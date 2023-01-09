Overview of India.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 09, 2023
Jan. 09, 2023
Real Estate

Key IT Corridors In India: Learn about India’s main IT clusters. Residential property demand is being fueled by India’s growing IT hub population, particularly in Tier 1 cities. Property prices have been rising steadily across all locations, which is a sign of growth.

India is presently regarded as one of the world’s top IT locations. One of the first nations to gain from the early 1990s trend of IT outsourcing was this one. The IT sector is expected to generate 227 billion in sales in FY 2022. Additionally, it is transitioning from low-end outsourcing procedures to high-end analytical roles. Therefore, this is a good moment to examine several important IT corridors that have come to represent our sector.

Are You Looking 2BHK Flat For Sale In Kharghar?

Real Estate
  1. 1. Overview Of India's Key IT Corridors & The Most Expensive IT Hubs Learn about India's main IT clusters. Residential property demand is being fueled by India's growing IT hub population, particularly in Tier 1 cities. Property prices have been rising steadily across all locations, which is a sign of growth. India is presently regarded as one of the world's top IT locations. One of the first nations to gain from the early 1990s trend of IT outsourcing was this one. The IT sector is expected to generate 227 billion in sales in FY 2022. Additionally, it is transitioning from low-end outsourcing procedures to high-end analytical roles. Therefore, this is a good moment to examine several important IT corridors that have come to represent our sector. Important IT Hubs in India The main metropolises of India, some of which are quickly becoming into major worldwide IT centres, are included below along with the country's major IT hubs. Are You Looking 2BHK Flat For Sale In Kharghar? Bangalore is the country's top IT hub. Bangalore, often known as Bengaluru, is one of the preeminent Indian IT centres. Bangalore has Whitefield and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor. Due to its excellent road infrastructure, established residential catchments nearby, and cutting-edge infrastructure, such as a signal-free corridor, ORR is one of the most costly and significant IT clusters in India.
  2. 2. Given its length, the ORR territory is divided into three distinct regions. The ORR North region close to Hebbal comes first. Next is ORR East, which includes Marathahalli and the vicinity of KR Puram. The third is ORR South, a neighbourhood close to Marathahalli-Hosur Road. One of the priciest regions is the ORR North Hebbal neighbourhood, where prices per square foot vary from Rs 6,400 to Rs 10,500. Electronic City Tech Park, Brigade Tech Park, Embassy Tech Park, Bagmane Tech Park, International Tech Park, Global Village Tech Park, RMZ Infinity, Manyata Embassy Business Park, Mind Comp Tech Park, Kirloskar Business Park, and others are a few of Bangalore's well-known IT centres in India. Other than the ORR, the following locations have become more well-known as a result of Bangalore's presence of IT hubs: Locality Near IT Park Avg Price Per Square.feet for Sale Electronic City Phase 1 Rs 3,400 - Rs 5,800 Electronic City Phase 2 Rs 3,200 - Rs 6,300 Whitefield Rs 4,600 - Rs 8,000 C V Raman Nagar Rs 4,100 - Rs 7,000 Old Madras Road Rs 4,200 - Rs 7,000 Bellary Road Rs 4,800 - Rs 8,300 Thanisandra Rs. 4,600 - Rs 7,500 Delhi NCR: IT Hubs Showing Consistent Growth Another significant Indian IT hotspot is the Delhi NCR area. Gurgaon is home to some of the most well- known IT centres, including Cyber City and Sohna Road. Among the parks in Noida are IHDP Business Park, DLF IT Park, and Software Technology Parks in India. There are several IT companies in both Noida and Gurgaon. The most costly market, where rents are rising, is DLF Cyber City. DLF Cyber City, Unitech Cyber Park, Ascendas OneHub Gurgaon, Global Business Park, DLF IT Park - Noida, Software Technology Parks of India, Logix Infotech Park, and IHDP Business Park are a few of the significant IT hubs in India in the Delhi NCR area.
