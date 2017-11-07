What's New and Notable with Naviance - NACAC 2017

#NACAC17 D15: Naviance Update: What’s New & Notable for 2017-18 Maureen Forman & Su Hallenbeck Hobsons
#NACAC17 Agenda • Empowering and Engaging Students • Improving Access, Usability and Scalability • Helping Students Find T...
#NACAC17 Empowering and Engaging Students • Fresh Look for Family Connection • Naviance Curriculum updates 2016-17 2017-18...
#NACAC17 Fresh Look for Family Connection 2016-17 2017-18
#NACAC17 Fresh Look for Family Connection 2016-17 2017-18 Mobile View
#NACAC17 Fresh Look for Family Connection 2016-17 2017-18
#NACAC17 Fresh Look for Family Connection 2016-17 2017-18 Printer-friendly formatting for Resume Builder
#NACAC17 Naviance Curriculum Updates 2016-17 2017-18
#NACAC17 Naviance Curriculum Updates 2016-17 2017-18 Key Updates • Simplified Lesson Assignment • District-Level Managemen...
#NACAC17 Improving Access, Usability and Scalability • Naviance eDocs • Clever Integration for Districts
#NACAC17 Naviance eDocs Multiple Transcript Manager • Ability to match a multi-page transcript by student ID or state stud...
#NACAC17 Naviance eDocs Common Application Integration • Common App Fee Waiver and Early Decision Agreement status in Appl...
#NACAC17 Naviance eDocs 2016-17 2017-18
#NACAC17 Naviance eDocs 2016-17 2017-18
#NACAC17 Naviance eDocs 2016-17 2017-18
#NACAC17 Clever Integration for Districts • Clever enables students and staff to more easily access Naviance District Edit...
#NACAC17 Helping Students Find Their Best Postsecondary Fit
#NACAC17 Scattergrams Update More interactive and responsive 2016-17 2017-18
#NACAC17 Scattergrams Update Filter decision types 2016-17 2017-18
#NACAC17 Scattergrams Update Zoom in 2016-17 2017-18
#NACAC17 Scattergrams Update See exact scores anonymously 2016-17 2017-18
#NACAC17 College Profiles • Optimized to provide empowering data and admissions insights • Engaging format improves studen...
#NACAC17 College Profiles Critical information is now highlighted
#NACAC17 College Profiles Key cost information adds more context
#NACAC17 College Profiles information from IPEDS & College Scorecard localized data based on your students’ application hi...
#NACAC17 Counselor Community 2016-17 2017-18 The Counselor Community brings together Naviance high school counselors and h...
#NACAC17 Counselor Community People Institutions Groups Counselor Community User
#NACAC17 Counselor Community 2016-17 2017-18 Find & connect with counselors
#NACAC17 Counselor Community College Profile HS Profile
#NACAC17 High School Profile in the Counselor Community Easily see staff responsibilities and invite counselors to connect...
#NACAC17 Additional info makes it easy to see the school’s size, student populations served, and college-going rate
#NACAC17 Explore colleges and universities
#NACAC17 College Profiles Colleges can update their data for free at intersect.hobsons.com
#NACAC17 Collaborate with counselors and admissions staff
#NACAC17 Learn about topics and share your views
#NACAC17 RepVisits 2016-17 2017-18 High Schools post their availability for college visits Colleges view availability and ...
#NACAC17 High schools configure & customize availability
#NACAC17
#NACAC17 Colleges – see visit availability and sign up with 1 click
#NACAC17 RepVisits 2016-17 2017-18 College Fairs can also be managed in RepVisits
#NACAC17 Colleges can also search for college fairs quickly
#NACAC17 Calendar Sync
#NACAC17 Counselor Feedback Coming this fall: High Schools can provide feedback on each visit
#NACAC17 Get fair info and register with 1 click
#NACAC17 New outcome dashboards help educators visualize historical data, learn trends, and focus where it matters most. O...
#NACAC17 Providing Data-Driven Insights Outcomes Dashboards
#NACAC17 Providing Data-Driven Insights Outcomes Dashboards
#NACAC17 Naviance Exploratory Study Recent peer-reviewed study from the University of Arkansas and the Denton (TX) ISD fou...
#NACAC17 Help us design the new College Search! Helping Students Find Their Post-Secondary Fit Submit your designs to us b...
#NACAC17 Connect with us in Booth #637 • Join the Counselor Community • Enjoy refreshments with your colleagues • Take our...
#NACAC17 Questions? • Thanks for coming today! • Fill out your evaluation on the mobile app • Visit us in Booth #637
×