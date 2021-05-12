Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 12, 2021

hitachi environmental Testing Chamber explanation denkei

What is Environmental Test?
Constant Temperature (and Humidity) Chamber
Walk-in Type Constant Temperature (and Humidity) Chamber
Thermal Shock Chamber
For Example:
1）Temperature Environment
Characteristic of Temperature, Sunshine, Night and Day,
Region, Temperature environment by the driving condition and
evaluation of Deterioration.
・Operation Temperature Range： -30℃（-40℃）～+80℃（+120℃）
・Temperature Keeping Range：-40℃～+85℃（120℃）
2）Humidity, Water proof environment
Characteristic of Humidity, Dew Condensation, rain,
car wash and evaluation of Deterioration.
・Atmospheric humidity （ ～100％RH）, Covering water
3）Others
Characteristic of Volcano region, Dust, Salt, oils and
evaluation of Deterioration

https://www.n-denkei.com/singapore/inquiry/

  1. 1. (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Product Introduction Hitachi-kucho SE, Ltd. Jun-２６ , 201８
  2. 2. 1 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Hitachi Environmental Testing Apparatuses Cosmopia-R Walk-in Temperature / Humidity Chamber Cosmopia-S Thermal Shock Chamber Cosmopia-C Temperature / Humidity Chamber
  3. 3. 2 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Contents 1.What is Environmental Test 2.About Hitachi Environmental Testing Apparatus 3.Hitachi Core Technology
  4. 4. 3 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning What is Environmental Test? Temp- erature Humi- dity Volt- age Vibra- tion Air Pres- sure Sun light Gas Dust Noise Wind Electronic Device Precision Equipment, etc. Test Sample 「Machine which gives materials, parts and products a various environmental stresses, and tests reliability」 ・・・Products or parts which are necessary to maintain reliability under various kinds of environment, machine will be the machine to create the environment.
  5. 5. 4 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning What is Environmental Test? Temp- erature Humi- dity Volt- age Vibra- tion Air Pres- sure Sun light Gas Dust Noise Wind Electronic Device Precision Equipment, etc. Test Sample Field / Industries ・Electronics, Electric ・Cars ・Machine, Precision machinery ・Aerospace and aircraft ・Chemistry, medicine ・University, Research ・Robot ・Printing ・Food ・Housing ・Electronics, Electric ・Cars ・Machine, Precision machinery ・Aerospace and aircraft ・Chemistry, medicine ・University, Research ・Robot ・Printing ・Food ・Housing
  6. 6. 5 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Environmental Testing for Car Fields A. Power train Electronic Engine Control Electronic Fuel Injection Automatic Speed Control Engine Engine Mount Control Lithium-ion Battery etc. ABS Traction Control Electronic Stability Control Booster Control etc. B. Brake Control System Windshield Wiper Head Light Brake Light etc. C. Light etc. Navigation Electronic Toll Collection Hands Free Talking GPS Diagnosis H. Telecommunications Airbag Sheet Belt Gear Shift Lock Head up Display Air Conditioner etc. D. Safety / Comfortable System Active Suspension 4WD Active Spoiler Power Steeling Adaptive Cruise Control E. Chassis Control System AM/FM radio CD player TV Antenna G. Audio Anti-theft Key-less Entry Immobilizer F. Security System 出典：日経エレクトロニクス ２００６．５．８
  7. 7. 6 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning For Example: 1）Temperature Environment Characteristic of Temperature, Sunshine, Night and Day, Region, Temperature environment by the driving condition and evaluation of Deterioration. ・Operation Temperature Range： -30℃（-40℃）～+80℃（+120℃） ・Temperature Keeping Range：-40℃～+85℃（120℃） 2）Humidity, Water proof environment Characteristic of Humidity, Dew Condensation, rain, car wash and evaluation of Deterioration. ・Atmospheric humidity （ ～100％RH）, Covering water 3）Others Characteristic of Volcano region, Dust, Salt, oils and evaluation of Deterioration Environmental Outline for Car Environmental Testing for Car Fields
