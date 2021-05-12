hitachi environmental Testing Chamber explanation denkei

-
What is Environmental Test?
Constant Temperature (and Humidity) Chamber
Walk-in Type Constant Temperature (and Humidity) Chamber
Thermal Shock Chamber
For Example:
1）Temperature Environment
Characteristic of Temperature, Sunshine, Night and Day,
Region, Temperature environment by the driving condition and
evaluation of Deterioration.
・Operation Temperature Range： -30℃（-40℃）～+80℃（+120℃）
・Temperature Keeping Range：-40℃～+85℃（120℃）
2）Humidity, Water proof environment
Characteristic of Humidity, Dew Condensation, rain,
car wash and evaluation of Deterioration.
・Atmospheric humidity （ ～100％RH）, Covering water
3）Others
Characteristic of Volcano region, Dust, Salt, oils and
evaluation of Deterioration
