Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THIS WEEK IN DISASTER RESILIENCE (week ending 16 March 2018) Dear colleague, Please find links below to some aspects of di...
Australia's solar future bright as households install record 3.5m panels https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/m...
Options for reducing house-losses during wildfires without clearing trees and shrubs https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
Historic reconstructions of daily river flow for 303 UK catchments (1891-2015) https://catalogue.ceh.ac.uk/documents/f710b...
The Relationship Between Firearm Availability and Suicide https://www.rand.org/research/gun-policy/analysis/supplementary/...
Australians rescued a giant spider from floodwaters. The rest of the world wonders why http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/...
If you have any internet links you wish to share please send them to: Neil Dufty TIEMS Regional Director – Australia, New ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

This week in disaster resilience 16 March 2018

87 views

Published on

Links to some aspects of disaster resilience that were in the news in the week leading up to 16 March 2018

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

This week in disaster resilience 16 March 2018

  1. 1. THIS WEEK IN DISASTER RESILIENCE (week ending 16 March 2018) Dear colleague, Please find links below to some aspects of disaster resilience that were in the news this week… Recent emergencies/disasters Queensland floods: Mammoth clean-up and more rain to come https://www.9news.com.au/national/2018/03/12/05/38/queensland-floods-mammoth- clean-up-as-potential-cyclone-looms Single lightning strike kills 16, injures 140 in Rwanda https://watchers.news/2018/03/11/single-lightning-strike-kills-16-injures-140-in- rwanda/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter State of emergency after landslide destroys over 100 homes, Peru https://watchers.news/2018/03/09/state-of-emergency-after-landslide-destroys-over-100- homes-peru/ Deadly thunderstorm, tornado hits Thailand https://watchers.news/2018/03/10/deadly- thunderstorm-tornado-thailand/ Kazakhstan – Hundreds Evacuated After Heavy Rain and Melting Snow Cause Flooding in East http://floodlist.com/asia/kazakhstan-floods-march- 2018?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter At least a third of the Queensland’s local government areas are impacted by floods, with the damage bill to reach "in the millions" http://www.radioaustralia.net.au/international/2018- 03-12/queensland-floods-man-assaulted-with-baseball-bat-amid-breakins-in-flooded- ingham/1741758?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter Records broken by 3rd nor'easter in 2 weeks, 4th possible next week https://watchers.news/2018/03/15/records-broken-skylar-3rd-noreaster-in-2-weeks-4th- possible-next-week/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter Landslide destroys 7 homes in Hrvatska Kostajnica, Croatia https://watchers.news/2018/03/13/landslide-destroys-6-homes-in-hrvatska-kostajnica- croatia/ Tropical cyclone expected to form off Northern Territory coast, Australia https://watchers.news/2018/03/15/tropical-cyclone-expected-to-form-off-northern- territory-coast-australia/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter Volcanic activity worldwide 15 Mar 2018: Fuego volcano, Popocatépetl, Dukono, Reventador https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/volcano-activity/news/68025/Volcanic-activity- worldwide-15-Mar-2018-Fuego-volcano-Popocatepetl-Dukono-Reventador-Sakurajim.html Extreme Weather and Climate Change Britain’s CO2 Emissions Have Fallen to Levels Last Seen in 1890 https://e360.yale.edu/digest/britains-co2-emissions-have-fallen-to-levels-last-seen-in-1890 Special issue: Resilience and the climate threat https://thebulletin.org/blog/whats-new- bulletin/resilience-and-climate-threat-guest-edited-alice-c-hill?platform=hootsuite Australia’s greenhouse gas pollution levels have jumped yet again, increasing for the third consecutive year https://www.climatecouncil.org.au/emissions-data-released-2017 Global Carbon Budget 2017 https://www.earth-syst-sci-data.net/10/405/2018/
  2. 2. Australia's solar future bright as households install record 3.5m panels https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/mar/06/australias-solar-future-bright- as-households-install-record-35m-panels 22 leading Commonwealth science bodies urge action on climate change http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12010657 'Vulnerable': Climate change threatens Wollongong homes, WIN Stadium https://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/vulnerable-climate-change- threatens-wollongong-homes-win-stadium-20180312-p4z40u.html When Rising Seas Hit Home: Hard Choices Ahead for Hundreds of US Coastal Communities https://www.ucsusa.org/global-warming/global-warming-impacts/when-rising-seas-hit- home-chronic-inundation-from-sea-level-rise#.Wqb5SR1ubIW Data Snapshot: Millennials and Climate Change https://carsey.unh.edu/publication/snapshot/millennials-climate Climate Conflicts: Myth or Reality? https://theglobalobservatory.org/2018/03/climate- conflicts-myth-reality/ As the Arctic warms, nor'easters may get worse https://edition.cnn.com/2018/03/13/us/winter-weather-arctic-warmth- linked/index.html?utm_content=buffer3ce09&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.co m&utm_campaign=buffer Climate change is a disaster foretold, just like the first world war https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/mar/12/climate-change-is-a-disaster- foretold-just-like-the-first-world-war?