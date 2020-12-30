Book Descriptions:

Discover how your differences can become the strength of your marriage in this real-life guide to both living with and loving your spouse.It is true that opposites attract--for a while. But often as the years go by in our marriages, opposites may also begin to attack. The habits and characteristics we once found endearing about our significant other are the exact things that drive us crazy years later!Whether you and your spouse disagree about finances, parenting, or how to load the dishwasher, your differences don't need to divide you. They can actually bring you closer together--and closer to God.In?Keep Showing Up,?Karen Ehman shows you . . .How to play to each other's strengths as you work on your own weaknessesThe difference between having a soul mate and having a sole mateHow to become a faithful forgiver who also forgetsStrategies for avoiding the social media comparison trapWhy it's dangerous to mimic a friend's marriageHow to unearth the magic in the mundaneWhy a spouse who



