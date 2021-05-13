NATS v2.2 | The JetStream Releases - KubeCon EU 2021

-
Be the first to like this
NATS v2.2 is the largest feature release since version v2.0. The NATS v2.2 release provides highly scalable, highly performant, secure and easy-to-use next generation streaming in the form of JetStream. It allows remote access via websockets, has simplified NATS account management with an embedded account server, extended monitoring metrics, subject mapping & traffic shaping, built-in headers, which together further enables NATS toward our goal of securely democratizing streams and services for the hyperconnected world we live in.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment