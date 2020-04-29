Nawar acupuncuter

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Presentation Content  Carpal tunnel syndrome  Treating Peripheral Neuropathy with Acupuncture  Bells palsy with Acupunc...
General Defintion for CTS  Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) is one of the most common job-related injuries and is responsible...
Acupuncture is extremely effective at treating carpal tunnel syndrome; eliminating the need for surgery or the use of ant...
What is Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?  The carpal tunnel is a narrow passageway in the wrist made up of ligaments and bones.  ...
 The median nerve controls sensations to the palm side of the thumb and fingers, as well as impulses to some small muscle...
The Symptoms Often First Appear During the Night.  As symptoms worsen, people might feel pain, weakness, or numbness in t...
Diagnosis And Treatment of CTS with Acupuncture  From an Oriental medicine perspective CTS is seen as a disruption of th...
 As well as reducing the swelling, inflammation and pain in the wrist, acupuncture addresses any headaches, neck pain, sh...
Treating Peripheral Neuropathy with Acupuncture  What is Peripheral Neuropathy? Peripheral neuropathy describes damage to...
 In most cases, peripheral neuropathy is secondary to conditions including  Diabetes, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, scler...
Symptoms Of Peripheral Neuropathy May include: Numbness or insensitivity to pain or temperature A tingling, burning, or ...
How Can Acupuncture Treat Peripheral Neuropathy?  Traditional Chinese medicine teaches that Peripheral neuropathy is due ...
 By improving the circulation, the nerve tissues of the affected area can be nourished to repair the nerve functions and ...
 In addition to acupuncture, other methods such as transcutaneous electronic nerve stimulation (TENS), which uses small a...
Bell's palsy  Bell's palsy is a form of facial paralysis resulting from damage to the VII (facial) cranial nerve.  This ...
 In addition to one-sided facial paralysis with possible inability to close the eye, symptoms of Bell's palsy may include...
 In Western medicine, recent studies have shown that steroids are probably effective and that the drug acyclovir combined...
 The prognosis for Bell's palsy is generally very good.  With the Western Medicine approach of drug treatment, most pati...
 Treatment started with a week of the event, can improve the symptoms with 6 visits with complete recovery and normal fac...
Bells palsy with Acupuncture Therapy  Treatment of Bell's palsy According to some specialists, acupuncture gets amazing r...
 This type of acupuncture stops pain, relieves facial paralysis, restores the feeling through nerve endings, stops drooli...
 Bell's Palsy is the most common disease of the facial nerve. It is presumably due to an inflammatory reaction in or arou...
 Treatment, as with this patient, may include numerous diagnostic procedures, different classes of medications, lifestyle...
Acupuncture Helps Restless Legs Syndrome  Restless legs syndrome is a medical condition that produces an irresistible imp...
 One thing that does not vary, giving this syndrome its name, is the inescapable desire to put the legs in motion to alle...
 Often patients cannot achieve a full night’s rest, even if asleep, due to 'nighttime twitching.'  This is the involunta...
 The German doctor, Theodore Wittmaack, who originally diagnosed this condition back in 1861, called it anxietas tibiarum...
 Anytime a person is at rest for too long, pain may arise. According to the philosophy of acupuncture and Oriental medici...
 The treatment for restless legs syndrome İs applaying acoording to acoponcaturest choiese  One example is tui na, a Chi...
 The goal of this massage technique is to strengthen the flow of Qi which, in turn, strengthens blood circulation in the ...
 Acupuncture and Oriental medicine can treat the physical and emotional distress associated with restless legs syndrome ...
Boost the Brain Power with Acupuncture Acupuncture and oriental medicine can help improve mind power through a therapeutic...
 According to acupuncture and Oriental medicine the spirit (Shen) embodies consciousness, emotions and thought.  Shen in...
 A healthy mind involves harmony between the brain (Sea of Marrow) and the spirit (Shen).  Disharmony of the mind often ...
 Good nutrition can help increase mind power.  Appropriate foods boost brain function by providing essential nutrients l...
Acupuncture Improves Memory and Learning Capacity  The Spleen, Kidney and Heart organ systems all influence intellect.  ...
 The Heart organ system influences long-term memory and recall and is damaged by emotional and chemical over-stimulation....
 According to a neurosciennce published study acupuncture can significantly improve learning and memory capacity that has...
 In the study, the effects of the acupuncture treatments were measured with a passive avoidance test, an active avoidance...
 Keep the mind active and challenged.  Brain function decreases with age.  Studies show that cognitive exercise can imp...
Mental Clarity Boost  Feeling a little foggy?  Having trouble concentrating?  Massage acupuncture point Du 20 for some ...
Refrense  https://www.acufinder.com/  https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F %2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3Do...
Nawar acupuncuter
Nawar acupuncuter
Nawar acupuncuter
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nawar acupuncuter

