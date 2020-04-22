Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Він мав талант людяності… до 100-річчя від дня народження українського письменника, поета, прозаїка Григорія Тютюнника
  2. 2. Григорій Михайлович Тютюнник народився 2з квітня 1920 року в селі Шилівка Зіньківського району на Полтавщині. Будинок матері Григорія Тютюнника — Ївги Федотівни
  3. 3. Шилівка притулилася до Беєвої гори, розкинувши хати-намистини по обидва береги тихої Груні (далі вона зливається з Ташанню і потім уже пливе під назвою Грунь-Ташань). Берег річки Грунь був улюбленим місцем відпочинку Григорія. р. Грунь р. Ташань
  4. 4. Середню освіту Григорій Тютюнник здобував у Шилівській семирічці та Зіньківській середній школі. А після її закінчення у 1938 році вступив до Харківського університету на літературний факультет. Він був членом літературної студії Харківського університету, літературного об’єднання при Спілці письменників України. Навчання перервала війна. 28 червня 1941 року Григорій Тютюнник добровольцем пішов на фронт у складі студентського батальйону. Двічі був тяжко поранений, двічі втікав із полону, брав участь у діях партизанських загонів — на території Кіровоградщини та Чехословаччини.
  5. 5. Страшна війна залишилася у житті письменника не лише спогадами, а й справжнім уламком сталі під самим серцем, який спричиняв молодому чоловіку неймовірний біль і який зник лише завдяки знаменитому хірургу Миколі Амосову. Після війни Григорій Тютюнник продовжив навчання в університеті. З 1946 року викладав українську мову та літературу у Львівському технікумі підготовки культосвітніх працівників. Згодом вчителював у м. Кам’янці-Бузькій на Львівщині, одночасно працюючи в журналі «Жовтень». Вів активну літературну діяльність.
  6. 6. «У 1947 році в Кам’янку приїхав Григорій Тютюнник. У 1949 році ми одружилися. В березні одружилися, а з квітня цього ж року почали боротьбу за його життя. Став рухатися осколок по краю легені і підривав могутнє здоров’я Григорія. Операція, ще одна і ще. Аж доки в 1953 році не вийняв осколок Амосов. Але функції організму були підірвані. У 1961 році 24 серпня ми переїхали до Львова, а 29 серпня Григорій обрав собі вічну квартиру…» (зі спогадів Олени Федотівні Черненко). Олена Федотівна ЧЕРНЕНКО, дружина письменника Григорій Михайлович з прийомним сином Юрком
  7. 7. Літературний талант прокинувся у майбутнього письменника у школі, де він і почав писати. Перші його вірші публікувалися у районній газеті. Творчий доробок митця складають збірка оповідань «Зорані межі» (1950), повість «Хмарка сонця не заступить» (1957). Вже після смерті письменника побачила світ збірка поезій воєнного часу «Журавлині ключі» (1963). Роман Григорія Тютюнника «Вир» (1960-1962) — це без перебільшення найталановитіший, найемоційніший повоєнний твір. Епічне полотно роману розгортається перед читачем, рясніючи колоритними персонажами, сяючи рідними авторові пейзажами, спонукаючи замислюватися над вічними питаннями людського буття. У сприйнятті сучасного читача ідеологічні нашарування, зумовлені часом написання, нівелюються, твір сприймається як світла пісня про українське село — не прикрашене, не штучне і тим самим рідне. У 1963 році роман «Вир» був удостоєний найвищої української літературної нагороди — премії ім. Т.Г. Шевченка.
  8. 8. За мотивами роману Григорія Тютюнника «Вир» у 1983 р. кінорежисером Станіславом Клименком на кіностудії художніх фільмів імені Олександра Довженка було знято художній фільм, який отримав головний приз на Республіканському кінофестивалі у м. Жданові (нині м. Маріуполь).
  9. 9. Тютюнник Григір Михайлович (1931–1980) припадає Григорію молодшим братом по батькові. Михайлу Васильовичу Тютюннику судилося стати батьком двох лауреатів Шевченківської премії (обоє отримали це звання посмертно). Григорій народжений від Ївги Федотівни Буденної, з якою батько не прожив і року, а Григір – від Ганни Михайлівни Сивокінь. Курйозну ситуацію з наявністю у батька двох синів Григоріїв Тютюнник-молодший пояснює у книзі спогадів «Коріння». Насправді старшого брата назвали Георгієм, але записувати ім’я дитини пішов дід. Він, випивши на радощах по дорозі, переплутав імена і записав онука Григорієм. Виявилася дідова помилка лише тоді, коли Георгію-Григорію вже було 16 років, а в сім’ї вже підростав молодший син, теж Григір.
  10. 10. Григорій став Григорові за батька, наставника у творчості, друга і порадника у житті. Більше про відносини братів, які спочатку складалися важко, а потім стали прикладом сильної братерської любові,— можна прочитати у спогадах молодшого брата Григора Тютюнника «Коріння».
  11. 11. Брати Григорій та Григір Тютюнники
  12. 12. У рідному селі Шилівці є музей — невеличка кімната в школі. У центрі кімнати — погруддя Григорія, на стінах — світлини, під склом — книги, теки з матеріалами. Серед найбільш цінних матеріалів — автографи листів Григорія і Григора Тютюнників; твори, видані за життя письменників; документи.
  13. 13. «Він мав талант людяності. І вроджений, і вистражданий. Справжній талант не дається без болю і муки, як власне і саме життя. А ще життя не дається без любові. Мало бачити, мало розуміти, треба любити. Бо любов — то найвищий дар, який коли-небудь може отримати людина». Григір Тютюнник

