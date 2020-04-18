Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pub/Sub on the Power Grid Dwayne Bradley, Technology Development Manager, Emerging Technology Office
Dwayne Bradley Who am I? ▪ 23 years at Duke Energy ▪ Programmer at heart – prefer statically-typed languages ▪ Like to bui...
▪ 150+ years of service ▪ 7.7 million electric customers, approximately 25 million people ▪ 1.6 million natural gas custom...
Renewables to Date: • More than $6 billion invested • In last year, grew our renewable capacity from 5,500 MW to more than...
Transformer 345-500 kV Transmission substation 115 kV Distribution substation 12.47-25 kV 7200 V Single Phase 240 V Meter ...
Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved. SCADA – Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition
OpenFMB – Enabling Distributed Intelligence Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved. Key Observations...
OpenFMB – Enabling Distributed Intelligence Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved. UTILITY CENTRAL ...
Microgrid Test Site and ETO Lab – Mt Holly, NC Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved.
Microgrid Test Site and ETO Lab – Mt Holly, NC Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved. Solar (PV) Is...
Microgrid Test Site and ETO Lab – Mt Holly, NC Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved.
Rankin Feeder + Mt Holly Microgrid Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved. OpenFMB Node with NATS Me...
Sierra Wireless Demo – DistribuTECH 2019 Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved.
DistribuTECH 2020 Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved.
Live Data Demo Microgrid Test Site and ETO Lab – Mt Holly, NC Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved.
OpenFMB Information: ▪ https://openfmb.org – UCAiug website for OpenFMB ▪ https://openfmb.io – Links to current use cases ...
NATS Connect Live | Pub/Sub on the Power Grid
  1. 1. Pub/Sub on the Power Grid Dwayne Bradley, Technology Development Manager, Emerging Technology Office
  2. 2. Dwayne Bradley Who am I? ▪ 23 years at Duke Energy ▪ Programmer at heart – prefer statically-typed languages ▪ Like to build things, research new technologies ▪ Wife, 7 kids, 3 dogs and a cat 😁 What am I going to talk about today? ▪ Quick background on Duke Energy ▪ How the traditional power grid works ▪ What are we doing different…and most importantly why ▪ New standards we are helping to develop ▪ NATS in a microgrid Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved.
  3. 3. ▪ 150+ years of service ▪ 7.7 million electric customers, approximately 25 million people ▪ 1.6 million natural gas customers ▪ Fortune 150 company ▪ Traded on NYSE as DUK ▪ 7 states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee ▪ 51 GW of owned generation capacity ▪ More than 6.4 GW of wind and solar projects operating in 22 states ▪ Since 2007, invested more than $6 billion to grow wind and solar business Facts About Duke Energy Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved.
  4. 4. Renewables to Date: • More than $6 billion invested • In last year, grew our renewable capacity from 5,500 MW to more than 6,400 MW • One of the top 5 renewable companies in the U.S. Renewable Goals: • Own or have under contract 8,000 MW of wind, solar and biomass capacity by 2020 • Invest approximately $2.7 billion in next 5 years Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved. Duke Energy Renewable Portfolio
  5. 5. Transformer 345-500 kV Transmission substation 115 kV Distribution substation 12.47-25 kV 7200 V Single Phase 240 V Meter base Traditional Power Grid Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved.
  6. 6. Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved. SCADA – Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition
  7. 7. OpenFMB – Enabling Distributed Intelligence Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved. Key Observations: 1. Single-Purpose Functions 2. Proprietary & Silo’ed systems 3. Latent , Error-prone Data 4. OT/IT/Telecom Disconnected 5. No Field Interoperability! UTILITY CENTRAL OFFICE Head End A Vendor A Solution Private Carrier R Head End C Vendor C Solution Public Carrier 900MHz ISM EnterpriseServiceBus Head End B Vendor B Solution Proprietary Network UTILITY CENTRAL OFFICE Head End A Head End B Head End C EnterpriseServiceBus CIM DNP3 Node 3G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Fiber, Ethernet, RF ISM, or PLC Node OpenFieldMessageBus Any Medium 61850+CIM IoT Pub/Sub Key Observations: 1. Multi-Purpose Functions 2. Modular & Scalable HW&SW 3. End-to-End Situational Awareness 4. OT/IT/Telecom Convergence 5. True Field Interoperability! R Sunspec Modbus C12.22 or CoAP MESA DNP3 61850 GOOSE
  8. 8. OpenFMB – Enabling Distributed Intelligence Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved. UTILITY CENTRAL OFFICE Head End A Head End B Head End C EnterpriseServiceBus CIM DNP3 Node 3G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Fiber, Ethernet, RF ISM, or PLC Node OpenFieldMessageBus Any Medium 61850+CIM IoT Pub/Sub Key Observations: 1. Multi-Purpose Functions 2. Modular & Scalable HW&SW 3. End-to-End Situational Awareness 4. OT/IT/Telecom Convergence 5. True Field Interoperability! UTILITY CENTRAL OFFICE Head End A Vendor A Solution Private Carrier EnterpriseServiceBus Head End B Vendor B Solution Proprietary NetworkNode Cellular Network Utility Office Battery Storage Rapid Swing in Production Update Model Response Decision Solar PV “Open Field Message Bus” (OpenFMB) Meter R Sunspec Modbus C12.22 or CoAP MESA DNP3 61850 GOOSE
  9. 9. Microgrid Test Site and ETO Lab – Mt Holly, NC Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved.
  10. 10. Microgrid Test Site and ETO Lab – Mt Holly, NC Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved. Solar (PV) Islanding Switch BESS Natural Gas Generator Microturbines Controllable Load Meters and Weather Station OpenFMB Node with NATS Message Bus ETO Lab Transformer
  11. 11. Microgrid Test Site and ETO Lab – Mt Holly, NC Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved.
  12. 12. Rankin Feeder + Mt Holly Microgrid Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved. OpenFMB Node with NATS Message Bus - Feeder OpenFMB Node with NATS Message Bus - Microgrid Operational Schedules Exchanged between Feeder and Microgrid
  13. 13. Sierra Wireless Demo – DistribuTECH 2019 Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved.
  14. 14. DistribuTECH 2020 Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved.
  15. 15. Live Data Demo Microgrid Test Site and ETO Lab – Mt Holly, NC Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved.
  16. 16. OpenFMB Information: ▪ https://openfmb.org – UCAiug website for OpenFMB ▪ https://openfmb.io – Links to current use cases and published data models ▪ https://gitlab.com/openfmb - git repositories for public openfmb released information ▪ https://gitlab.com/mthollylab - Sample code for publishing and subscribing to OpenFMB using NATS My contact information: ▪ Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwaynebradley70 ▪ GitLab: https://gitlab.com/dwaynebradley ▪ GitHub: https://github.com/dwaynebradley ▪ LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/dwayne-bradley-a9658115b ▪ Email: Dwayne.Bradley@duke-energy.com Wrap up Copyright © 2020 Duke Energy Corporation All rights reserved.