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Tweet A climate-themed album sobers and inspires https://www.yaleclimateconnections.org/2018/03/climate-themed-album-sobers-inspires/ February 2018 was sixth warmest February on record https://climate.nasa.gov/news/2694/february-2018-was-sixth-warmest-february-on-record/ It's 50 years since climate change was first seen. Now time is running out https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/mar/15/50-years-climate-change- denial Physicians are noticing an influx of patients whose illnesses are directly or indirectly related to global warming https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/doctors-warn-climate- change-threatens-public-health/ How people in Nepal live with the threat of a dangerous glacial lake outburst flood caused by climate change https://slate.com/technology/2018/03/how-people-in-nepal-live-with- the-threat-of-a-glacial-lake-outburst-flood-caused-by-climate-change.html Disaster risk reduction Turning Dhaka into a resilient city http://www.thedailystar.net/opinion/environment/turning-dhaka-resilient-city-1546240 After the tsunami: Japan's sea walls – in pictures https://www.theguardian.com/world/gallery/2018/mar/09/after-the-tsunami-japan-sea- walls-in-pictures?CMP=share_btn_tw Drones will be used to investigate Auckland's big landslide threats as part of EQC-funded study http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12010555 Sendai Framework Monitor takes off https://www.unisdr.org/archive/57401 Wet, cool summers create major fire threat on neglected crown land http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-03-11/are-wa-authorities-dropping-the-ball-on-fire- prevention/9532028 Water crises are hitting our economies: Time to hit back with natural infrastructure http://news.trust.org/item/20180221150159-vjq6b
  3. 3. Options for reducing house-losses during wildfires without clearing trees and shrubs https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0169204618300598 Improving meteorological services to issue advance warnings & protect people from climate hazards in Moldova https://undp-adaptation.exposure.co/sound-the-alarm Flooding has flushed 43 billion plastic pieces out to sea http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/03/flooding-has-flushed-43-billion-plastic-pieces- out- sea?utm_source=newsfromscience&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=floodinghas- 18361 Continental United States Hurricane Landfall Frequency and Associated Damage: Observations and Future Risks https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/10.1175/BAMS-D-17-0184.1 Vietnam and U.N. to build storm-proof housing for coastal communities http://news.trust.org/item/20180312080130-dwbm2?platform=hootsuite Once the levee is constructed and accredited, more than 3,100 properties in Aberdeen and Hoquiam will be removed from the area that FEMA has mapped https://www.thedailyworld.com/news/design-permit-phases-of-north-shore-levee-project- now-fully-funded/ St. Louis’s Preliminary Resilience Assessment https://www.stlouis- mo.gov/government/departments/mayor/news/city-releases-preliminary-resilience- assessment.cfm How plant traits determine the flammability of ecosystems and interact with climate and weather to influence fire regimes http://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748- 9326/aa9ead/meta Study shows NRA is wrong about Aussie gun laws https://www.smh.com.au/national/study- shows-nra-is-wrong-about-aussie-gun-laws-20180312-p4z41i.html? To grow economically, protect Houston from flooding https://www.houstonchronicle.com/opinion/outlook/article/Houston-needs-housing-that- doesn-t-flood-12744658.php Six figures for six feet: Some Harvey victims in Houston spend huge sums to elevate their homes https://www.texastribune.org/2018/03/14/harvey-elevate-homes-flood-houston- money-costs/ U.S. Infrastructure Must Be Flood-Ready, State and Local Officials Say http://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/compass-points/2018/03/13/us- infrastructure-must-be-flood-ready-state-and-local-officials-say A New Flood Protection Standard for the US’ Flooding Problem https://www.nrdc.org/experts/joel-scata/new-flood-protection-standard-us-flooding- problem East Coast Nor’easters Amplify Calls for Resilient Building Code Regulations https://www.enr.com/articles/44146-east-coast-noreasters-amplify-calls-for-resilient- building-code-regulations Delivering urban resilience https://www.usgbc.org/sites/default/files/delivering-urban- resilience-summary-report-2018.pdf Hazard Mitigation for Natural Disasters: A Starter Guide for Water and Wastewater Utilities https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2016-08/documents/160815- hazardmitigationfornaturaldisasters.pdf Disaster Risk Reduction can protect smallholder farmers, experts say http://news.trust.org//item/20180314224038-vuc5p/
