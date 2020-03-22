Mb situaciones violentas manejo pacientes v1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
equipo de salud: A CONTROLAR SITUACIONES VIOLENTAS APRENDE
Ante las dificultades que se generan en la interacci�n con pacientes y/o familiares, se debe tratar de proceder con contro...
Si el paciente y/o familiar del paciente se muestra tenso o irritable: Mant�n la calma y no respondas a las provocaciones....
Si la tensi�n del paciente y/o familiar aumenta: Reconoce las posibles deficiencias propias y de la organizaci�n. Esto baj...
Si el paciente y/o familiar se muestra potencialmente violento: Evita decir: Palabras que generen apat�a, menosprecio e im...
Si a pesar de todo lo anterior la situaci�n se torna violenta e incontrolable: Da por acabada la conversaci�n. Si el agres...
Siguiendo estas indicaciones podr�s controlar situaciones violentas.