  8. 8. 7 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Temp- erature Humi- dity Volt- age Vibra- tion Air Pres- sure Sun light Gas Dust Noise Wind Electronic Device Precision Equipment, etc. Test Sample ・Electronics, Electric ・Cars ・Machine, Precision machinery ・Aerospace and aircraft ・Chemistry, medicine ・University, Research ・Robot ・Printing ・Food ・Housing What is Environmental Test? Hitachi environmental testing apparatuses are for reliability test of temperature / humidity environment stress test Field / Industries
  9. 9. 8 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ◆Environmental Testing Apparatuses Main Type Main Purpose Product Exterior Main Purpose ◆Reliability test ◆Environ- mental test use Constant Temperature (and Humidity) Chamber ●Temperature-Humidity performance test for electronics parts, PCB etc. ●Temperature- Humidity Cycle test for electronics equipment etc. ●Storable duration examination for food ●Abuse examination for medical products ●Reliability test of the precision equipment ●Cold storage examination, various environmental tests, Various life-test (used as screening also) Walk-in Type Constant Temperature (and Humidity) Chamber ●Large size and large-capacity equipment examination (used as screening also) Thermal Shock Chamber ●Screening by the thermal shock of the overall electronic parts ●Screening of various unit systems ●Inspection of metal, plastic, the plating processed goods etc. ◆Screening Hitachi Environmental Testing Apparatuses HITACHI
  10. 10. 9 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning 0 50 100 150 -70 -40 0 50 100 Humidity (%RH) Temperature (℃) 1h Temperature & Humidity Operation （Program Operation） Temperature / Humidity Test Constant Temperature (Humidity) Chamber : Tests for Elements parts (Electronic parts, PCB, Electronic equipment, Foods, Medical products etc.). Walk-in type Constant Temperature (Humidity) Chamber : Test unit for large size parts or assembled parts. The functional evaluation examination that a person operates direct test sample in the test condition. Temp Humid Constant Operation 1h 0 50 100 150 -70 -40 0 50 100 Humidity (%RH) Temperature (℃) 80℃／90％ ■ Constant Temperature / Humidity Chamber & Walk-in Chamber DEVELOPMENT TEST RELIABILITY TEST 100℃ -40℃ 20℃／60% 50℃／70% -40℃ 80℃／90% 20℃／60% Temp Humid
  11. 11. 10 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning 0 50 100 150 -70 -40 0 50 100 Humidity (%RH) Temperature (℃) 1h Temperature & Humidity Operation （Program Operation） Temperature / Humidity Test Constant Temperature (Humidity) Chamber : Tests for Elements parts (Electronic parts, PCB, Electronic equipment, Foods, Medical products etc.). Walk-in type Constant Temperature (Humidity) Chamber : Test unit for large size parts or assembled parts. The functional evaluation examination that a person operates direct test sample in the test condition. Temp Humid Constant Operation 1h 0 50 100 150 -70 -40 0 50 100 Humidity (%RH) Temperature (℃) 80℃／90％ ■ Constant Temperature / Humidity Chamber & Walk-in Chamber Low Temperature TEST High Temperature TEST Temperature & Humidity TEST DEVELOPMENT TEST RELIABILITY TEST 100℃ -40℃ 20℃／60% 50℃／70% -40℃ 80℃／90% 20℃／60% Temperature & Humidity Combination Cycle TEST Temp Humid
  12. 12. 11 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ■ Constant Temperature / Humidity Chamber Chamber for testing HIGH / LOW Temperature and Humidity condition Low Temperature Test High Temperature Test Low Temperature Test High Temperature Test Evapo- rator Built-in Humidifier Heater Air Flow
  13. 13. 12 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Series ■ Constant Temperature / Humidity Chamber
