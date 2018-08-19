Synnopsis :

Practical Computing for Biologists To help with the increasingly large data sets that many scientists deal with, this book illustrates how to use many freely available computing tools to work more powerfully and effectively. The book was born out of the authors experiences developing tools for their research and to fix other biologist s computational problems. Full description



Author : Steven H. D. Haddock

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Steven H. D. Haddock ( 5✮ )

Link Download : http://bit.ly/2L6kum5

