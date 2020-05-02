Successfully reported this slideshow.
Habilidades sociales
  1. 1. Hecho por: Nayeli magdiel Solorio vargas Habilidades sociales
  2. 2. El poseer estas capacidades evita la ansiedad en situaciones difíciles o novedosas, además facilitan la comunicación y la resolución de problemas, permitiendo entablar lazos Facilitan la relación con los otros, practicando los propios derechos y respetando los de los demás.
  3. 3. Importancia del manejo de habilidades sociales
  4. 4. Tener en cuenta los intereses y sentimientos ajenos. Mantener relaciones interpersonales satisfactorias que facilitarán la autoestima Comunicarnos con los demás de manera satisfactoria. Conseguir que las otras personas no nos impidan lograr nuestros objetivos, incrementando nuestra calidad de vida. Obtener lo que queremos
  5. 5. Sinceridad frente a sí mismo y frente a los demás Empatía para poder sintonizar con los puntos de vista, vivencias, problemas y perspectivas de los otros. Capacidad de escucha y diálogo Tolerancia y flexibilidad HABILIDADES SOCIALES BASICAS Confianza en las capacidades de los otros
  6. 6. • A ser recíprocos; ocurre cuando nos damos cuenta de la importancia entre lo que se da y lo que se recibe. • A adaptar roles; aprendemos a asumir el rol que corresponde en la interacción, la empatía, la toma de perspectivas al ponernos en el lugar del otro. • Autocontrol y regulación de la conducta; en función de la evaluación que los otros hacen de uno. • Aprendizaje del rol sexual; se desarrollan los criterios morales al respecto. ¿QUÉ APRENDEMOS CON LAS HABILIDADES SOCIALES?
  7. 7. Consiste en encontrar una conducta adecuada para resolver un problema, ya que la vivencia del hombre es tener que elegir a cada momento, todos los días de su vida, y tener que renunciar a aquello que no elige. TOMA DE DECISIONES
  8. 8. EMPATIA Esta habilidad nos permite comprender cómo se sienten los otros, sentir compasión por ellas, solidarizarnos con sus sentimientos y vivencias. ASERTIVIDA D Nos permite establecer límites en nuestras relaciones, que sean respetados por los demás, evitando que os invadan y abusen de nosotros. SABER ESCUCHAR Significa escuchar realmente al otro y no sólo oírlo, esperando a que la otra persona termine de expresar su idea o sentimientos.
  9. 9. PASOS PARA TOMR DECISIONE S
  10. 10. Además es un sistema complejo , que tiene como principal objetivo garantizar una coexistencia armónica y una voluntadde convivencia pacifica entre personas y grupos de orígenes culturales diversos que habitan en un mismo espacio. La cultura es un conjunto de rasgos distintos: espirituales, materiales, intelectuales, morales y afectivos.
  11. 11. •1._ Definir el problema. •2._ Buscar alternativas. •3._ Valorar las consecuencias de cada alternativa. •4._Elegir la mejor alternativa escogida •6._ Comprobar si los resultados son satisfactorios
  12. 12. ¿Cómo APRENDER A TOMAR DESICIONES?
  13. 13. Evaluar la decisión tomada considerando los riesgos que conlleva. Ser capaces de reconocer e identificar nuestros sentimientos. Tener la suficiente información sobre los hechos o temas. Considerar que sean producto de nuestra propia autodeterminación .

