NATS v2.2 | The JetStream Releases - KubeCon EU 2021

NATS v2.2 is the largest feature release since version v2.0. The NATS v2.2 release provides highly scalable, highly performant, secure and easy-to-use next generation streaming in the form of JetStream. It allows remote access via websockets, has simplified NATS account management with an embedded account server, extended monitoring metrics, subject mapping & traffic shaping, built-in headers, which together further enables NATS toward our goal of securely democratizing streams and services for the hyperconnected world we live in.