  3. 3. Locality Near IT Park Avg Price for Sale in per sq.ft Dwarka, Delhi Rs 6,500 - Rs 10,400 Vasant Kunj, New Delhi Rs 8,600 - Rs 13,500 Saket, New Delhi Rs 12,800 - Rs 19,200 Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi Rs 10,600 - Rs 17,400 DLF City Phase 1, Gurgaon Rs 12,800 - Rs 20,200 DLF City Phase 2, Gurgaon Rs 13,200 - Rs 21,700 Sushant Lok 1, Gurgaon Rs 11,600 - Rs 18,700 Golf Course Road, Gurgaon Rs 12,100 - Rs 20,900 Noida Greater Noida Expressway, Noida Rs 5,500 - Rs 9,400 Sector 29, Noida Rs 5,200 - Rs 8,400 Sector 143, Noida Rs 4,100 - Rs 6,500 Sector 76, Noida Rs 4,800 - Rs 6,200 Mumbai - Home to India's Most Expensive IT Hubs One of the priciest IT hotspots in India is the western suburban corridor of Mumbai. The opening of the metro line has also improved connectivity in this corridor, which has led to a sharp increase in rentals of over 10-12% annually. Thane and Navi Mumbai are two other IT corridors, with patchy supply across the Eastern Suburbs. Among the important Indian IT centres in the Mumbai area are Premier IT Park, Hiranandani Business Park, BSEL Technology — Navi Mumbai, Equinox Business Park, Technopolis Knowledge Park, Fourth Dimension, Spectrum, Raheja Plaza, and Ivory Towers. The following locations and regions have become more well-known as a result of the existence of IT hubs: Localities Near IT Park Average Sale Price in per sq.ft Andheri Rs 14,100 - Rs 24,700
  4. 4. Andheri West Rs 18,500 - Rs 29,400 Malad Rs 9,700 - Rs 16,500 Goregaon East Rs 11,400 - Rs 19,000 Goregaon West Rs 14,400 - Rs 23,300 Vashi, Navi Mumbai Rs 11,300 - Rs 19,400 Kurla West, Mumbai Rs 12,200- Rs 19,900 Hyderabad: India's Upcoming IT Hub Hyderabad, which is home to some of India's most well-known IT centres, is the country's second major IT destination after Bengaluru. Due to its strong ecology, high-quality Grade-A office spaces, spacious floor plans, and presence of a blend of Non-IT, STPI, and SEZ spaces, Hitech City is Hyderabad's most costly IT centre and has remained the most sought-after site for IT/ ITeS enterprises. Numerous renewals as well as low vacancy rates have been seen because to the poor supply and high demand. Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, and Raidurg are three other important IT corridors for Hyderabad. Raheja Mindspace, IT Park, Cyber Pearl, DLF IT SEZ, Advance Business Hub, The'V'IT Park, CyberTowers, Kohinoor IT Park, WaveRock SEZ, Laxmi CyberCity, RMZ Futura IT Park, and Hardware Park are a few of Hyderabad's main IT centres. The following residential areas are growing in prominence near these IT parks: Localities Near IT Park Average Sale Price in per sq.ft Hitech City Rs 6,900 - Rs 11,000 Gachibowli Rs 7,000 - Rs 10,300 Madhapur Rs 5,400 - Rs 9,600 Banjara Hills Rs 9,600 - Rs 17,000 Nanakramguda Rs 6,700 - Rs 10,800 Uppal Rs 4,500 - Rs 7,600 Whitefields Rs 6,100 - Rs 11,000
  5. 5. Jubilee Hills Rs 11,600 - Rs 20,500 Kukatpally Rs 5,200 - Rs 9,100 India's Future IT Hub: Kolkata The "city of pleasure" is now a part of India's network of IT clusters. Sector 5's neighbourhoods in Salt Lake City are among the best places to live. One of the city's first constructed IT corridors, it is home to various Indian and MNC IT enterprises in Grade A & B buildings. Office buildings with medium to large floor plates may be found along this route, which is near to the central business districts. These elements, in addition to the availability of high-quality Grade A office space, lead to a high level of demand from