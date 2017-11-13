Hart's classic stage autobiography is brought to life, with his son Christopher directing, in a story that illuminates the...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: James Lapine ●Narrated By: Jon Tenney, Jane Kaczmarek, Andre Sogliuzzo, An...
Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No cat...
OR instant access to download Act One: from the Autobiography by Moss Hart audiobook
Customers who bought this item also bought The Motherfucker with the Hat The MountaintopOthello: Fully Dramatized Audio Ed...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Act One By James Lapine best new audiobooks

9 views

Published on

[AUDIOBOOK FREE] Act One By James Lapine best new audiobooks

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
9
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Act One By James Lapine best new audiobooks

  1. 1. Hart's classic stage autobiography is brought to life, with his son Christopher directing, in a story that illuminates the early years of one of theater's great humorists. An L.A. Theatre Works full-cast production starring: Paul Culos as Eddie, Sam Harris, and Regan Heidi Dippold as Lillie Hart, Dorothy Parker Jake Green as Irving, Slimowitz Jane Kaczmarek as Aunt Kate, Beatrice Kaufman, Frieda Fishbein Anna Mathias as Edna Ferber, Mrs. Harris, Mrs. Rosenbloom Andre Sogliuzzo as Jed Harris, Augustus Pitou, Max Siegel Daniel David Stewart as Mossy, Bernie, Dore Mark Jude Sullivan as Moss Jon Tenney as Hart, Father, Kaufman Other roles played by members of the company. Original Music by Louis Rosen from his Broadway score. Sound Effects Artist, Aaron Lyons. Production Manager, Katie Friesen. Music Supervisor, Ronn Lipkin. Associate Producer, Anna Lyse Erikson. Editor, Wesley Dewberry. Sound Designer, Recording and Mixing Engineer, Mark Holden for The Invisible Studios, West Hollywood. Directed by Christopher Hart. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK Act One: from the Autobiography by Moss Hart | free online audiobook
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: James Lapine ●Narrated By: Jon Tenney, Jane Kaczmarek, Andre Sogliuzzo, Anna Mathias, Jake Green, Mark Jude Sullivan, Paul Culos, Heidi Dippold, Daniel David Stewart ●Publisher: L.A. Theatre Works ●Date: September 2017 ●Duration: 1 hours 50 minutes
  3. 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use). Enjoy your Free Audibook!. Join Over 100.000 Happy Listeners. How to download? Enjoy Books in a whole new way. Greats narrators make a story come alive Be more productive. Transform your commute,workout or chores into listening time Listen anytime,anywhere . Listen on your laptop,smartphone or tablet.Listen in your car,on a run,in the office,in the gym... Why Audiobooks? Link in page 4 to listen or download book
  4. 4. OR instant access to download Act One: from the Autobiography by Moss Hart audiobook
  5. 5. Customers who bought this item also bought The Motherfucker with the Hat The MountaintopOthello: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition

×