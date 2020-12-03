Health indicators lecture 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Prepared by DR. NAIF IZZATULLAH ABDULJABBAR MBBS MSc of public health HEALTH INDICATORS
18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS2 Contents Objectives Introduction Indicators of Health Characteristics Uses Classification of ...
18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS3 Objectives At the end of the session, participants should be able to Define and identify rel...
18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS4 Introduction Health is defined as “a state of complete physical, mental & social wellbeing, a...
18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS5 Indicators of Health Health Indicator or index is a variable, susceptible to direct measureme...
1. Valid – they should actually measure that they are supposed to measure 2. Reliable – the results should be the same whe...
4. Specific – they should reflect changes only in the situation concerned 5. Feasible – they should have the ability to ob...
Uses of Indicators of Health • Measurement the health of the community. • Description the health of the community. • Compa...
Cont. Uses of Indicators of Health • To evaluate the health services • Planning and allocation of health resources. • Meas...
Classification of Indicators of Health • Mortality Indicators • Morbidity Indicators • Disability Rates • Nutritional Stat...
Cont. Classification of Indicators of Health. • Indicators of Social And Mental Health • Environmental Indicators • Socio-...
Very important tricks • Rate: Numerator (a) is a part of denominator (b) and multiplier is 1000 or 10,000 or 100,000 • Rat...
18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS13 Mortality Indicators
• It is defined as the number of deaths per 1000 population per year in a given community, usually the mid-year population...
2.Expectation of life refers to the number of years a person can expect to live. • Estimated for both sexes separately. • ...
3.Infant mortality rate • The ratio of deaths under 1yr of age in a given year to the total number of live births in the s...
18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS17
4.Child Mortality Rate • The number of deaths at ages 1-4yrs in a given year, per 1000 children in that age group at the m...
5.Under-5 Mortality Rate • no. of deaths occurring in the under-5 age group per 1000 live births. • U5 mortality rate refl...
6.Maternal Mortality Ratio • is the number of deaths arising during pregnancy or puerperal period per 100000 live births. ...
7.Maternal Mortality Rate Number of deaths related to pregnancy during a given period Number of live births during the sam...
8.Proportional Mortality Rate • is the proportion of all deaths attributed to the specific disease to total deaths • Is th...
9.Case Fatality Rate Number of deaths assigned to specific disease Number of cases of disease *100 Power of killing Usuall...
18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS24 Morbidity Indicators
• Morbidity Indicators: The frequency with which a disease appears in a population. • Reveal the burden of ill health in a...
1.Incidence rate : • The number of new events or new cases of a disease in a defined population, within a specified period...
Cont.Incidence rate : • Attack Rate: Number of new cases at risk developed specific disease during a specific time interva...
2.Prevalence • The total number of all individuals who have an attribute or disease at a particular time divided by popula...
Cont. Prevalence • PREVALENCE IS A PROPORTION • always expressed in percentage • can be determined from: Cross Sectional S...
other Morbidity Indicators 3. Notification rates : is calculated from the reporting to public authorities of certain disea...
18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS31 Disability Rates
Sullivan's index • Sullivan’s Index refers to “expectation of life free of disability”. • Life expectancy – duration of di...
Disability Adjusted Life Years. • DALYs: Disability Adjusted Life Years. • It is defined as the number of years of healthy...
Uses of DALYs • To assist health service priorities • To identify the disadvantaged groups • Measuring the results of heal...
Quality Adjusted Life Year • QALY is Quality Adjusted Life Year. • It is the most commonly used to measure the cost effect...
Years of potential life lost • Years of potential life lost (YPLL) or potential years of life lost through premature (PYLL...
18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS37 NUTRITIONAL STATUS INDICATORS
NUTRITIONAL STATUS INDICATORS • Nutritional Status is a positive health indicator. Newborns are measured for their: –Birth...
Continue Nutritional Indicators Newborns : are measured for their : i. Birth–weight ii. Length Head circumference . • The...
Cont. nutritional status • Underweight: weight for age < –2 standard deviations (SD) of the WHO Child Growth Standards med...
Cont. nutritional status • Growth Monitoring of children is done by measuring weight – for - age, height - for - age, weig...
18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS42 Health Care Delivery Indicators
Health Care Delivery Indicators • These indicators reflect the equity of distribution of health resources in different par...
CONT. Health Care Delivery Indicators • The WHO Joint Learning Initiative has established a threshold of 25 health workers...
18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS45 Utilization Rates
• the proportion of people in need of a service who actually receive it in a given period. • It depends on availability & ...
18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS47 Indicators of Quality of Life
Physical Quality of Life Index • Is an attempt to measure the quality of life or well- being of a country.  basic literac...