office tenants. Kolkata also has an IT corridor called Rajarhat New Town. DLF IT Park - Kolkata, Infinity Infotech Parks Limited, Millennium City IT Park - Salt Lake, and DLF IT Park 2, Rajaharat are a few of the important Indian IT hubs located in Kolkata city. The following residential neighbourhoods are becoming more popular and in demand as a result of their closeness to these IT parks: Localities Near IT Park Average Sale Price in per sq.ft Salt Lake City Rs 6,000 - Rs 9,900 Salt Lake City Sector 5 Rs 6,300 - Rs 10,600 New Town Rs 3,900 - Rs 6,600 Action Area 1 Rs 4,500 - Rs 6,700 Action Area 2 Rs 4,200 - Rs 7,300 Action Area 3 Rs 4,000 - Rs 6,600 Rajarhat Rs 3,500 - Rs 6,100 E M Bypass Rs 5,700 - Rs 9,700 Chennai: India's Promising IT Hub There are various IT clusters in Chennai. The IT sector has the most traction at the OMR pre-toll location. Grade A buildings with convenient access to the city centre make up this IT corridor. Being close to a strong social infrastructure also contributes to its continued popularity as a site for big MNC companies.
  6. 6. DLF Cyber City - Manapakkam, Embassy Splendid Techzone, TIDEL IT park, Gateway Office Parks, Ramanujan IT City - TRIL, Raheja Commerzone, RMZ Millenia - Perungudi, Brigade WTC World Trade Centre, Kosmo One - Ambattur, and Pacifica Tech Park - Navalur are a few of the important Indian IT hubs in the city of Chennai. The following residential neighbourhoods are becoming more popular and in demand as a result of their closeness to these IT parks: Localities Near IT Park Average Sale Price in per sq.ft Adyar Rs 12,300 - Rs 21,500 Besant Nagar Rs 2,200 - Rs 18,100 Manapakkam Rs 5,400 - Rs 7,600 Thoraipakkam Rs 5,200 - Rs 8,000 Navalur Rs 3,900 - Rs 6,100 Porur Rs 4,600- Rs 7,300 Ambattur Rs 4,100 - Rs 6,600 Perungalathur Rs 4,000- Rs 6,800 Pallavaram Rs 4,300- Rs 7,300 Perungudi Rs 5,800 - Rs 8,700 Pune: India's Up-and-Coming IT Hub Pune City is one of India's main IT centres and has a significant presence. The most costly IT corridor in the city is Kharadi-Hadapsar. Excellent connection and close proximity to social infrastructure have been this corridor's main motivators, solidifying it as a top destination. Rent rise in this area is being driven by a strong demand trend. In addition, Hinjewadi has been a popular IT location because to government initiatives to foster campus growth and its comparatively reasonable rates. Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, EON Free Zone IT Park, Pune IT Park, Cyber City IT Park, Cerebrum IT Park, SP Infocity IT Park, World Trade Center - Pune, Weikfield IT Citi Info Park, Talawade IT Park, Giga Space Tech Park, and ICC Tech Park are just a few of the significant Indian IT hubs in the Pune area. The following
  Final Thoughts on India's Major IT Hubs The main factor influencing the growth of India's IT centres has been the quantity of talent in big cities. IT occupiers place equal attention on the availability of high-quality real estate and support infrastructure. However, in the upcoming years, IT occupiers will also find some Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities' talent and infrastructure to be appealing. They will be further motivated by the reasonable real estate prices in such cities. The aforementioned page provides a list of the country's main IT centres as well as a suggestion of some of the nearby areas that are in high demand. However, there are a number of new areas close to the ones described above that are progressively growing.