  14. 14. 13 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Cosmopia-C Temperature / Humidity Chamber Series Constant Temperature / Humidity Chamber Standard 120L～1000L Frost-Free 400L,800L Unit for fix or operate by program of the temperature (humidity). High Performance 400L,800L 800L, 40℃/95％, 1.0kW High Load ■ Constant Temperature / Humidity Chamber Special Double side access Large Size 3,780L 4,830L Rapid Change Excellent 800L；5℃/min, 300L；10℃/min, 235L, 800L；15℃/min 800L；15℃/min(※) ※Under Development
  15. 15. 14 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ●Series ■ Constant Temperature / Humidity Chamber (STANDARD MODEL) ●Exterior Series Temperature Control Range Inner Capacity（L） Temperature / Humidity Temperature 120 227 408 800 1000 120 227 408 800 1000 Standard Series H：-20～100℃ ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● M：-40～100℃ ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● MH：-40～150℃ ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● № Item Contents 1 Energy Saving Energy saving by using Inverter control 2 Temp. Change Speed 1℃/min 3 Special Defrosting function, 3 point off-set function, USB memory function, Humidification delay function, Back trace function, Digital over heat prevention thermostat., Selectable operation mode for program. ●Contents Standard：EC-46 HITACHI Cosmopia Series Temperature Control Range Inner Capacity（L） Temperature / Humidity Temperature 306 800 306 800 Low Temperature Ｌ：-70～100℃ ● ● ● ● ＬH：-70～150℃ ● ● ● ●
  16. 16. 15 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ●Series ■ Constant Temperature / Humidity Chamber (HIGH PERFORMANCE) ●Exterior Series Temperature Control Range Inner Capacity（L） Temperature / Humidity Temperature 120 227 408 800 1000 120 227 408 800 1000 High Performance Series M：-40～100℃ － － ◎ ◎ － － － ◎ ◎ － MH：-40～150℃ － － ◎ ◎ － － － ◎ ◎ － ●Contents High Performance：EC-46MHPE № Item Contents 1 Energy Saving Energy saving by using Inverter control 2 Temp. Change Speed 3℃/min （High Performance Series） （1℃/min （Standard Series）） 3 Special Continuous Operation performance （only High Performance） Defrosting function, 3 point off-set function, USB memory function, Humidification delay function, Back trace function, Digital over heat prevention thermostat., Selectable operation mode for program.
  17. 17. 16 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning By the combination of 2 refrigerators, wide range of refrigerating capacity is controllable. Main refrigerant cycle by using the 750W scroll compressor(408L,800L) with invertor and flow control by the electronic expansion valve to change the performance in wide range Refrigerator 1 Refrigerator 2 [1] Improvement of Energy Saving performance [2] Improvement of temperature change (drop) performance [3] Continuous operation function ■ HIGH PERFORMANCE Series Special Characteristic Sub refrigerant cycle by using bigger output scroll compressor(408L:1,100W;800L:1,500W) than main refrigerant cycle and flow control by the electronic expansion valve Inside Chamber Blower Electronic Expansion Valve Compressor Refrigerator 2 Refrigerator 1 Electronic Expansion Valve Compressor INV
  18. 18. 17 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ■ Equipment Sales Point 《High Performance》 〔1〕Energy Saving Performance Hitachi will realize high energy saving performance by controlling with compressor No.1 only at conditions. Compressor No.1 will be controlled by invertor decrease the power consumption. Power Consum -ption (kW) Division Old New Old New Old New Old New Old New Old New 408L 800L 408L 800L 408L 800L Operation Condition -20℃ +60℃ +85℃ / 85% 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 28% Reduct 30% Reduct 60% Reduct 60% Reduct 50% Reduct 50% Reduct Notes) Data is actual measurement when ambient temperature 23℃ with energy saving mode.
  19. 19. 18 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ■ Equipment Sales Point 《High Performance》 〔2〕Temperature Change Performance At temperature change performance, this type improved the refrigerating ability by operating refrigerating machine 1 and 2 at the same time and temperature rise / drop performance improved to 3 ℃ / minutes (standard : 1 ℃ / min.).