  4. 4. Historic reconstructions of daily river flow for 303 UK catchments (1891-2015) https://catalogue.ceh.ac.uk/documents/f710bed1-e564-47bf-b82c-4c2a2fe2810e Disaster resilience at the local level http://www.sunstar.com.ph/davao/opinion/2018/03/14/editorial-disaster-resilience-local- level-593557 Implementation guide for local disaster risk reduction and resilience strategies https://reliefweb.int/sites/reliefweb.int/files/resources/57399_drrresiliencepublicreview.pd f Natural Disasters Are Costing Farming Billions of Dollars a Year https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-03-15/natural-disasters-are-costing- farming-billions-of-dollars-a-year Africa: Climate-Threatened Nations to Get Profiles of Drought, Flood Risk https://africareportonbusiness.com/2018/03/15/africa-climate-threatened-nations-to-get- profiles-of-drought-flood-risk-2/ Floods don’t just happen in flood zones https://www.philrichardinsurance.com/floods-dont- just-happen-flood-zones/ Number of natural disasters in the United States from 1900 to 2016, by type https://www.statista.com/statistics/236504/number-of-natural-disasters-in-the-us-by-type/ Cascading hazards: need to focus on research https://thehimalayantimes.com/opinion/cascading-hazards-need-to-focus-on-research/ Emergency Management Papua New Guinea quake: An invisible disaster which could change life forever http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-43297145 Five months after Hurricane Maria, the rebuilding effort in Puerto Rico is powered by women https://www.vogue.com/projects/13542078/puerto-rico-after-hurricane-maria-2/ Here’s How Mobile Technology Makes Disaster Zones Less Disastrous https://sanvada.com/2018/03/04/heres-mobile-technology-makes-disaster-zones-less- disastrous/ Puerto Rico’s New Resiliency Commission Pushes for Community-Led Recovery https://nonprofitquarterly.org/2018/03/09/puerto-ricos-new-resiliency-commission-pushes- community-led-recovery/ Fukushima nuclear disaster: did the evacuation raise the death toll? https://www.ft.com/content/000f864e-22ba-11e8-add1-0e8958b189ea Firebombers in Australia set to tackle bushfires at night https://www.9now.com.au/today/2018/clip-cjenij2jh002j0gpcdgr90qqa Incorporating intelligence for typical evacuation under the threat of fire spreading https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0925753517308330 90 Years Later, The St. Francis Dam Failure Remains A Vital Safety Lesson https://damsafety.org/article/awareness/90-years-later-st-francis-dam-failure-remains-vital- safety-lesson Irma Caused 129 Deaths, More Than $53 Billion in Damages, Hurricane Center Concludes http://www.govtech.com/em/disaster/Irma-Caused-129-Deaths-More-Than-53B-in- Damages-Hurricane-Center-Concludes.html Elevating Emergency Response in Tanzania https://www.gfdrr.org/en/feature- story/elevating-emergency-response-tanzania A study of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami has emphasized the importance of economic recovery to the well-being of communities in the post-disaster phase https://www.unisdr.org/archive/57445
  5. 5. The Relationship Between Firearm Availability and Suicide https://www.rand.org/research/gun-policy/analysis/supplementary/firearm-availability- suicide.html Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) Community Resilience Strategy 2016-2019 – Year One Outcomes Report has been released https://www.ses.vic.gov.au/get-ready/resilience FEMA Releases 2018-2022 Strategic Plan https://www.fema.gov/news- release/2018/03/15/fema-releases-2018-2022-strategic-plan Disaster education, communications and engagement Impressive animation - family prepares for major Tokyo earthquake https://twitter.com/twitter/statuses/972022507669667840 Dozens of persons with disabilities (PWDs) from the Province of Benguet underwent a one day training on disaster preparedness https://news.mb.com.ph/2018/03/10/pwds-undergo- disaster-preparedness-training-in-benguet/ Tornado safety starts with preparedness http://www.wandtv.com/story/37697941/tornado- safety-starts-with-preparedness 3M survey shows public has hope for science, if others do it http://www.startribune.com/3m-survey-shows-public-has-hope-for-science-if-others-do- it/476336893/ Japan marks 7th anniversary of tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster http://www.dw.com/en/japan-marks-7th-anniversary-of-tsunami-and-fukushima-nuclear- disaster/a-42926522?maca=en-rss_top_news-13961-xml- mrss&utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter Seismic waves visualisation http://ds.iris.edu/seismon/swaves/ European Region countries convene to boost emergency preparedness and response http://www.euro.who.int/en/health-topics/emergencies/disaster-preparedness-and- response/news/news/2018/2/european-region-countries-convene-to-boost-emergency- preparedness-and-response We should be promoting early STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills https://theconversation.com/five-things-parents-can-do-every-day-to-help-develop- stem-skills-from-a-young-age-92927?