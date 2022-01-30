Successfully reported this slideshow.
3 Exquisite Places to Visit in North Sikkim

Jan. 30, 2022
North Sikkim in India is a paradisical place with mesmeric beauty. The region snuggles the snow-capped majestic Himalayas unlike any other place in the country. You can indulge in the breathtaking scenery, the quietness of the sparkling lakes, the chilly ambiance, and the cultural heritage. Hence it is one of the best places to visit away from the noise and clutter of city life.

  1. 1. 3 Exquisite Places to Visit in North Sikkim
  2. 2. North Sikkim North Sikkim in India is a paradisical place with mesmeric beauty. The region snuggles the snow-capped majestic Himalayas unlike any other place in the country. You can indulge in the breathtaking scenery, the quietness of the sparkling lakes, the chilly ambiance, and the cultural heritage. Hence it is one of the best places to visit away from the noise and clutter of city life.
  3. 3. Lachung ·This pretty village is situated on the banks of the Lachung river. ·Lachung means “small pass,” and it is an ideal place to visit for nature lovers. ·The location is in close proximity to the Nepal border. The village retains a unique cultural heritage that is unavoidable.
  4. 4. Yumthang Valley ·People call it the “Valley of Flowers.” ·It is a major attraction for tourists who devour flower sightings. ·The place is home to 24 species of Rhododendrons. ·It is situated beside the meandering Teesta River and is a beautiful place to visit any time of the year.
  5. 5. Mangan ·This is the entry point to Lachung and Lachen and is located a few kilometers away from Sikkim. ·It is a popular market center for tourists and locals. ·You can buy amazing winter wear, handicraft items, oranges, apples, and cardamon from here.
  Experienced Tour Operators • Nature Camp Travels provide the most affordable north Sikkim tour package for customers. • You can enjoy a relaxing trip to North Sikkim with your friends and family. • Choose from our wide availability of travel packages at the most affordable prices.

×