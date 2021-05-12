hitachi environmental Testing Chamber explanation denkei

What is Environmental Test?

Constant Temperature (and Humidity) Chamber

Walk-in Type Constant Temperature (and Humidity) Chamber

Thermal Shock Chamber

For Example:

1）Temperature Environment

Characteristic of Temperature, Sunshine, Night and Day,

Region, Temperature environment by the driving condition and

evaluation of Deterioration.

・Operation Temperature Range： -30℃（-40℃）～+80℃（+120℃）

・Temperature Keeping Range：-40℃～+85℃（120℃）

2）Humidity, Water proof environment

Characteristic of Humidity, Dew Condensation, rain,

car wash and evaluation of Deterioration.

・Atmospheric humidity （ ～100％RH）, Covering water

3）Others

Characteristic of Volcano region, Dust, Salt, oils and

evaluation of Deterioration