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=twitterbutton When the Earth Moves Under Your Feet: What to Do When an Earthquake Strikes http://riskconversation.com/blog/personal/2017/03/08/what-to-do-when-an-earthquake- strikes/ Fun way to examine Australia’s future population scenarios http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-03-13/big-australia-or-small-australia-you-decide-our- population/9470156 Everything has changed. Even the way we change has changed https://globalecoguy.org/inflection-point-97d81c4ec445 FEMA offers tips for rebuilding after Harvey at home improvement stores https://www.chron.com/business/bizfeed/article/FEMA-offers-tips-for-rebuilding-after- Harvey-at-12742309.php?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter Giant Spider Rescued From Herbert River, North Queensland, Twitterati Frightened After Watching The Video https://www.latestly.com/social-viral/giant-spider-rescued-from- herbert-river-north-queensland-twitterati-frightened-after-watching-the-video-60801.html Drills in schools to mark 2011 Japan earthquake & tsunami https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/live/ “Americans use the phrase ‘natural disaster’ with ease, but have continued to debate its meaning even more following Hurricane Katrina” http://www.processhistory.org/parker- disasters-have-histories/
  6. 6. Australians rescued a giant spider from floodwaters. The rest of the world wonders why http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/ct-australians-giant-spider-20180312- story.html Measurement and communication: what worked and what did not in Fukushima http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/ANIB_45_2S Malawi’s Recovery and Resilience Efforts Have Major Impact on Education https://reliefweb.int/report/malawi/malawi-s-recovery-and-resilience-efforts-have-major- impact-education Gamification in disaster management http://www.humanitarianleadershipacademy.org/topics/gamification/ Resilience Through Creativity: Global Resilience Institute Art Show https://globalresilience.northeastern.edu/event/resilience-art-show/ Social Media and Emergency Management A social media analysis tool that monitors Twitter to gather real-time information on the disaster situation to be tested in Piedmont http://www.i-react.eu/i-react-tests-for-the-first- time-its-technology-against-floods-in-piedmont/ A majority of Americans use Facebook and YouTube, but young adults are especially heavy users of Snapchat and Instagram http://www.pewinternet.org/2018/03/01/social-media- use-in-2018/ Unofficial weather forecaster Higgins Storm Chasing criticised for alarmist social media flood post http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-03-15/higgins-storm-chasing-criticised-by-farmers- for-flood-forecast/9549878 With 7 billion hits, Hurricane Irma nearly broke the Internet http://www.bradenton.com/news/state/article204796764.html Psychology and disasters Pre-Disaster PTSD as a moderator of the relationship between natural disaster and suicidal ideation over time https://www.researchgate.net/publication/322239746_Pre- Disaster_PTSD_as_a_moderator_of_the_relationship_between_natural_disaster_and_suicid al_ideation_over_time Sociology and Disasters Flooding and gentrification https://mailchi.mp/ef63e5ab2d8b/flooding-the-g- word?e=c165902733 Humans 'thrived' after historic Mount Toba eruption http://www.bbc.com/news/science- environment-43377960 Research shows the importance of social capital in longevity https://hackspirit.com/psychologist-reveals-secret-longevity-us-largely- ignore/?utm_content=bufferff8ae&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_ca mpaign=buffer Get disaster resilience updates at https://disasterresiliencenews.com/ Get climate change updates at https://climatechangeupdate.com/
  7. 7. If you have any internet links you wish to share please send them to: Neil Dufty TIEMS Regional Director – Australia, New Zealand & Oceania E-mail: nadufty@gmail.com Find out more about The International Emergency Management Society (TIEMS) at http://tiems.info/ Support for this initiative provided by Molino Stewart Pty Ltd http://www.molinostewart.com.au/ If you wish to subscribe or unsubsribe please send an email to editor@molinostewart.com.au Subscribe to Molino Stewart’s free monthly newsletter ‘Floodplain Manager’ by registering your interest at info@molinostewart.com.au

×