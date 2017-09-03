Test persona bajo la lluvia power point

 Aplicación: Individual - Grupal  Elementos: hoja A4 (21 x 27.9 cm)- lápiz negro b2. (se entrega la hoja en forma horizo...
 “Dibuja una persona bajo la lluvia”  Mediante una charla se manejan las ansiedades del paciente y su contención.
 Dibujo pequeño: inhibición, retraimiento.  Dibujo grande: autoexpansivo, agresivo.  Dibujo muy grande: controles inter...
 Margen derecho: (x) futuro, consciente, autoridad, padre, pasional.  Margen izquierdo: (y) pasado, materno, inconscient...
 Línea armónica, entera, firme: persona sana.  Línea entrecortada: ansiedad, inseguridad.  Línea redondeada o curva: ra...
 Presión normal: equilibrado, adaptado.  Presión débil: rapidez mental(rápido), timidez (lento).  Presión fuerte: segur...
 Dificultad para comenzar el dibujo:  Dificultad para concluir y entregar el dibujo:  Momento de quietud:  Velocidad n...
 Rigidez: despersonalizado.  Mucha actividad en el dibujo: exceso de fantasía.  En posición de caminar: depende de la d...
 Hacia la derecha: necesidad de crecer.  Hacia la izquierda: conflictos sin resolver.  Hacia el frente: comportamiento ...
 Dibujo muy a la izquierda: dependencia.  Dibujo muy a la derecha y abajo: resignación, decepción.  Persona vista desde...
 Sentado: tranquilo, negociador, abatimiento.  Acostado: desesperanza.  Arrodillado: sumisión, debilidad, sentimiento d...
 Mucha ansiedad. Le resulta difícil planificar la tarea. Bajo nivel de tolerancia a la frustración.
 Anteojos:  Bastón, pipa:  Objetos por debajo de la persona:  Objetos a la derecha de la persona:  Objetos a la izqui...
 Nubes:  Lluvia:  Lluvia torrencial:  Lluvia escasa:  Gotas como lagrimas:  Sin lluvia:  Lluvia en un solo lugar: ...
 Charco:  Charco de agua:  Objetos inanimados y adornos:  Animales:  Arboles, plantas, flores:  Sol y/o luna:
 Bolsillos:  Botones:  Botas:  Transparencias:  Detalles de la ropa sin terminar:  Corbatas:  Zapatos:  Zapatos en...
 Paraguas cubriendo media cabeza:  Ausencia de paraguas:  Paraguas hacia la derecha:  Paraguas hacia la izquierda:  P...
 Paraguas muy chico respecto a la persona:  Paraguas cerrado:  Paraguas cerrado y en el piso:  Paraguas volando:  Par...
 Paraguas con dibujos:  Paraguas con sombrero:  Paraguas tipo lanza:  Paraguas en el que se remarcan las varillas:  M...
 Aleros y techos:  Detrás de una ventana:  Dentro de una caverna o montaña:  Utilización de papel a modo de paraguas: ...
 Se protege de la desintegración.  Representan objetos idealizados.  Títeres, marionetas, caricaturas: vivencia de ridí...
 Desplazamiento: cargar de figuras.  Regresión: figuras en desequilibrio, sentadas, sin fuerza.  Anulación: borran, tac...
 Test de la persona bajo la lluvia.  Autores: Silvia M. Querol- María Chávez Paz.
  23. 23.  Test de la persona bajo la lluvia.  Autores: Silvia M. Querol- María Chávez Paz.

