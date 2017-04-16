PRESENTED BY: NAYAKOTI VENKATESH 13Q91A04A6 DEPT OF ECE MRCE UNDER GUIDENCE OF: MR. K.RAJESHWAR ASST.PROFESSOR DEPT OF ECE...
 "Smart dust" devices are tiny wireless microelectromechanical sensors (MEMS) that can detect everything from light to vi...
 It’s not small grains of sand or dirt but similarly sized particles that have a brain.  They Transmits information like...
 Smart Dust is a network of ‘motes’, identical or similar tiny computers consisting of four miniaturized components:  Am...
•Digital circuitry •MEMS technology •RF-Wireless Communication
 Micro electronic integrated circuits can be thought of as the “brains” of a system.  Because MEMS devices are manufactu...
 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) is the integration of mechanical elements, sensors, actuators, and electronics o...
•A wireless communication system is required for sending and receiving data with data transfer rate of 1 Kbps. •The device...
• Accelerometer containing Smart Dust • MEMS microphones in portable devices • Monitor speed and Volume of traffic to avoi...
• The motes used for defense purpose of consists of magnetometer, a vibration sensor and a GPS receiver. • Spread on the b...
Circulatory Net • Enter human bodies and check for physiological problems. • Relay information about cancerous cells. •Doc...
• In Environment Conservation. • Detect hazardous chemical and biological agents. • Monitoring nature of animals. • Measur...
• Relative high power consumption. • Hence can be used only for a short duration of time. • Components like active beam-st...
• ‘Smart dust’ is receiving huge investment around the world and it could be used to create a safer and more efficient foo...
• Large Scale Processing & Distribution. • To bring multi-hop network topology. • Data Fusion. • Autonomous Network Config...
• Many ongoing researchers on the Smart Dust Project are working on to make the size of the present latest generation mote...
Smart dust using mems
Smart dust using mems
  • Motes can also be categorised based on how they work:
    (A) Data collection
    • Wake up shortly to collect and transmit sensor data
    • Remain in sleep phase the rest of the time
    (B) Event detection
    • Monitoring their surroundings for random and ephemeral events all the
    time
    • Wake up/Sleep procedure not applicable
    • Motes can be shut down only partially while monitoring for events
  • Monitor speed and Volume of traffic

    to avoid recurring traffic
    jams
    Commercial Application in IT Sector • Inkjet printers, which use piezoelectrics or thermal bubble ejection to deposit ink on paper.  • Accelerometers in modern cars for a large number of purposes including airbag deployment in collisions.  • MEMS microphones in portable devices, e.g., mobile phones, head sets and laptops. • Optical switching technology, which is used for switching technology and alignment for data communications  • Fluid acceleration such as for micro-cooling.
  • Relay information about cancerous cells
    Enter human bodies and check for physiological problems
  • ->To detect earthquakes, forest fires, etc.


    ->Used in street lights, etc to conserve Energy
    ->Also to keep the check on the carbon dioxide emission.
    ->Also help in building energy efficient buildings.

  • It is difficult to fit all these devices in a small Smart Dust both size wise and Energy wise.

    With devices so small, batteries present a massive addition of weight.

    Relatively high power consumption .
    Thus can be used only for a short duration burst-mode communication.
    Components like active beam-steering mechanism makes the design of the dust mote more complicated.
  • Design of multi hop network
    Autonomous network configuration
    Data Fusion
    Network Decision making
    Large Scale Distribu

    The missions considered in this project involve autonomous sensors that might be deployed from a helicopter over a battlefield or from a space probe over a planetary surface. Once deployed, the sensor network must operate autonomously using an ad-hoc wireless infrastructure as sensors are deployed or destroyed or the network is damaged or compromised and then repaired. Appropriate algorithms and protocols must be developed to facilitate automatic, quasi-optimal configuration of sensor applications in response to network damage and repair and without requiring external management intervention.
  • There are many ongoing researches on Smart Dust, the main purpose will to make mote as small as possible and to make it available at a low price.

    Soon we will see smart dust being used in varied application from all spans of life!

    ×