15 views

Published on

Treatment with acupuncture for some neurological issues

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nawar acupuncuter

  1. 1. Presentation Content  Carpal tunnel syndrome  Treating Peripheral Neuropathy with Acupuncture  Bells palsy with Acupuncture Therapy  Acupuncture Helps Restless Legs Syndrome  Boost the Brain Power with Acupuncture  Mental Clarity Boost Nawar Imad Ahmed Student in the physiology department M.A.
  2. 2. General Defintion for CTS  Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) is one of the most common job-related injuries and is responsible for the highest number of days lost among all work related injuries.  It is the reason for over two million visits to physicians' offices and approximately 465,000 carpal tunnel release operations each year,  making it the most frequent surgery of the hand and wrist.
  3. 3. Acupuncture is extremely effective at treating carpal tunnel syndrome; eliminating the need for surgery or the use of anti-inflammatory drugs or corticosteroids. In fact, one of the most common reasons that people get acupuncture is for repetitive stress injuries, including carpal tunnel syndrome. Recent studies even suggest that acupuncture may be more effective than corticosteroids when it comes to treating CTS.
  4. 4. What is Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?  The carpal tunnel is a narrow passageway in the wrist made up of ligaments and bones.  The median nerve and the tendons that connect the fingers to the muscles of the forearm pass through this tightly spaced tunnel.  CT S, also known as median nerve entrapment, occurs when swelling or irritation of the nerve or tendons in the carpal tunnel results in pressure on the median nerve.
  5. 5.  The median nerve controls sensations to the palm side of the thumb and fingers, as well as impulses to some small muscles in the hand that allow the fingers and thumb to move.  Symptoms usually start gradually, with frequent burning, tingling, or numbness in the palm of the hand and the fingers, especially the thumb, index and middle fingers.
  6. 6. The Symptoms Often First Appear During the Night.  As symptoms worsen, people might feel pain, weakness, or numbness in the hand and wrist, radiating up the arm during the day.  Decreased grip strength may make it difficult to form a fist, grasp small objects, or perform other manual tasks.  If not properly treated, CTS can cause irreversible nerve damage and permanent deterioration of muscle tissue.
  7. 7. Diagnosis And Treatment of CTS with Acupuncture  From an Oriental medicine perspective CTS is seen as a disruption of the flow of Qi and Blood within the area and associated with Cold, Dampness or Wind penetrating the muscles and sinews of the wrist. Acupuncture points, stretching exercises, herbal remedies and nutritional supplements are chosen to treat accordingly.
  8. 8.  As well as reducing the swelling, inflammation and pain in the wrist, acupuncture addresses any headaches, neck pain, shoulder stiffness and sleeping problems that often accompany this condition.  Treatment may also take into account any underlying conditions that contribute to the development of CTS including obesity, rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid problems, diabetes, hormonal changes of pregnancy and menopause.
  9. 9. Treating Peripheral Neuropathy with Acupuncture  What is Peripheral Neuropathy? Peripheral neuropathy describes damage to the peripheral nervous system, which transmits information from the brain and spinal cord to every other part of the body.
  10. 10.  In most cases, peripheral neuropathy is secondary to conditions including  Diabetes, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, scleroderma, alcoholism, nutritional deficiencies, AIDS, or poisoning from heavy metals, chemotherapy, or various drugs.
  11. 11. Symptoms Of Peripheral Neuropathy May include: Numbness or insensitivity to pain or temperature A tingling, burning, or prickling sensation sharp, burning pain or cramps extreme sensitivity to touch, even a light touch loss of balance and coordination muscle weakness muscle wasting paralysis
  12. 12. How Can Acupuncture Treat Peripheral Neuropathy?  Traditional Chinese medicine teaches that Peripheral neuropathy is due to dampness moving to the limbs, where it obstructs the flow of Qi (energy) and Blood within them.  The treatment is twofold, to treat the underlying factor that is causing this dampness to accumulate and to directly facilitate the circulation of Qi and Blood in the affected area.
  13. 13.  By improving the circulation, the nerve tissues of the affected area can be nourished to repair the nerve functions and reduce pain.  Peripheral neuropathy is a symptom for many different patterns of disharmony within the body.  Oriental Medicine aims to treat each individual uniquely depending on what caused the neuropathy and how it manifests.
  14. 14.  In addition to acupuncture, other methods such as transcutaneous electronic nerve stimulation (TENS), which uses small amounts of electricity to block pain signals, cutaneous acupuncture, herbal and physical therapy may be combined to achieve faster results.
  15. 15. Bell's palsy  Bell's palsy is a form of facial paralysis resulting from damage to the VII (facial) cranial nerve.  This nerve disorder afflicts approximately 40,000 Americans each year.  It can strike almost anyone at any age; however, it disproportionately attacks pregnant women and people who have diabetes, influenza, a cold, or some other upper respiratory ailment.
