Pdf download Microcopy: The Complete Guide unlimited

As someone whose work revolves around writing and words on digital media and websites, my professional life is divided in two: before and after reading this book. (Anna Mironov, digital consultant) This is the only guide you ll need to write smart, effective microcopy. When you finish this book, you ll know how to use every word in your website or app to: Make the users fall in love and come back Help them perform tasks easily Turn every banal screen to a positive experience Bring up conversions Microcopy (sometimes written micro-copy) is the words on sites and apps that accompany the user s actions: text on buttons, website sign up, error messages (and preventing them), field labels, newsletter sign up, instructions, empty states, confirmation messages, and more. Microcopy: The Complete Guide gives you the knowledge and tools needed to write smart, effective and helpful microcopy for your digital interface. It includes principles, practical tips, and dozens of screenshots from actual sites and apps of corporations, start-ups and SMBs. Who will find this book useful? User experience professionals; Digital marketing managers; Website managers; Marketers and sales personnel; Small business owners; Bloggers; Product managers; UI designers Fascinated by the words that light up interfaces? You ll love this one.