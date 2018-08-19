Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Children are from Heaven Audiobook Free | Children are from Heaven ( free books ) : audio reading books Children are from ...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Children are from Heaven Audiobook Free | Children are from Heaven ( free books ) : audio reading books This brilliantly o...
Children are from Heaven Audiobook Free | Children are from Heaven ( free books ) : audio reading books Written By: John G...
Children are from Heaven Audiobook Free | Children are from Heaven ( free books ) : audio reading books Download Full Vers...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Children are from Heaven Audiobook Free | Children are from Heaven ( free books ) : audio reading books

5 views

Published on

Children are from Heaven Audiobook Free | Children are from Heaven ( free books ) : audio reading books

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Children are from Heaven Audiobook Free | Children are from Heaven ( free books ) : audio reading books

  1. 1. Children are from Heaven Audiobook Free | Children are from Heaven ( free books ) : audio reading books Children are from Heaven Audiobook Free | Children are from Heaven ( free books ) : audio reading books
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Children are from Heaven Audiobook Free | Children are from Heaven ( free books ) : audio reading books This brilliantly original and practical system for parenting children is the brainchild of John Gray, whose Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus books and seminars have helped millions of adults communicate more effectively and lovingly with each other. Based on this idea that children respond better to positive rather than negative reinforcement, the Children Are from Heaven program concentrates on rewarding, not punishing, children and fostering their innate desire to please their parents. ​ Central to this approach are the five positive messages your children need to learn again and again: ​ It's okay to be different. ​ It's okay to make mistakes. ​ It's okay to express negative emotions. ​ It's okay to want more. ​ It's okay to say no, but remember Mom and Dad are the bosses.
  4. 4. Children are from Heaven Audiobook Free | Children are from Heaven ( free books ) : audio reading books Written By: John Gray, Ph.D.. Narrated By: John Gray, Ph.D. Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers Date: September 1999 Duration: 2 hours 20 minutes
  5. 5. Children are from Heaven Audiobook Free | Children are from Heaven ( free books ) : audio reading books Download Full Version Children are from Heaven Audio OR Get now

×