  16. 16.  In addition to one-sided facial paralysis with possible inability to close the eye, symptoms of Bell's palsy may include pain, tearing, drooling, hypersensitivity to sound in the affected ear, and impairment of taste.  The common cold sore virus, herpes simplex virus (HSV), and other herpes viruses are the likely cause of many cases of Bell's palsy.
  17. 17.  In Western medicine, recent studies have shown that steroids are probably effective and that the drug acyclovir combined with prednisone is possibly effective in improving facial function.  This is now the protocol of choice for Western doctors.  Other treatments are usually aimed at protecting the eye from drying at nighttime.  Some physicians may prescribe a corticosteroid drug to help reduce inflammation and an analgesic to relieve pain.
  18. 18.  The prognosis for Bell's palsy is generally very good.  With the Western Medicine approach of drug treatment, most patients begin to get significantly better within 3-4 weeks, and about 80 percent recover completely within 3 months.  For some, however, the symptoms may last longer.  In a few cases, the symptoms may never completely disappear. The odds with electrostim-acupuncture are much higher.
  19. 19.  Treatment started with a week of the event, can improve the symptoms with 6 visits with complete recovery and normal facial symmetry within 12 -14 visits.  The longer a person goes without treatment, the longer the recovery time.
  20. 20. Bells palsy with Acupuncture Therapy  Treatment of Bell's palsy According to some specialists, acupuncture gets amazing results.  The protocol option is acupuncture electrical stimulation.  This effectively stimulates facial nerves at a deeper level than TENS, electric pads or antivirals alone.  It has been found that around 12 to 14 treatments are needed to restore the face to a regular look and feel.
  21. 21.  This type of acupuncture stops pain, relieves facial paralysis, restores the feeling through nerve endings, stops drooling, tears and helps close the eye again.  It has been observed that this protocol naturally restores the face to normal in one third of the time for any other treatment for this disorder.
  22. 22.  Bell's Palsy is the most common disease of the facial nerve. It is presumably due to an inflammatory reaction in or around the facial nerve near the stylomastoid foramen.  According to Liu (1995), when acupuncture was initiated within three days postonset in 684 cases of facial nerve paralysis, 100 percent of the patients were cured or there was a marked improvement  Other studies (Gao, Chen, 1991) revealed that 80% of cases that were treated at more than 2 months post-onset, and 83 percent of severe cases, were cured or had excellent effect .
  23. 23.  Treatment, as with this patient, may include numerous diagnostic procedures, different classes of medications, lifestyle alterations, and still, continued suffering.  Acupuncture may often lead to significant clinical improvement  Acupuncture points used in this protocol include Stomach 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 Bitong, Large Intestine 19, 20, Small intestine 18, Gall Bladder 14, 20, YuYao, San Jiao 17, Du 26, Du 20, Urinary Bladder 2, JiaChengJiang, Yintang, TaiYang, Stomach 36, Gall Bladder 34, Liver 3, Large Intestine 4, Lung 7, San Jiao 5 and Spleen 6.
  24. 24. Acupuncture Helps Restless Legs Syndrome  Restless legs syndrome is a medical condition that produces an irresistible impulse to move the legs due to intense, uncomfortable sensations.  The specific types of sensations can vary with each patient.  The feeling can be described as achy, prickly, pins and needles, and sometimes no words can describe what the patient feels.
  25. 25.  One thing that does not vary, giving this syndrome its name, is the inescapable desire to put the legs in motion to alleviate the discomfort.  Usually the condition acts up when the person is at rest, making relaxation and sleep very difficult.  Bedtime is an especially challenging time for sufferers of restless legs syndrome, as the only relief from the pain is to move the legs.
  26. 26.  Often patients cannot achieve a full night’s rest, even if asleep, due to 'nighttime twitching.'  This is the involuntary movement of body parts, especially the legs, during sleep.  It can disrupt and decrease the quality of sleep.  Additionally, there may be anxiety, anger or depression over the disruption in sleep and lifestyle.  Secondary problems involving sleep deprivation, insomnia, fatigue, depression and anxiety often occur as well.
  27. 27.  The German doctor, Theodore Wittmaack, who originally diagnosed this condition back in 1861, called it anxietas tibiarum.  This translates as anxiety of the lower leg muscles (the tibialis).  This is an apt description of the condition because daily activities such as watching a movie, sitting down for a meal or traveling can trigger restless legs syndrome.
  28. 28.  Anytime a person is at rest for too long, pain may arise. According to the philosophy of acupuncture and Oriental medicine, one reason why restless legs  Syndrome occurs is because there are long-standing obstructions in the meridians of the lower legs.  Meridians are invisible pathways on which Qi travels throughout the body.  Qi is the basis and essential energy required by the body to sustain all life activities.
