NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Writing a NATS Client in a Language Geared for Performance and Correctness Rust and NATS ...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 2 Who am I ● Building databases and distributed systems in Rust since 2014 ○ Performance ...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Roadmap for This Talk ● Intro to Rust ● Our Rust Client ● The Future 3
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Rust History ● Began as a personal project of an engineer who worked at Mozilla Research ...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Rust Interest 5 subredditstats.com/r/rust
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Rust’s Advantages ● Excellent ergonomics for “programming in the large” ● Has a great bui...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Who uses Rust? ● Google’s potential Android replacement, Fuchsia ● Amazon’s Firecracker V...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Major Feature: Ownership 8
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Major Feature: Ownership 9
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Major Feature: Ownership ● By having items consumed by default when passed to other scope...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Major Feature: Ownership ● By having items consumed by default when passed to other scope...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Major Feature: Borrowing ● If you don’t want to give a variable to a function that uses i...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 13
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 14
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 15
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 16
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Our Rust NATS Client We use typestate programming to make conﬁguration less error-prone 17
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Our Rust NATS Client We use borrowing to pin a subscription’s iterator to the lifetime of...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Our Rust NATS Client ● Rust has a tagged union structure called an “enum” ● We use this t...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 20
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 21
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 TLS and nkeys coming very soon :) 22
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 23 Testing ● Where do bugs come from in distributed systems? ○ Simple Testing Can Prevent...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 24
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Proﬁle Everything! github.com/flamegraph-rs/flamegraph 25
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 26 The Future of Rust & NATS ● Because Rust was built to avoid the need for GC, it’s able...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Thank you! Check it out and let us know what you think! https://github.com/nats-io/nats.r...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 NATS JetStream The future of NATS Streaming
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 2 Speaker R.I. Pienaar / @ripienaar Creator of choria.io, Maintainer for NATS-Streaming-S...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 3 What is JetStream? JetStream is the Next Generation of NATS Streaming technologies buil...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 4 JetStream for Microservices
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 5 New NATS CLI and related tools A new uniﬁed CLI tool will soon replace tools like nats-...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 6 Management Cloud Native and Traditional management approaches ✓ Full JetStream lifecycl...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 7 JetStream Roadmap We have big plans for JetStream this year: ✓ Single Server Preview in...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 8 What about Streaming Server? NATS Streaming Server is our ﬁrst generation Streaming sol...
NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 NATS JetStream Q & A https://github.com/nats-io/jetstream #jetstream on Slack 9
  1. 1. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Writing a NATS Client in a Language Geared for Performance and Correctness Rust and NATS By: Tyler Neely
  2. 2. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 2 Who am I ● Building databases and distributed systems in Rust since 2014 ○ Performance Critical ⋂ Correctness Critical systems ○ Created the http://sled.rs embedded lock-free storage engine ● I became an engineer at Synadia because: ○ computation is becoming more location-agnostic ○ NATS is extremely well positioned to deal with this world ● I’m a core maintainer of the Rust client ○ github.com/nats.io/nats.rs
  3. 3. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Roadmap for This Talk ● Intro to Rust ● Our Rust Client ● The Future 3
  4. 4. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Rust History ● Began as a personal project of an engineer who worked at Mozilla Research in 2006 ● Mozilla decided to invest in the project in 2009, with the stretch goal of potentially replacing security-critical C++ code in Firefox ● The Mozilla Servo experimental browser engine project began in 2012 to experiment with taking advantage of Rust’s features ● In 2014, Rust 1.0 was released ● Voted Most Loved Language in Stack Overﬂow’s annual developer survey every year since 2016 4
  5. 5. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Rust Interest 5 subredditstats.com/r/rust
  6. 6. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Rust’s Advantages ● Excellent ergonomics for “programming in the large” ● Has a great built-in package manager, cargo ○ Automatic documentation generation, docs.rs/natsio ● Prevents memory corruption and data race bugs at compile-time ○ no GC or runtime race detector required ■ is quite nice to use for embedded programming ○ “Ownership” and “borrowing” guarantee: ■ no dangling references ■ at-most-once destruction ○ Microsoft: 70% of CVEs are related to memory corruption in C and C++ ● Performs on-par with or better than C/C++ ○ No need to make defensive copies ○ Can approach Fortran performance due to alias avoidance ● Can incrementally replace parts of a C/C++ codebase ○ We call this “oxidation” ○ Plays great with other languages via FFI 6
  7. 7. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Who uses Rust? ● Google’s potential Android replacement, Fuchsia ● Amazon’s Firecracker VM which powers AWS Lambda ● Microsoft Azure IoT ● Facebook’s HHVM ● Twitter’s caching and build systems ● VxWorks RTOS (powers Mars Rover) now supports Rust ● Dropbox has rewritten its correctness-critical replication logic in Rust 7
  8. 8. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Major Feature: Ownership 8
  9. 9. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Major Feature: Ownership 9
  10. 10. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Major Feature: Ownership ● By having items consumed by default when passed to other scopes, we have the ability to treat functions as proofs that certain actions can only happen once ○ Useful for building strongly-typed state machines ○ Useful for building conﬁguration objects that prevent misuse ○ Useful for encoding complex embedded hardware behavior using the type system ● None of this adds any runtime cost. It is enforced at compile-time. ● We call this a “zero cost abstraction” 10