Human Development Index • Human Development Index – Longevity (life expectancy at birth) – Education (mean and expected ye...
18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS50 SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS
• These do not directly measure health but are important in interpreting health indicators. These are: (HE FLAGGD) – Housi...
Indicators of Social and Mental Health • These Include rates of suicide, homicide, other crime, road traffic accident, alc...
18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS53 HEALTH POLICY INDICATORS The single most important indicator of political commitment is allo...
18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS54 Thank you
Percentage of children receiving immunization is a type of A. Health care delivery indicator B. Socioeconomic indicator C....
Seventy percent of susceptible house hold contact of a child with measles develop this disease A. Case fatality rate B. Se...
Health Indictors in Sudan • Total population (2016) 39,579,000 • Life expectancy at birth m/f (years, 2016) 63/67 • Probab...
Mortality rate in Sudan • Neonatal mortality rate ( per 1000 live births) 29.8 ( both sexes) WHO 2017 • under 5 mortality ...
References • Park K. Textbook of preventive and social medicine. 21st ed. Jabalpur, India • health indicators IN SUDAN – W...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Health indicators lecture 2

19 views

Published on

health indicators

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Health indicators lecture 2

  1. 1. Prepared by DR. NAIF IZZATULLAH ABDULJABBAR MBBS MSc of public health HEALTH INDICATORS
  2. 2. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS2 Contents Objectives Introduction Indicators of Health Characteristics Uses Classification of Indicators of Health Health indictors in Sudan References
  3. 3. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS3 Objectives At the end of the session, participants should be able to Define and identify relevant health indicators Mention characteristics of good indicators Give examples of good indicators
  4. 4. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS4 Introduction Health is defined as “a state of complete physical, mental & social wellbeing, and not merely an absence of disease or infirmity” (WHO) This statement has been amplified to include the ability to lead a “socially and economically productive life”
  5. 5. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS5 Indicators of Health Health Indicator or index is a variable, susceptible to direct measurement, that reflects the state of health of persons in a community. a variable (its value changes) that measures (objective calculation of value)…
  6. 6. 1. Valid – they should actually measure that they are supposed to measure 2. Reliable – the results should be the same when measured by different people in similar circumstances 3. Sensitive – they should be sensitive to changes in the situation concerned 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS6
  7. 7. 4. Specific – they should reflect changes only in the situation concerned 5. Feasible – they should have the ability to obtain data when needed 6. Relevant – they should contribute to the understanding of the phenomenon of interest 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS7 Continue characteristic
  8. 8. Uses of Indicators of Health • Measurement the health of the community. • Description the health of the community. • Comparison the health of different communities. • To assess the health needs 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS8
  9. 9. Cont. Uses of Indicators of Health • To evaluate the health services • Planning and allocation of health resources. • Measurement of health successes. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS9
  10. 10. Classification of Indicators of Health • Mortality Indicators • Morbidity Indicators • Disability Rates • Nutritional Status or Nutritional Indicators • Health Care Delivery Indicators • Utilization Rates 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS10
  11. 11. Cont. Classification of Indicators of Health. • Indicators of Social And Mental Health • Environmental Indicators • Socio-economic Indicators • Health Policy Indicators • Indicators of Quality of Life • Other Indicators 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS11
  12. 12. Very important tricks • Rate: Numerator (a) is a part of denominator (b) and multiplier is 1000 or 10,000 or 100,000 • Ratio: Numerator (a) is not a part of denominator (b) and BOTH numerator and denominator are unrelated • Proportion: Numerator (a) is a part of denominator (b) and multiplier is 100 Proportion is always expressed in percentage (%) 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS12
  13. 13. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS13 Mortality Indicators
  14. 14. • It is defined as the number of deaths per 1000 population per year in a given community, usually the mid-year population • fair indicator of the comparative health of the people. • Useful in detecting the etiologic factor • CDR Sudan - 7.0 deaths/1,000 population (high but better than in developing countries) 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS14 1.Crude Death Rate
  15. 15. 2.Expectation of life refers to the number of years a person can expect to live. • Estimated for both sexes separately. • Good indicator of socioeconomic development • In Sudan :Male: 64 years • female: 66 years 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS15
  16. 16. 3.Infant mortality rate • The ratio of deaths under 1yr of age in a given year to the total number of live births in the same year, usually expressed as a rate per 1000 live births. • Sensitive indicator of availability, utilization &effectiveness of health care, particularly perinatal care. • Current IMR: Sudan - 40/1000 live birth 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS16
  17. 17. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS17
