3 Exquisite Places to Visit in North Sikkim



North Sikkim in India is a paradisical place with mesmeric beauty. The region snuggles the snow-capped majestic Himalayas unlike any other place in the country. You can indulge in the breathtaking scenery, the quietness of the sparkling lakes, the chilly ambiance, and the cultural heritage. Hence it is one of the best places to visit away from the noise and clutter of city life.

