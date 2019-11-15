Easy to grab and satisfying to eat, preserved proteins go way beyond jerky. Food preservation teacher and cook Karen Solomon teaches you how to smoke, pickle, salt-cure, oil-cure, and dehydrate a variety of meats, dairy, fish, eggs, and other proteins economically and at home. Fifty-six creative recipes highlight the range of specialty foods that you can make yourself with these techniques, including smoked salmon, pickled beans, cured sardines, brined cheese, duck breast prosciutto, and, of course, beef jerky (eight varieties!). This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA. Â