  20. 20. 19 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ■ Equipment Sales Point 《High Performance》 〔3〕Continuous Operation Function This function is, when the operation is stable and operating by refrigerator No.1 only, refrigerant No.2 will operate for backup while refrigerant No.1 is under defrost mode. By this function, unit can operate continuously. Notes: Function only at 10 ~ 40 ℃ condition
  21. 21. 20 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ■ Constant Temperature / Humidity Chamber Rapid Temperature Change Type High Load Type EC-35EX EC-85EX EC-25EX EC-85EX-HL
  22. 22. 21 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ■ Constant Temperature / Humidity Chamber ●Exterior ●Series EC-35EX Rapid Temperature Change Type Temperature Change Speed Inner Capacity Range Temperature Humidity 10 ℃ / min 306L -70 ～ 150℃ 20 ～ 98％ 5 ℃ / min 800L -70 ～ 150℃ 20 ～ 98％ 15 ℃ / min 235L -70 ～ 180℃ 20 ～ 98％ 800L 20 ℃ / min 800L -70 ～ 180℃ 20 ～ 98％
  23. 23. 22 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ■ Constant Temperature / Humidity Chamber ●Exterior ●Series Rapid Temperature Change Type EC-25EX Temperature Change Speed Inner Capacity Range Temperature Humidity 10 ℃ / min 306L -70 ～ 150℃ 20 ～ 98％ 5 ℃ / min 800L -70 ～ 150℃ 20 ～ 98％ 15 ℃ / min 235L -70 ～ 180℃ 20 ～ 98％ 800L 20 ℃ / min 800L -70 ～ 180℃ 20 ～ 98％ Under Development Correspond for JEDEC JESD22-A104C
  24. 24. 23 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ◆Environmental Testing Apparatuses Main Type Main Purpose Product Exterior Main Purpose ◆Reliability test ◆Environ- mental test use Constant Temperature (and Humidity) Chamber ●Temperature-Humidity performance test for electronics parts, PCB etc. ●Temperature- Humidity Cycle test for electronics equipment etc. ●Storable duration examination for food ●Abuse examination for medical products ●Reliability test of the precision equipment ●Cold storage examination, various environmental tests, Various life-test (used as screening also) Walk-in Type Constant Temperature (and Humidity) Chamber ●Large size and large-capacity equipment examination (used as screening also) Thermal Shock Chamber ●Screening by the thermal shock of the overall electronic parts ●Screening of various unit systems ●Inspection of metal, plastic, the plating processed goods etc. ◆Screening Hitachi Environmental Testing Apparatuses HITACHI
  25. 25. 24 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Thermal Shock Chamber(Air Type) Air 2 Zone TEST(High・Low temp.) 0 50 100 150 -70 -40 Temperature (℃) 1h [Test use example] Defrost ■ Thermal Shock Chamber ・Re-appearance test of field trouble such as solder crack ・PCB implementation reliability assessment of the material change of the connection ・Reliability assessment of the package shape change of BGA or CSP etc. ・Connection resistance assessment with the temperature change of various connectors ・Confirmation of the crack by the heat strain of the resin mold material ・Confirmation of crazing, detachment and seal leak of the jointed material ・Assessment of the combination of different material molded material (ex. resin + insert nuts) ・Screening processing before the product shipment Low Temperature TEST High Temperature TEST DEVELOPMENT TEST FAILURE MODE ANALYSIS ⇔ ・Stress ⇒ expansion coefficient ⇒ crack and destruction. ・Stress repeat ⇒ destruction lower than static strength. few min. ～ 15 min.
  26. 26. 25 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Chamber for testing HIGH / LOW Temperature Low Temperature Test High Temperature Test Low Temperature Test ■ Thermal Shock Chamber High Temperature Test 2 Zone TEST(High・Low temp.) 0 50 100 150 -70 -40 Temperature(℃) 1h Defrost High Temperature Chamber Low Temperature Chamber Testing Chamber Ambient Temperature Test Dumper for Ambient Temperature
  27. 27. 26 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Series ■ Thermal Shock Chamber Model Change
  28. 28. 27 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Cosmopia-S Thermal Shock Chamber 1000L, 1500L, 2500L, 2900L, 3100L, 5500L Large Capacity Liquid Excellent (5.6L、9.4L) 1000 cycle Continuous Excellent (70L, 200L) Unit for rapid change of temperature Standard 50L～300L Thermal Shock Chamber Series ■ Thermal Shock Chamber
