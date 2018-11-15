Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTACIÓN DE LOS GAITEROS DE SAN JACINTO  Integrantes  Luis Mario Carrillo Ramos  José Conde Ramírez  Willis Albert...
BIOGRAFÍA La música de los Gaiteros, cuyos integrantes más antiguos son Antonio García ("Toño"), Juan Fernández ("Juancho"...
Este grupo recibió el premio Grammy a la música folclórica y Su nominación fue debido al trabajo Un fuego de sangre pura, ...
INSTRUMENTOS
PREMIOS  8 de noviembre de 2007 : "Mejor Álbum folclórico" en la 8a Entrega Anual De Los Premio Grammy Latino  6 de abri...
INTEGRANTES  Gabriel Torregrosa  Dionisio Yepes  Fredys Arrieta  Nicolás Hernández  Manuel Antonio García  Juan Fern...
CANCIONES MAS RECONOCIDAS  Fuego de cumbia  Un fuego de sangre pura · 2006  La Maestranza  Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto...
  1. 1. PRESENTACIÓN DE LOS GAITEROS DE SAN JACINTO  Integrantes  Luis Mario Carrillo Ramos  José Conde Ramírez  Willis Alberto Pérez  Jesús David Jaramillo Hernández  Lic. Irina Monterrosa  Grado:8*1  Institución Educativa De Cañaveral
  2. 2. BIOGRAFÍA La música de los Gaiteros, cuyos integrantes más antiguos son Antonio García ("Toño"), Juan Fernández ("Juancho"), y Joaquin Nicolás Hernández ("Nico"), se remonta a los tiempos de Bolivar. Es una fusión de influencias indígenas y africanas, la cual se toca con dos gaitas y una maraca, ambas de ancestria indígena, y tambores africanos provenientes de los descendientes de los esclavos de origen africano que pasaron por esta costa. Las inolvidables melodias de las dos gaitas son tocadas en contrapunto la una a la otra, y son complementadas por el hipnotizador rítmo del "llamador" (un tambor pequeño), las alegres y complejas improvisaciones de los otros dos tambores, y los elaborados ritmos de la maraca.
  3. 3. Este grupo recibió el premio Grammy a la música folclórica y Su nominación fue debido al trabajo Un fuego de sangre pura, con el sello Smithsonian Folkways. Su distinción es, tal vez, la más merecida debido a su aporte a la preservación de la tradición de la Costa Caribe y al tiempo que llevan trabajando. Son uno de los grupos mas representativos de la cumbia colombiana, la cual tiene sus orígenes en la fusión de ritmos indígenas y africanos. La alegría que transmite invita al movimiento. En un canto se hace presente la cadencia de los mares y el recuerdo de otras tierras. El tambor proveniente de África, con el que se marca el compás, hace las veces de “llamador”. Un efecto hipnótico que hace bailar al más arrítmico. Por esta razón reza en su disco producido por MTM como un reconocimiento: “connotados exponentes de la tradición y emblemáticos intérpretes del folclor de Colombia, origen de los más populares ritmos bailables latinoamericanos, reafirman su posición privilegiada dentro de la música ancestral del continente”.
  4. 4. INSTRUMENTOS
  5. 5. PREMIOS  8 de noviembre de 2007 : "Mejor Álbum folclórico" en la 8a Entrega Anual De Los Premio Grammy Latino  6 de abril de 2008 : Premios Nuestra Tierra: Categoría Folklor tradicional: Mejor Interpretación Folklórica del año: Un fuego de sangre pura y Mejor Artista solo o grupo folklórico del año.
  6. 6. INTEGRANTES  Gabriel Torregrosa  Dionisio Yepes  Fredys Arrieta  Nicolás Hernández  Manuel Antonio García  Juan Fernández  Jairo Herrera  Rafael Rodríguez
  7. 7. CANCIONES MAS RECONOCIDAS  Fuego de cumbia  Un fuego de sangre pura · 2006  La Maestranza  Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto · 1994  Mi regreso  Un fuego de sangre pura · 2006  El Manolo  Un fuego de sangre pura · 2006

