to hear more about this state reading promotion activity, sponsored by the Nebraska Center for the Book, Humanities Nebraska, and the Nebraska Library Commission.

We are very pleased to announce that our featured guest will be James Kimble, author of the 2021 selection 'Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II' (Bison Books, 2014).

Join Author James Kimble, Nebraska Library Commission Director Rod Wagner, Nebraska Library Commission Communication Coordinator Tessa Terry, Humanities Nebraska Director of Literary Programs Erika Hamilton, Nebraska Center for the Book President Christine Walsh, and Nebraska Center for the Book Board Member Becky Faber to:

* Learn about how to create a successful local reading promotion using Nebraska’s year-long, statewide celebration featuring 'Prairie Forge', by James Kimble.
* Brainstorm strategies to read and discuss 'Prairie Forge''.
* Find tools to help engage your community in local activities to encourage them to come together through literature to explore this work in community-wide reading programs.
* Learn about the 2021 Celebration of Nebraska Books, which will celebrate this book, along with the winners of the 2021 Nebraska Book Awards.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
NCompass Live: 2021 One Book One Nebraska: 'Prairie Forge'

  1. 1. 2021 One Book One Nebraska Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II by James J. Kimble
  2. 2. One Book One Nebraska ■ Encourages Nebraskans across the state to read and discuss one book, chosen from books written by Nebraska authors or that have a Nebraska theme or setting. ■ Committee of the Nebraska Center for the Book selected this book from a list of titles nominated by Nebraskans from across the state. ■ Sponsored by: - Nebraska Center for the Book - Humanities Nebraska - Nebraska Library Commission - Regional Library Systems
  3. 3. One Book One Nebraska 2005-2021
  4. 4. Prairie Forge takes readers across the entire state of Nebraska during the scrap metal drive early in America’s involvement in World War II. When Henry Doorly initially developed a plan to urge citizens to donate scrap metal to help with arms production, he had no idea that his plan would expand from Omaha to the entire state and then be used as a model for a national scrap drive. Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II
  5. 5. Nebraskans Actively Engaged throughout 2021 Book Club kits circulating Check out News/Events: onebook.nebraska.gov
  6. 6. Join the Conversation https://www.facebook.com/OneBookOneNebraska
  7. 7. Create a Local Program ■ Publicity Toolkit: - Request bookmarks and business cards - Print posters in a variety of sizes ■ Book Club Kits ■ Local activity: Host the author or a scholar listed on the Speakers Bureau of Humanities Nebraska. https://humanitiesnebraska.org/speakers/ speakers-bureau-eligibility/ for details on their Speaker's Bureau General Public Programs Eligibility requirements and for steps to book a speaker and to access application forms.
  8. 8. Celebration of Nebraska Books ■ Join us for the Celebration of Nebraska Books, Fall 2021! ■ The Celebration is free and open to the public. ■ Presentation of the Nebraska Center for the Book’s Nebraska Book Awards, Mildred Bennett Award, and Jane Geske Award.
  9. 9. http://centerforthebook.nebraska.gov/obon-nomination.asp
  10. 10. For more information: Tessa Terry Nebraska Library Commission Communications Coordinator tessa.terry@nebraska.gov 402-471-3434 http://onebook.nebraska.gov/2021/index.aspx

