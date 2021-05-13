NATS v2.2 | The JetStream Releases - KubeCon EU 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Waldemar Quevedo, Synadia The JetStream Release v2.2
@nats_io Agenda ● Intro to NATS ● Getting started with JetStream ● Q&A
@nats_io Intro to NATS.io NATS is a high performance cloud-native messaging system made for developers and operators who w...
@nats_io Intro to NATS.io ● The nats-server is a single binary deployable anywhere. ● 10.2 MB docker image with no externa...
@nats_io NATS Adaptive Edge Architecture Supercluster Leaf Node Leaf Node in a Remote Cluster Clients/Microservices/Device...
Streams & Services
@nats_io NATS in a Nutshell •Streams • A flow of data • Fan out •Services • Do some work and return a result • Load balanc...
@nats_io NATS Client API ● Publish/Subscribe (Streams) ● Request/Reply (Services) ● Queue Subscribers (Load Balanced Strea...
@nats_io Services: Request/Response NATS Client NATS Client Response Using unique reply subjects, clients can make request...
@nats_io Streams: Publish/Subscribe NATS Client SUB foo NATS Client SUB foo NATS Client SUB foo NATS will fan out publishe...
@nats_io Queue Subscribers NATS Client SUB foo NATS Client SUB foo When subscribers are grouped together in a named queue ...
Delivery Guarantees
@nats_io At-most delivery ● NATS originally is an at-most delivery system. ○ Must be connected when the message is publish...
@nats_io New in v2.2: ErrNoResponders ● If no one is ready, you would get an error right away. ○ nats: timeout => nats: no...
@nats_io at-least once delivery in NATS ● Initial support for at-least once delivery appeared as part of NATS Streaming (a...
@nats_io NATS JetStream ● Next generation persistence engine for NATS https://github.com/nats-io/jetstream
@nats_io NATS JetStream ● Technical preview started in Dec 2019 ● Clustering released in March 2021 ● Built-into NATS ● Su...
@nats_io JetStream Concepts ● Streams ○ One or more NATS subjects that will be persisted. ○ Can be mirrored or sourced fro...
Introducing the NATS CLI
@nats_io The NATS CLI https://github.com/nats-io/natscli
@nats_io The NATS CLI ● Common toolset for NATS operations. ● Client, Monitoring and Management commands. ● Turned essenti...
@nats_io NATS CLI Context ● The System account plays a much bigger role in operating NATS.
@nats_io NATS CLI Context
Getting started with JetStream
@nats_io Getting started with JetStream ● Basic JetStream conﬁguration ● Can be enabled/disabled per account ● Simplest se...
@nats_io Getting started with JetStream ● Basic JetStream conﬁguration ● Can be enabled/disabled per account
@nats_io Clustered JetStream ● Each node in a JetStream cluster has a name. ● JS membership based on the server cluster ro...
@nats_io Clustered JetStream ● NATS CLI makes operating stream replica sets more straightforward.
@nats_io Clustered JetStream ● NATS CLI makes operating stream replica sets more straightforward.
@nats_io Creating Streams ● Any event published on ‘foo’ is now persisted.
@nats_io JetStream is just NATS ● Possible to interact with NATS JetStream with regular NATS.
@nats_io Creating Consumers ● Replay messages by creating a consumer
The NATS Client JetStream Context
@nats_io NATS Client JetStream Context NATS Clients will feature a new JetStream Context with extra helpers.
@nats_io Push Consumers Async push Based consumers look very much like classic NATS subscriptions. By default they auto ac...
@nats_io Push Consumers Async push Based consumers look very much like classic NATS subscriptions. By default they auto ac...
@nats_io Durable Consumers By default consumers are ephemeral, to keep state across restarts they have to be made durable.
@nats_io Types of Ack A message delivered by JetStream can be acknowledged in multiple ways. Also possible to ack an ack, ...
@nats_io Pull Based Consumers Pull based consumers always require a durable name.
Also new in v2.2
@nats_io NATS v2.2 ChangeLog ● MQTT ● WebSockets released ● JetStream & JetStream clustering ● Embedded NATS Account Serve...
Roadmap
@nats_io Roadmap
Questions? https://natsio.slack.com github.com/nats-io / @nats_io https://nats.io
NATS v2.2 | The JetStream Releases - KubeCon EU 2021
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Software
47 views
May. 13, 2021