  18. 18. 4.Child Mortality Rate • The number of deaths at ages 1-4yrs in a given year, per 1000 children in that age group at the mid-point of the year. • Correlates with inadequate MCH services, malnutrition, low immunization coverage and environmental factors 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS18
  19. 19. 5.Under-5 Mortality Rate • no. of deaths occurring in the under-5 age group per 1000 live births. • U5 mortality rate reflects both infant and child mortality. • Current rate – 60/1000 live births (very high). 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS19
  20. 20. 6.Maternal Mortality Ratio • is the number of deaths arising during pregnancy or puerperal period per 100000 live births. • Accounts for the greatest number of deaths among women of reproductive age in developing countries. Current MMR – Sudan - 295/100000 live births (very high). 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS20
  21. 21. 7.Maternal Mortality Rate Number of deaths related to pregnancy during a given period Number of live births during the same period 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS21
  22. 22. 8.Proportional Mortality Rate • is the proportion of all deaths attributed to the specific disease to total deaths • Is the simplest meature of estimating the burden of a disease • CHD 35% (very high) of all deaths in developed world. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS22
  23. 23. 9.Case Fatality Rate Number of deaths assigned to specific disease Number of cases of disease *100 Power of killing Usually expressed in percentage Its is a proportion 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS23
  24. 24. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS24 Morbidity Indicators
  25. 25. • Morbidity Indicators: The frequency with which a disease appears in a population. • Reveal the burden of ill health in a community, but do not measure the subclinical states. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS25
  26. 26. 1.Incidence rate : • The number of new events or new cases of a disease in a defined population, within a specified period of time. *1000 • The incidence of Tuberculosis in Sudan is 120 per 100000 (very high). 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS26 Can be determined from: Cohort study Is the best measure of disease frequency
  27. 27. Cont.Incidence rate : • Attack Rate: Number of new cases at risk developed specific disease during a specific time interval Total population at risk during the same time interval 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS27 Secondary Attack Rate: Number of exposed people developing the disease a specified time period total number of people exposed the primary cases
  28. 28. 2.Prevalence • The total number of all individuals who have an attribute or disease at a particular time divided by population at risk of having attribute or disease at this point of time. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS28 : a specific point in time : a given time interval (can be used to measure the health needs of the community Reflects the chronicity of the disease.
  29. 29. Cont. Prevalence • PREVALENCE IS A PROPORTION • always expressed in percentage • can be determined from: Cross Sectional Study • Prevalence : The number of new + old cases. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS29
  30. 30. other Morbidity Indicators 3. Notification rates : is calculated from the reporting to public authorities of certain diseases. 4. Admission, Readmission and discharge rates. 5. Duration of stay in hospital – reflects the virulence and resistance developed by the etiological factor 6. Spells of sickness 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS30
  31. 31. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS31 Disability Rates
  32. 32. Sullivan's index • Sullivan’s Index refers to “expectation of life free of disability”. • Life expectancy – duration of disability 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS32 Health Adjusted Life Expectancy life expectancy at birth but includes an adjustment for time spent in poor health
  33. 33. Disability Adjusted Life Years. • DALYs: Disability Adjusted Life Years. • It is defined as the number of years of healthy life lost due to all causes whether from premature mortality or disability. • DALY = years of life lost(YLL) + years lost to disability(YLD) • It is the simplest and the most commonly used measure to find the burden of disease in a defined population 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS33
  34. 34. Uses of DALYs • To assist health service priorities • To identify the disadvantaged groups • Measuring the results of health interventions • Providing comparable measures for planning & evaluating programmes • One DALY is one productive lost year of healthy life 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS34
  35. 35. Quality Adjusted Life Year • QALY is Quality Adjusted Life Year. • It is the most commonly used to measure the cost effectiveness of health interventions . • It estimates the number of years of life added by a successful treatment or adjustment for quality of life. • Each year in perfect health is assigned a value of 1.0 down to a value of 0.0 for death. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS35
  36. 36. Years of potential life lost • Years of potential life lost (YPLL) or potential years of life lost through premature (PYLL). • It is an estimate of the average years a person would have lived if they had not died prematurely. • Reference age is generally 60 years 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS36
  37. 37. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS37 NUTRITIONAL STATUS INDICATORS
  38. 38. NUTRITIONAL STATUS INDICATORS • Nutritional Status is a positive health indicator. Newborns are measured for their: –Birth weight –Length –Head circumference 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS38
  39. 39. Continue Nutritional Indicators Newborns : are measured for their : i. Birth–weight ii. Length Head circumference . • They reflect the maternal nutrition status. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS39 Anthropometric measurements of pre-school children. i. Weight – measures acute malnutrition. ii. Height – measures chronic malnutrition. Mid-arm circumference - measures chronic malnutrition
