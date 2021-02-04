NCompass Live: 2021 One Book One Nebraska: 'Prairie Forge'

NCompass Live - February 3, 2021

In this seventeenth year of One Book One Nebraska, Nebraska libraries and other literary and cultural organizations continue to plan activities and events to encourage all Nebraskans to read and discuss the same book. Join us to hear more about this state reading promotion activity, sponsored by the Nebraska Center for the Book, Humanities Nebraska, and the Nebraska Library Commission.



We are very pleased to announce that our featured guest will be James Kimble, author of the 2021 selection 'Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II' (Bison Books, 2014).



Join Author James Kimble, Nebraska Library Commission Director Rod Wagner, Nebraska Library Commission Communication Coordinator Tessa Terry, Humanities Nebraska Director of Literary Programs Erika Hamilton, Nebraska Center for the Book President Christine Walsh, and Nebraska Center for the Book Board Member Becky Faber to:



* Learn about how to create a successful local reading promotion using Nebraska’s year-long, statewide celebration featuring 'Prairie Forge', by James Kimble.

* Brainstorm strategies to read and discuss 'Prairie Forge''.

* Find tools to help engage your community in local activities to encourage them to come together through literature to explore this work in community-wide reading programs.

* Learn about the 2021 Celebration of Nebraska Books, which will celebrate this book, along with the winners of the 2021 Nebraska Book Awards.