  29. 29. 28 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ■ Thermal Shock Chamber Series Specification Inner Capacity（L） Type Cooling function 50 70 100 200 300 Standard L Air-Cooling ● － ● － － High Performance LH Water-Cooling － ◎ ◎ ◎ ◎ Model Change Model：ES-307LH Model：ES-107L Standard Model Air-Cooling System ES-57L ES-107L Inner Capacity 47L 105L Temperature Range Low Temp. -70 ℃ ～ 0 ℃ High Temp. 60 ℃ ～ 200 ℃ High Performance Model Water-Cooling System ES-77LH ES-107LH ES-207LH ES-307LH Inner Capacity 74L 105L 200L 305L Temperature Range Low Temp. -70 ℃ ～ 0 ℃ High Temp. 60 ℃ ～ 200 ℃
  30. 30. 29 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ■ Thermal Shock Chamber (Large Capacity) Large Capacity Model Water-Cooling System ES-1006L ES-1006LH ES-1506L Inner Capacity 1,080L 1,450L Temperature Range Low Temp. -50 ℃ ～ -10 ℃ -65 ℃ ～ 0 ℃ -50 ℃ ～ -10 ℃ High Temp. 60 ℃ ～ 120 ℃ 60 ℃ ～ 200 ℃ 60 ℃ ～ 120 ℃ Model：ES-1006L,LH Model：ES-1506LH
  31. 31. 30 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ■ Thermal Shock Chamber (Large Capacity) Large Capacity Model Water-Cooling System ES-2506L ES-2906L Inner Capacity 2,448L 2,880L Temperature Range Low Temp. -65 ℃ ～ 0 ℃ High Temp. 60 ℃ ～ 150 ℃ Model：ES-2506L Model：ES-2906LH
  32. 32. 31 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ■ Thermal Shock Chamber (Large Capacity) Large Capacity Model Water-Cooling System ES-3106L ES-5506L Inner Capacity 3,130L 5,438L Temperature Range Low Temp. -65 ℃ ～ 0 ℃ -50 ℃ ～ -10 ℃ High Temp. 60 ℃ ～ 130 ℃ 60 ℃ ～ 120 ℃ Model：ES-5506L Model：ES-3106L
  33. 33. 32 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ■ Thermal Shock Chamber ES-206EX 1,000 Cycle Continuous Operation Type Liquid Type ES-66EX-L
  34. 34. 33 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ■ Thermal Shock Chamber(1,000 Cycle Continuous Type) ●Exterior ES-206EX Model Maximum Continuous Cycles Old Model 20～30 Cycles Standard (New Model) 100 Cycles Excellent 1,000 Cycles ●Details
  35. 35. 34 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning 0 50 100 150 -70 -40 Temperature(℃) 1h Liquid Type 2 Zone test ■ Thermal Shock Chamber(Liquid Type) Thermal Shock Chamber(Liquid Type) Cool Liquid Bath Hot Liquid Bath Low Temp. High Temp. Test using Special Liquid: Galden D02TS ⇔ Recorder (ES-66EX-L) Recorder (ES-96EX-L) Cage Cool Soak Hot Soak Default Position
  36. 36. 35 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning About Hitachi Environmental Testing Apparatuses Unit for fix or operate by program of the temperature (humidity). (Walk-in type) Standard 4.9～20.3m2 water / air cooling Series High Load Excellent 40℃/95%RH 8KW Integrated Type 3.0m2 water / air cooling
  37. 37. 36 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Exterior Model No. Ｅ Ｒ － １ ０ ５ Ｈ Ｈ Ｐ － Ｒ Room Test Room Floor Space ５：４．９㎡ ６：６．５㎡ ７：７．３㎡ １０：９．７㎡ １３：１３．０㎡ １６：１６．２㎡ ２０：２０．３㎡ (depend on floor space) H：Humidity Type T：Temperature Only Model Change No. Low Temp. Range H：-30℃ M：-40℃ N：-10℃ Program Type R：Remote Condenser Type No Mark： Water Cooling Type Structure Outer Unit Middle Panel Inner Unit ■ Walk-in type Constant Temperature / Humidity Chamber Test Room Space: Manufacture by User Request High Temp. Range: 80℃ Option Maximum Temp. : 100, 120, 150℃
  38. 38. 37 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Temperature Control Middle Panel Evapo- rator Blower Chamber Room Built-in Humidifier Heater Air Flow Machine Room Inside Unit Structure Evaporator Built-in Humidifier Middle Panel ■ Walk-in type Constant Temperature / Humidity Chamber Unit Structure Low Temperature Test High Temperature Test
  39. 39. 38 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ■Product Model(ex.):EU-125EXH(M)H(T)，EU-125EXH(M)H(T)-R ●Exterior High Load approval Temperature Unit(Excellent Series) Approval to test large size PDP, LCD, Car equipment or High load testing parts ●Series Cooling Method Temperature Range Humidity Range Model Water-Cooling -10～80℃ 20～95％RH EU-125EXNH -30～80℃ 10～95％RH EU-125EXHH -40～80℃ EU-125EXMH -10～80℃ － EU-125EXNT -30～80℃ EU-125EXHT -40～80℃ EU-125EXMT Air-Cooling (Remote Condenser Type) -10～80℃ 20～95％RH EU-125EXNH-R -30～80℃ 10～95％RH EU-125EXHH-R -40～80℃ EU-125EXMH-R -10～80℃ － EU-125EXNT-R -30～80℃ EU-125EXHT-R -40～80℃ EU-125EXMT-R LCD Panel Recorder (Option) Over-heat Preventer Emergency Stop Switch (Option) Emergency Cancel Switch (Option) ■ Walk-in type Constant Temperature / Humidity Chamber ※Option Maximum temperature: 100,120,150 ℃
