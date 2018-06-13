-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
In 1928, El Hajj Sharif Abdul Ali, known to the world as Noble Drew Ali, attended the Pan-American Conference in Havana, Cuba. At said conference, also attended by the not-invited Secretary of State for the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, our Prophet received from the nations of America the mandate recognizing the Moor s claim to the Americas, and simultaneously, the expiration of the European mandate to occupy Moorish lands in the Western Hemisphere.
Author : Noble Prophet Drew Ali
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Noble Prophet Drew Ali ( 6✮ )
Link Download : http://trial.ebookmarket.pro/?book=1502589095
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment