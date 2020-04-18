NATS Connect Live | SwimOS & NATS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc SwimOS & NATS  Simon Crosby, CTO Swim.ai
Copyright © 2019 Swim.AI inc SwimOS is an Apache 2.0 licensed runtime platform that makes it easy to build stateful, distr...
Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc3 • CNCF NATS • Apache Kafka • Apache Pulsar • Amazon Kinesis • Google pub/sub • Azure Enterpr...
Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc4 SwimOS is a Stateful Real-time Stream Processor • Auto-scales apps from real-world event dat...
5 SwimOS is like for Things • SwimOS subscribes to an event stream from real-world things • It creates a stateful, concurr...
Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc • A stateful, concurrent object created dynamically for each “thing” • Actively consumes raw ...
Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc7 Web Agents Concurrently Compute as Data Flows MapReduce Graph Alerts & Analytics Learning & ...
Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc Web agents continuously compute on their own state and the state of linked web agents enablin...
Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc Eg:Un-supervised Training & Prediction Back Propagation Training Δ Predicted Observed
10 Fabric NATS EventsAnalyzed Data Mesh of SwimOS Instances Distributed graph of web agents Compute continuously as data f...
Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc • A scaled application is a graph dynamically built from data • Objects are stateful and conc...
Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc https://traffic.swim.ai
Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc Swim Automates App Lifecycle • SwimOS is a set of extensions for the Graal VM • Runs in user-...
Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc • 150 million+ devices • 10Gbps+ of streaming data • Continuous analytics, aggregations & red...
Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc Swim DataFabric 15 • Fast Granular Decisions with visibility in milliseconds • Immediate Acti...
Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc Swim Traffic - http://traffic.swim.ai Transit - https://www.swim.ai/showcase/transit Local Le...
  1. 1. Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc SwimOS & NATS  Simon Crosby, CTO Swim.ai
  2. 2. Copyright © 2019 Swim.AI inc SwimOS is an Apache 2.0 licensed runtime platform that makes it easy to build stateful, distributed, data-driven applications https://github.com/ swimos/
  3. 3. Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc3 • CNCF NATS • Apache Kafka • Apache Pulsar • Amazon Kinesis • Google pub/sub • Azure Enterprise Data Bus • Salesforce Kafka • Confluent Cloud Streaming Platforms ➢ SwimOS is a stream processor for streaming data services • Support pub/sub at (massive) scale • Do not run applications • Buffer data between pubs/subs • Event-time ordered delivery • Event storage (even forever)
  4. 4. Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc4 SwimOS is a Stateful Real-time Stream Processor • Auto-scales apps from real-world event data, building a stateful graph from the data, on-the-fly • Apps are easy to develop • Fully integrated into DevOps lifecycle • Bridges the gap between IT and application owners • Delivers unimaginable performance
  5. 5. 5 SwimOS is like for Things • SwimOS subscribes to an event stream from real-world things • It creates a stateful, concurrent web agent for each data source • Each web agent cleans, labels, analyzes data from its real-world twin • Things dynamically link to related things, building a stateful in-memory graph • Linked web agents share their state in real-time • Operators for analysis, learning and prediction, can be attached to web agents • Each vertex in the graph thus continually computes on its contextual state as data flows over the graph – and in turn shares its insights in real-time • The graph of web agents is like an intelligent stream processing pipeline • Containment, Proximity – other Geospatial • Any programmatic relationship eg correlation
  6. 6. Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc • A stateful, concurrent object created dynamically for each “thing” • Actively consumes raw event data • A stateful, in-memory computational object that processes data on-the-fly • Continually evolves to mirror the state of the real-world • “Web agent” → object ID is a URI Web Agent = Digital Twin On-the-fly Analysis, Learning & Prediction
  7. 7. Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc7 Web Agents Concurrently Compute as Data Flows MapReduce Graph Alerts & Analytics Learning & Prediction Analyze data to determine state Relational Relational Queries Real-world Digital Twins
  8. 8. Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc Web agents continuously compute on their own state and the state of linked web agents enabling granular contextual analysis on-the-fly ① SwimOS creates a web agent for each thing in streaming data ② Agents interlink to reflect  real-world relationships ③ Powerful operators for analysis, learning &   prediction continuously compute on state of   this and linked agents & stream results Web Agents Link to Form a Computational Graph
  9. 9. Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc Eg:Un-supervised Training & Prediction Back Propagation Training Δ Predicted Observed
  10. 10. 10 Fabric NATS EventsAnalyzed Data Mesh of SwimOS Instances Distributed graph of web agents Compute continuously as data flows over the graph Web agent address space Clustered Stream Processor Operation
  11. 11. Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc • A scaled application is a graph dynamically built from data • Objects are stateful and concurrent • SwimOS typescript / js UI tools show insights in real time • SwimOS scales to billions of web agents in a hybrid, distributed cloud environment
  12. 12. Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc https://traffic.swim.ai
  13. 13. Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc Swim Automates App Lifecycle • SwimOS is a set of extensions for the Graal VM • Runs in user-mode on Linux • Integrated into DevOps workflow using standard Java tools • (See developer.swim.ai) • Builds a fabric of SwimOS instances • Each instance is a container deployed using Kubernetes • Supports hybrid and multi-cloud deployments • Each instance is fully connected to all other instances • Mesh is built using web sockets • Wire protocol is WARP, used to stream state of web agents
  14. 14. Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc • 150 million+ devices • 10Gbps+ of streaming data • Continuous analytics, aggregations & reductions, with millisecond latency • Pervasively real-time user interface • Completely decentralized Example: Mobile Operator
  15. 15. Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc Swim DataFabric 15 • Fast Granular Decisions with visibility in milliseconds • Immediate Action from real-time analysis/ alerts • Stateful Model (live) of critical state from raw data feeds reduces volumes and costs • Massively Reduced Costs typically under 5% of big data cost Business Advantages Fabric Computing Digital Twins Analytics Machine Learning
  16. 16. Copyright © 2019 SWIM.AI inc Swim Traffic - http://traffic.swim.ai Transit - https://www.swim.ai/showcase/transit Local Learning - https://splash.swim.ai/ Interactive- http://ripple.swim.ai/