  40. 40. 39 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning ●Exterior Integrated Walk-in Type Constant Temperature / Humidity Chamber Cooling Method Temperature Range Humidity Range Model Water-Cooling -10～80℃ 10～95％RH ER-35NHP -30～80℃ ER-35HHP -40～80℃ ER-35MHP -10～80℃ － ER-35NTP -30～80℃ ER-35HTP -40～80℃ ER-35MTP Air-Cooling (Remote Condenser Type) -10～80℃ 10～95％RH ER-35NHP-R -30～80℃ ER-35HHP-R -40～80℃ ER-35MHP-R -10～80℃ － ER-35NTP-R -30～80℃ ER-35HTP-R -40～80℃ ER-35MTP-R ■ Walk-in type Constant Temperature / Humidity Chamber Approval to test PDP, large LCD and Car parts, etc. and no need of on-site construction by making integrated structure. ●Recorder(option) ●Large observation Window(option) (standard size:W190XH320mm) ●Door Size:W830XH1,800(standard) ※Maximum temperature: 100,120,150 ℃
  41. 41. 40 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning JCH Product and Core Technology Product Core Technology Hitachi leads the refrigerant and air conditioning industries by the first mass-produced Scroll Compressor
  42. 42. 41 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Hitachi Scroll Compressor Reciprocate Rotary Compressor Type
  43. 43. 42 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Compressor Structure
  44. 44. 43 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Theory of Scroll Compressor operation Gas Suction Inlet Compression Fixed Scroll Revolving Scroll Discharge Port Suction Process Compression Process Discharge Process
  45. 45. 44 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Stable Performance Scroll（Ambient Temperature 20℃） Scroll （Ambient Temperature 35℃）
  46. 46. 45 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Vibration and Noice Scroll 60 90
  47. 47. 46 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Compressor comparison Item Hitachi Scroll Compressor Reciprocate Rotary Efficiency High Efficiency ●Low leakage of high to low pressure ●Top clearance needless Low Efficiency ●Easer to leak ●Need top clearance Low Efficiency ●Easer to leak ●Need top clearance Reliability High Reliability ●Simple structure ●No suction/discharge valve ●Liquid injection cooling ●Difficult structure ●With suction / discharge valve ●Medium structure ●No suction valve ●With discharge valve Vibration Small turning torque non uniformity causes Small Vibration Reciprocating movement causes large vibration Large turning torque non uniformity causes large vibration Noise Small Noise by no discharge valve Large noise by reciprocating movement and discharge valve Large noise by discharge valve
  48. 48. 47 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning JCH Product and Core Technology ■ Standard Mechanism Water Cooling
  49. 49. 48 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning JCH Product and Core Technology ■ Hitachi Special Mechanism Air Cooling
  50. 50. 49 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Cooling Mechanism Comparison Item Air Cooling Water Cooling Hard- ware Out- door Equip- ment Outdoor Unit ( 1 or 2) (Included in Indoor unit) Cooling Tower ●Pump, Valve, Strainer for cooling water ●Water temperature control system Refrigerant Pipe Water pipe, Cooling water ●Power unit for Cooling Tower and pump Indoor Epuip- ment Unit ●Refrigerant Pipe Unit ●Thermometer, Pressure Gauge, Valve, Strainer ●Cooling Water Pipe Maintenance, Management Blocking direct sunshine to the outdoor unit Cooing water quality management (sludge, corrosive substance) Cooling water refill Strainer cleaning Power consumption of cooling tower and pump Initial Cost Running Cost Maintenance Fee
  51. 51. 50 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Cosmopia-R Walk-in Temperature / Humidity Chamber Cosmopia-S Thermal Shock Chamber Cosmopia-C Temperature / Humidity Chamber Shimizu Works
  52. 52. 51 (C)2015 Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning END Thank you for Listening Manufactured：Hitachi-kucho SE, Ltd. Sales：Hitachi-Johnson Controls Air Conditioning Inc.
  Distribute by Nihon Denkei Please contact us for quote:

×