Anti money Laundering Software Market to rise at a CAGR of ~13% till 2027

New Report: Anti-money Laundering Software Market To 2027 Growth, Trend, Forecast Analysis

Anti money Laundering Software Market to rise at a CAGR of ~13% till 2027

  Anti-money Laundering Software Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2027
  Table of Content: Anti-money Laundering Software Market Sr. No. Content Chapter 1 Preface Chapter 2 Assumptions and Research Methodology Chapter 3 Executive Summary Chapter 4 Market Overview Chapter 5 Market Analysis, by Component Chapter 6 Market Analysis, by Data Type Chapter 7 Market Analysis, by Application Chapter 8 Market Analysis, by Region Chapter 9 Competition Landscape Chapter 10 Company Profiles
  Anti-money Laundering Software Market, by Product Type •Currency Transaction Reporting System •Transaction Monitoring System •Compliance Management Software •Customer Identity Management System Anti-money Laundering Software Market, by Deployment Model •On-premise •Cloud-based Anti-money Laundering Software Market, by Solution Type •Transactional Monitoring •KYC (Know Your Customer) •Fraud, Risk & Compliance Management •Watch-list Screening •Data Warehouse Management •Analytics & Visualization •Alert Management & Reporting •Case Management •Others
  4. 4. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Anti-money Laundering Software Market
  The global anti-money laundering software market is projected to reach value of ~US$ 4.9 Bn by 2027. The anti-money laundering software market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~13% from 2019 to 2027. Major Key Player 3i Infotech, Accenture, Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc., Aquilan Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems., Celent (iMeta CLM) (Oliver Wyman), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, EastNets, Exiger LLC (DDIQ), Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Fenergo Ltd., Fiserv, Inc., Infrasoft Technologies Ltd.,
  Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing North America business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. We have an experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge. Each TMR Syndicated Research report covers a different sector—such as pharmaceuticals, chemical, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods, and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With a wider scope and stratified research methodology, our syndicated reports strive to serve clients and satisfy their overall research requirement.
  7. 7. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Y T O H U A KN To know more about us, please visit our website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com For sales queries or new topics email us on: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com For other queries contact: Nachiket Ghumare (Senior Business Development Manager) 90 State Street, Albany NY – 12207, United States Tel: +1-518-618-1030 Email: nachiket@transparencymarketresearch.com