NATS v2.2 | The JetStream Releases - KubeCon EU 2021

NATS v2.2 is the largest feature release since version v2.0. The NATS v2.2 release provides highly scalable, highly performant, secure and easy-to-use next generation streaming in the form of JetStream. It allows remote access via websockets, has simplified NATS account management with an embedded account server, extended monitoring metrics, subject mapping & traffic shaping, built-in headers, which together further enables NATS toward our goal of securely democratizing streams and services for the hyperconnected world we live in.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

NATS v2.2 | The JetStream Releases - KubeCon EU 2021

  1. 1. Waldemar Quevedo, Synadia The JetStream Release v2.2
  2. 2. @nats_io Agenda ● Intro to NATS ● Getting started with JetStream ● Q&A
  3. 3. @nats_io Intro to NATS.io NATS is a high performance cloud-native messaging system made for developers and operators who want to spend more time doing their work and less time worrying about how to do messaging. ✓ DNA: Performance, simplicity, security, and availability ✓ Built from the ground up to be cloud native ✓ Multiple qualities of service ✓ Support for multiple communication patterns ✓ Over 30 client languages
  4. 4. @nats_io Intro to NATS.io ● The nats-server is a single binary deployable anywhere. ● 10.2 MB docker image with no external dependencies ● TCP-based plain text protocol with a handful of verbs PUB | HPUB | SUB | UNSUB | CONNECT | INFO | MSG | HMSG | -ERR | +OK | PING | PONG ● Low Conﬁguration ✓ Clients only need a url and credentials ✓ Servers auto-discover ● Simple and Straightforward API ● Secure and Multi-tenant via accounts isolation ● Supports Flexible Network Topologies
  5. 5. @nats_io NATS Adaptive Edge Architecture Supercluster Leaf Node Leaf Node in a Remote Cluster Clients/Microservices/Devices NATS Server San Diego HQ Cluster (k8s) Berlin Cluster (VMs) London Cluster (k8s) https://nats.io/blog/synadia-adaptive-edge/
  6. 6. Streams & Services
  7. 7. @nats_io NATS in a Nutshell •Streams • A flow of data • Fan out •Services • Do some work and return a result • Load balanced
  8. 8. @nats_io NATS Client API ● Publish/Subscribe (Streams) ● Request/Reply (Services) ● Queue Subscribers (Load Balanced Streams or Services)
  9. 9. @nats_io Services: Request/Response NATS Client NATS Client Response Using unique reply subjects, clients can make requests to services that respond only to the request, creating a 1 to 1 relationship. Request
  10. 10. @nats_io Streams: Publish/Subscribe NATS Client SUB foo NATS Client SUB foo NATS Client SUB foo NATS will fan out published messages to all interested subscribers. PUB foo NATS Client
  11. 11. @nats_io Queue Subscribers NATS Client SUB foo NATS Client SUB foo When subscribers are grouped together in a named queue group, NATS will randomly distribute messages to the subscribers, allowing NATS to act as a load balancer for services. PUB foo NATS Client NATS Client SUB foo
  12. 12. Delivery Guarantees
  13. 13. @nats_io At-most delivery ● NATS originally is an at-most delivery system. ○ Must be connected when the message is published to receive a message (no redeliveries). ● Example: Request / Response in a microservice based arch. ○ On failure can just retry, much like we do with HTTP services. NATS Client NATS Client Response Request ❌ Timeout!
  14. 14. @nats_io New in v2.2: ErrNoResponders ● If no one is ready, you would get an error right away. ○ nats: timeout => nats: no responders! NATS Client No one Request ❌ No responders!
  15. 15. @nats_io at-least once delivery in NATS ● Initial support for at-least once delivery appeared as part of NATS Streaming (aka STAN) ● Easy to use, but had some shortcomings: ○ Clustering and horizontal scalability ○ No integration with permissions and accounts from NATS v2.0
  16. 16. @nats_io NATS JetStream ● Next generation persistence engine for NATS https://github.com/nats-io/jetstream
  17. 17. @nats_io NATS JetStream ● Technical preview started in Dec 2019 ● Clustering released in March 2021 ● Built-into NATS ● Supports multi-tenancy and NATS v2.0 account isolation. ● File or Memory based storage
  18. 18. @nats_io JetStream Concepts ● Streams ○ One or more NATS subjects that will be persisted. ○ Can be mirrored or sourced from multiple streams. ● Consumers ○ How the stream messages will be delivered to a client. ○ Can be Push or Pull based ● Acknowledgements ○ Ack, Nak, Term, InProgress, Ack of Ack
  19. 19. Introducing the NATS CLI
  20. 20. @nats_io The NATS CLI https://github.com/nats-io/natscli
  21. 21. @nats_io The NATS CLI ● Common toolset for NATS operations. ● Client, Monitoring and Management commands. ● Turned essential for development and operation of JetStream.
  22. 22. @nats_io NATS CLI Context ● The System account plays a much bigger role in operating NATS.
  23. 23. @nats_io NATS CLI Context
  24. 24. Getting started with JetStream
  25. 25. @nats_io Getting started with JetStream ● Basic JetStream conﬁguration ● Can be enabled/disabled per account ● Simplest setup. Just start the server with -js
  26. 26. @nats_io Getting started with JetStream ● Basic JetStream conﬁguration ● Can be enabled/disabled per account
  27. 27. @nats_io Clustered JetStream ● Each node in a JetStream cluster has a name. ● JS membership based on the server cluster routes.
  28. 28. @nats_io Clustered JetStream ● NATS CLI makes operating stream replica sets more straightforward.
  29. 29. @nats_io Clustered JetStream ● NATS CLI makes operating stream replica sets more straightforward.
  30. 30. @nats_io Creating Streams ● Any event published on ‘foo’ is now persisted.
  31. 31. @nats_io JetStream is just NATS ● Possible to interact with NATS JetStream with regular NATS.
  32. 32. @nats_io Creating Consumers ● Replay messages by creating a consumer
  33. 33. The NATS Client JetStream Context
  34. 34. @nats_io NATS Client JetStream Context NATS Clients will feature a new JetStream Context with extra helpers.
  35. 35. @nats_io Push Consumers Async push Based consumers look very much like classic NATS subscriptions. By default they auto ack.
  36. 36. @nats_io Push Consumers Async push Based consumers look very much like classic NATS subscriptions. By default they auto ack.
  37. 37. @nats_io Durable Consumers By default consumers are ephemeral, to keep state across restarts they have to be made durable.
  38. 38. @nats_io Types of Ack A message delivered by JetStream can be acknowledged in multiple ways. Also possible to ack an ack, which allows exactly once processing over a duplicate window.
  39. 39. @nats_io Pull Based Consumers Pull based consumers always require a durable name.
  40. 40. Also new in v2.2
  41. 41. @nats_io NATS v2.2 ChangeLog ● MQTT ● WebSockets released ● JetStream & JetStream clustering ● Embedded NATS Account Server ● Headers ● Trafﬁc Shaping https://docs.nats.io/whats_new_22
  42. 42. Roadmap
  43. 43. @nats_io Roadmap
  44. 44. Questions? https://natsio.slack.com github.com/nats-io / @nats_io https://nats.io

×