In 1928, El Hajj Sharif Abdul Ali, known to the world as Noble Drew Ali, attended the Pan-American Conference in Havana, Cuba. At said conference, also attended by the not-invited Secretary of State for the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, our Prophet received from the nations of America the mandate recognizing the Moor s claim to the Americas, and simultaneously, the expiration of the European mandate to occupy Moorish lands in the Western Hemisphere.



