EL PELIGRO DE LAS REDES SOCIALES NAYELY JULIANA VALVERDE MATOS
¿QUE TANTO AFECTA LAS REDES SOCIALES ?  PUEDEN SER ADICTIVOS Y QUIERES PASAR MAS TIEMPO EN ELLOS. EL 20% DE LAS PERSONAS...
 PUEDEN BAJAR EL AUTOESTIMA CON COMENTARIOS, ETC. PERJUDICAN TUS HABILIDADES POR QUE MUESTRA UNA DISMINUCIÓN EN SU CAPAC...
 NOS HACEN EGOCÉNTRICOS Y FALSOS TE HACEN INSENSIBLES TE HACEN ASOCIALES TE HACEN SENTIR MENOS
•HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/WATCH?V=D1MCXK2 GQU4