  11. 11. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Major Feature: Ownership ● By having items consumed by default when passed to other scopes, we have the ability to treat functions as proofs that certain actions can only happen once ○ Useful for building strongly-typed state machines ○ Useful for building conﬁguration objects that prevent misuse ○ Useful for encoding complex embedded hardware behavior using the type system ● None of this adds any runtime cost. It is enforced at compile-time. ● We call this a “zero [runtime] cost abstraction” 11
  12. 12. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Major Feature: Borrowing ● If you don’t want to give a variable to a function that uses it, you may use Rust’s borrowing system to pass a reference, instead. ● The borrow checker guarantees that the reference never outlives the object it points to. ○ C/C++ programmers often discover dangling pointer bugs in their existing codebases when porting them to Rust. This kind of bug is often taken advantage of in exploits that attack systems. ● It is like a compile-time reader-writer lock. ○ several immutable references XOR a single mutable reference ● This provides a beneﬁt that is quite similar to functional purity, while letting users express themselves in a familiar imperative style 12
  13. 13. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 13
  14. 14. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 14
  15. 15. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 15
  16. 16. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 16
  17. 17. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Our Rust NATS Client We use typestate programming to make conﬁguration less error-prone 17
  18. 18. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Our Rust NATS Client We use borrowing to pin a subscription’s iterator to the lifetime of the subscription itself, which guarantees that our connection won’t close while we’re still iterating over it 18
  19. 19. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Our Rust NATS Client ● Rust has a tagged union structure called an “enum” ● We use this to handle internal state transitions in clean ways that reduce the chance of certain classes of bugs during reconnection 19
  20. 20. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 20
  21. 21. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 21
  22. 22. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 TLS and nkeys coming very soon :) 22
  23. 23. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 23 Testing ● Where do bugs come from in distributed systems? ○ Simple Testing Can Prevent Most Critical Failures: An Analysis of Production Failures in Distributed Data-intensive Systems ○ “almost all (92%) of the catastrophic system failures are the result of incorrect handling of non-fatal errors explicitly signaled in software.” ○ “in 58% of the catastrophic failures, the underlying faults could easily have been detected through simple testing of error handling code.” ● We built a “buggy server” that injects many disconnections per second
  24. 24. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 24
  25. 25. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Proﬁle Everything! github.com/flamegraph-rs/flamegraph 25
  26. 26. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 26 The Future of Rust & NATS ● Because Rust was built to avoid the need for GC, it’s able to be deployed in extremely ﬂexible ways. ● One of Rust’s most exciting compilation targets is WebAssembly - a highly portable code format which plays nicely with sandboxed execution environments ○ This may be quite useful for allowing users to supply their own logic to ﬁlter or transform messages ● Rust is a great language for building storage systems in ● Stay tuned for Derek’s Future Work talk ;)
  27. 27. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 Thank you! Check it out and let us know what you think! https://github.com/nats-io/nats.rs https://crates.io/crates/natsio https://docs.rs/natsio 27
  28. 28. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 NATS JetStream The future of NATS Streaming
  29. 29. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 2 Speaker R.I. Pienaar / @ripienaar Creator of choria.io, Maintainer for NATS-Streaming-Server, Surveyor, JetStream, and others
  30. 30. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 3 What is JetStream? JetStream is the Next Generation of NATS Streaming technologies building on what we learned from NATS Streaming Server and taking it into the NATS 2.0 future. ✓ Delivered as part of standard NATS Server in same binary ✓ At-Least-Once delivery model enabled on speciﬁc Subjects ✓ Interaction using existing core NATS Client ✓ NATS 2.0 Multi Tenancy and Routing Topologies ✓ Push and Pull message consumption ✓ Work Queue semantics ✓ JSON Administration API ✓ Administration via CLI or Terraform ✓ Currently in Technical Preview @ https://github.com/nats-io/jetstream
  31. 31. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 4 JetStream for Microservices
  32. 32. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 5 New NATS CLI and related tools A new uniﬁed CLI tool will soon replace tools like nats-pub and nats-sub ✓ Combines all previous tools like pub, sub, req, reply, bench ✓ Full JetStream lifecycle management ✓ Adds a number of tools to discover and query superclusters ✓ Viewer for various NATS events like connection advisories and JetStream events ✓ Built using a new Golang library allowing full programmatic management of JetStream ✓ Currently in Technical Preview @ https://github.com/nats-io/jetstream
  33. 33. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 6 Management Cloud Native and Traditional management approaches ✓ Full JetStream lifecycle management using nats CLI ✓ Unattended CLI API for use in CI/CD systems ✓ Conﬁguration ﬁle based management using the nats CLI ✓ Terraform provider to manage any JetStream instances @ https://github.com/nats-io/terraform-provider-jetstream/ ✓ Built using a new Golang library allowing full programmatic management of JetStream @ https://github.com/nats-io/jsm.go ✓ Administrative events and advisories about internal events
  34. 34. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 7 JetStream Roadmap We have big plans for JetStream this year: ✓ Single Server Preview in NATS Server Release 2.2.0 ✓ Clustering and GA Q3 2020 ✓ Deeper insight into the running system using metrics and advisories ✓ Helper libraries for the main languages ✓ Documentation improvements and migration to https://docs.nats.io ✓ Observability in NATS Surveyor ✓ Integration with 3rd party ecosystem like OpenFaaS, Cloud Events, Fluentd, Telegraf and other Streaming systems ✓ Custom logic hosted in the server using Web Assembly
  35. 35. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 8 What about Streaming Server? NATS Streaming Server is our ﬁrst generation Streaming solution used very widely in production environments. ✓ A production level supported platform with 50 million Docker pulls ✓ Continues to be supported for Production use until June 2022 ✓ Bug ﬁxes and Security ﬁxes until June 2022 ✓ Migration guides or assistance via consultation services ✓ Data migration tool potentially provided
  36. 36. NATS Connect Live April 16, 2020 NATS JetStream Q & A https://github.com/nats-io/jetstream #jetstream on Slack 9