  40. 40. Cont. nutritional status • Underweight: weight for age < –2 standard deviations (SD) of the WHO Child Growth Standards median • Stunting: height for age < –2 SD of the WHO Child Growth Standards median • Wasting: weight for height < –2 SD of the WHO Child Growth Standards median • Overweight: weight for height > +2 SD of the WHO Child Growth Standards median 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS40
  41. 41. Cont. nutritional status • Growth Monitoring of children is done by measuring weight – for - age, height - for - age, weight – for - height, head & chest circumference and mid-arm circumference. • In adults Underweight, Obesity and Anemia are generally considered reliable nutritional indicators. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS41
  42. 42. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS42 Health Care Delivery Indicators
  43. 43. Health Care Delivery Indicators • These indicators reflect the equity of distribution of health resources in different parts of the country and of the provision of health care. • Doctor-population Ratio • Nurse-population ratio • Population-bed Ratio • Health worker – population 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS43
  44. 44. CONT. Health Care Delivery Indicators • The WHO Joint Learning Initiative has established a threshold of 25 health workers (doctors, nurses and midwives) per 10,000 population, with a WHO endorsed lower threshold of 23 workers per 10,000. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS44
  45. 45. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS45 Utilization Rates
  46. 46. • the proportion of people in need of a service who actually receive it in a given period. • It depends on availability & accessibility of health services and the attitude of an individual towards health care system. E.g. 1. Proportion of infants who are fully immunized 2. Proportion of pregnant women who receive ANC 3. Percentage of population who adopt family planning 4. Bed occupancy 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS46
  47. 47. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS47 Indicators of Quality of Life
  48. 48. Physical Quality of Life Index • Is an attempt to measure the quality of life or well- being of a country.  basic literacy rate,  infant mortality,  life expectancy The result is placed on the 0 to 100 scale 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS48
  49. 49. Human Development Index • Human Development Index – Longevity (life expectancy at birth) – Education (mean and expected years of schooling) – Gross national income (GNI) per capita • The result is placed on the 0 to 1 scale 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS49
  50. 50. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS50 SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS
  51. 51. • These do not directly measure health but are important in interpreting health indicators. These are: (HE FLAGGD) – Housing – the number of persons per room – unemployment level – Literacy rates – Family zise – Availability Per capita “calorie” – GNI (gross national income) – Growth rate – Dependency ratio 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS51
  52. 52. Indicators of Social and Mental Health • These Include rates of suicide, homicide, other crime, road traffic accident, alcohol and substance abuse, domestic violence. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS52 Environmental Indicators The most important are those measuring the proportion of population having access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities.
  53. 53. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS53 HEALTH POLICY INDICATORS The single most important indicator of political commitment is allocation of adequate resources. The relevant indicators are Proportion of GNP(gross national product) spent on health services. Proportion of GNP spent on health related activities like water supply and sanitation & housing and nutrition.
  54. 54. 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS54 Thank you
  55. 55. Percentage of children receiving immunization is a type of A. Health care delivery indicator B. Socioeconomic indicator C. Health policy indicator D. Health service utilization indicator The following indicates are used for measuring disability except A. Sullivan's index B. DALYS C. PQLI Life expectancy at birth is A. A morbidity indicator B. Mortality indicator 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS55 Test your knowledge
  56. 56. Seventy percent of susceptible house hold contact of a child with measles develop this disease A. Case fatality rate B. Secondary attack rate Number of attack of sickness and absenteeism from work is a type of A. Morbidity indicator B. Mortality indicator Population at risk is used as denominator in calculation of A. Incidence B. Prevalence 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS56 Con.Test your knowledge
  57. 57. Health Indictors in Sudan • Total population (2016) 39,579,000 • Life expectancy at birth m/f (years, 2016) 63/67 • Probability of dying under five (per 1 000 live births, 2017) 63 • Probability of dying between 15 and 60 years m/f (per 1 000 population, 2016) 253/195 • Total expenditure on health as % of GDP (2014) 8.4 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS57
  58. 58. Mortality rate in Sudan • Neonatal mortality rate ( per 1000 live births) 29.8 ( both sexes) WHO 2017 • under 5 mortality rate ( per 1000 live births) : 63.2( both sexes) WHO 2017 • Maternal mortality ratio( per 100000 live births) : 311 WHO 20175 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS58
  59. 59. References • Park K. Textbook of preventive and social medicine. 21st ed. Jabalpur, India • health indicators IN SUDAN – WHO https://apps.who.int/gho/data/node.cco.ki- SDN?lang=en • Lecture notes 18/04/1442HEALTH INDICATORS59

×