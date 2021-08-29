Stone age fullbody collection

Murudeshwar Ceramics Limited is the pioneer in manufacturing world class Vitrified tiles and Ceramic tiles under the brand name NAVEEN. The cornerstone of our corporate journey of thirty years has been " In Leadership through Quality".Murudeshwar Ceramics Limited is in this position today because of our knowledge of the manufacturing standards, our experience in applying the standards to a wide variety of products in the tile industry, and our thorough understanding of specialized components of the production.