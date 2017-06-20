Nataliasoledad endaraibarra vip

Natalia Endara
  1. 1. Natalia Endara
  2. 2. ¿Qué medidas creen necesarias para evitar que se abran paginas de origen dudoso en la computadora? ¿creen que existe riesgo de infección de virus al navegar por internet? Deberíamos restablecer la configuración predeterminada para tener la restricción de que paginas pueden abrirse. Los virus suelen estar en algunas paginas que buscamos en Internet en ocasiones en la publicidad que se abre y para evitar eso debemos configurar adecuadamente. En ocasiones cuando descargamos programas desde internet nuestra computadora puede infectarse con algún virus y por eso debes revisar todo bien y tener cuidado con nuestras descargas y las paginas que usamos.
  3. 3. ¿Qué requisitos de hardware y software hay para establecer una videoconferencia? Seguridad y permitir el acceso a la cámara y al micrófono. ¿Qué es un biblioteca virtual? ¿que utilidades presenta? ¿Cómo se aplica a la educación? Las utilidades son que podemos tener información mas verificable ya que la de los libros es la mas segura. En la educación es algo muy útil puesto que hay mucha información y libros de gran ayuda Una biblioteca virtual es un sitio web donde se encuentra muchos libros e información que existe en libros virtuales.
  4. 4. Valores de honestidad y empatía Cuando buscamos información en Internet es importante citar porque muestra nuestros valores de honestidad y empatía. En ocasiones al no citar como las búsquedas suelen tener derechos de autor podemos tener problemas puesto que copiamos lo de alguien mas y eso es un delito