  29. 29.  The treatment for restless legs syndrome İs applaying acoording to acoponcaturest choiese  One example is tui na, a Chinese system of massage that applies a hands-on stimulation of points on the body, similar to those points an acupuncturist would activate with acupuncture needles.
  30. 30.  The goal of this massage technique is to strengthen the flow of Qi which, in turn, strengthens blood circulation in the body.  Tui na also employs other techniques to achieve this goal such as kneading, rolling, pushing and pulling specific areas of the body.  This can encourage a more vigorous flow of blood to the lower extremities in order to relieve the anxiety of the lower legs.
  31. 31.  Acupuncture and Oriental medicine can treat the physical and emotional distress associated with restless legs syndrome  As can it relieve symptoms of medical problems associated with restless legs syndrome, including Parkinson's disease, diabetes and peripheral neuropathy.
  32. 32. Boost the Brain Power with Acupuncture Acupuncture and oriental medicine can help improve mind power through a therapeutic approach that includes various methods, including nutritional support.
  33. 33.  According to acupuncture and Oriental medicine the spirit (Shen) embodies consciousness, emotions and thought.  Shen influences long-term memory and the ability to think clearly, contributes to wisdom and presides over activities that involve mental and creative functions.  When the mind is healthy, we are able to think clearly.  When the mind is unhealthy or unbalanced we experience confusion, poor memory, and clouded thinking.
  34. 34.  A healthy mind involves harmony between the brain (Sea of Marrow) and the spirit (Shen).  Disharmony of the mind often manifests as anxiety, insomnia, muddled thinking, forgetfulness and chronic restlessness.  Meditation and acupuncture, as well as physical exercises such as Tai Chi or Qi Gong and the right foods, can balance and strengthen the mind.
  35. 35.  Good nutrition can help increase mind power.  Appropriate foods boost brain function by providing essential nutrients like flavonoids, omega-3, vitamins, folate and iron which are great for improving the quality and quantity of learning ability, cognitive abilities, memory and general brain function.  Brain health and function can be improved by including blueberries, green leafy fish and vegetables, seeds, nuts and whole grains in the diet.
  36. 36. Acupuncture Improves Memory and Learning Capacity  The Spleen, Kidney and Heart organ systems all influence intellect.  For example the Du meridian influences all neurological activity by nourishing, stimulating or calming the brain and spirit.  The Spleen organ system influences short-term memory, analytical thinking and concentration and is damaged by worry and poor nutrition.  The Kidney organ system influences short-term memory and retention, and is damaged by fear and aging.
  37. 37.  The Heart organ system influences long-term memory and recall and is damaged by emotional and chemical over-stimulation.  To enhance general learning Oriental medicine focuses on improving the flow of Qi to the brain, regulation of information processing and response to external stimuli.
  38. 38.  According to a neurosciennce published study acupuncture can significantly improve learning and memory capacity that has been impaired by hyperglycemia and cerebral ischemia.  Researchers reported on whether electro acupuncture could improve learning and memory in rats whose memory and cognitive functions were impaired by the decreased circulatory effects of diabetes resulting in cerebral ischemia.
  39. 39.  In the study, the effects of the acupuncture treatments were measured with a passive avoidance test, an active avoidance test, the Morris water maze and electrophysiology.  With all tests, significant improvements were seen in restored memory and learning capacity.  Researchers believe that the positive results of this study indicate similar benefits for humans and warrant further investigation
  40. 40.  Keep the mind active and challenged.  Brain function decreases with age.  Studies show that cognitive exercise can improve blood flow to the brain.  Spend at least 15 minutes each day on a mental exercise such as a crossword puzzle, journaling or learning a new language in order to slow memory loss.  However you choose to exercise your brain, acupuncture can help.  Numerous studies suggest that acupuncture can help improve memory, mental clarity, concentration and cognitive function.
  41. 41. Mental Clarity Boost  Feeling a little foggy?  Having trouble concentrating?  Massage acupuncture point Du 20 for some mental clarity.  Du 20 is located on top of the head, midway between the ears. It is used to clear the mind and improve focus.  Stimulate the point with your index finger 35-40 seconds for a quick "brain boost."
  42. 42. Refrense  https://www.acufinder.com/  https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F %2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DoQq5BTzK rKE&psig=AOvVaw2d9wlcY8CPKrfGSSbdBCnO&ust=1 582745929492000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=2ahU KEwiJmbmYuu3nAhVD3hoKHRIpAaUQr4kDegQIAR A9

×